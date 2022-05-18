Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)

S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)
S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)
S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)
S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)

Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 | Sam Quirke
Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)If you managed to avoid the 50% sell-off seen in Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock over the past year, get excited. It might just be time to start backing up the truck. The entertainment giant released their Q2 earnings last week and gave investors a lot to chew on. At first glance, however, they didn’t look great. Both EPS and revenue missed analyst expectations, but at least the latter was still able to post year on year growth of 23%. 
Bob Chapek, Disney CEO, dismissed the headline numbers and focused instead on the upside seen in their parks and streaming businesses. He told investors that “our strong results in the second quarter, including a fantastic performance at our domestic parks and continued growth of our streaming services—with 7.9 million Disney+ subscribers added in the quarter and total subscriptions across all our DTC offerings exceeding 205 million—once again proved that we are in a league of our own. As we look ahead to Disney’s second century, I am confident we will continue to transform entertainment by combining extraordinary storytelling with innovative technology to create an even larger, more connected, and magical Disney universe for families and fans around the world.”

Strong Streaming Numbers

It was a bullish stance to take, especially considering the stock had been trading at fresh 52-week lows in the days preceding the release. When it came to the specifics with their streaming business, Disney+, the numbers there grew faster than expected in terms of viewers, adding about 8 million subscribers to reach 137.7 million, above expectations for 134.4 million.


Disney’s other streaming logos also performed well. ESPN+ rose to 22.3 million subscribers, compared to expectations of 22.5 million subscribers, while Hulu subscribers hit 45.6 million, or 1 million shy of forecasts. Hulu Plus Live TV reported 4.1 million subscribers compared to expectations of 4.4 million subscribers. Altogether, it can now be said that Disney’s streaming services have a total of 205 direct-to-consumer subscribers, bringing it very close to Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) 221 million.

But unlike Netflix, who is looking very lonely as a one trick pony right now, Disney also has its parks, and revenue from that segment came in at $6.7 billion. It is truly a titan and absolute money printing machine. CEO Chapek noted the Parks business was still "firing on all cylinders, thanks to strong demand, coupled with customized and personalized guest experience enhancements that grew per capita spending by more than 40% versus 2019." The Q3 demand pipeline is still robust, he added.

Getting Involved

Shares initially fell in the aftermath of the release, possibly as a snap reaction to the headline miss. But they quickly tagged a bottom just below $100 and then put in a stunning reversal into the close. That bid has continued into this week and they’re currently up more than 10% from the low point. This $100 level is an interesting zone for Disney shares, and one for investors to watch. It’s where shares have come across strong resistance and support several times in the past six years, and for those of us considering getting involved now, you couldn’t really ask for a better level to work an entry or exit around.

Investors who might be tempted to start establishing a position are in good company. Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated her Buy rating on Disney in the aftermath of last week’s report. While she still lowered her price target to $140 from $191, that implies there’s upside of about 40% to be had from where shares closed on Tuesday. She also pointed out that Disney has several near term catalysts, including “continued improvement in its theme parks, the continued roll-out of its subscription services in different markets, along with increased content, as well as its upcoming film slate and the future reinstatement of the dividend."

Citi analyst Jason Bazinet also reiterated his Buy rating, and his $200 price target is even more appealing with its implied 100% upside. In a market environment such as this, investors have to be pickier than ever, but with Disney and its current risk-reward profile, you can be pretty sure a buy here is a good long-term move.
Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)

Should you invest $1,000 in Walt Disney right now?

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walt Disney (DIS)
2.712 of 5 stars		$103.14-1.1%N/A71.13Buy$178.17
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.