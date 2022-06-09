×
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.08 (-0.59%)
MSFT   271.79 (+0.51%)
META   196.84 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,349.27 (+0.23%)
AMZN   120.32 (-0.71%)
TSLA   754.43 (+3.97%)
NVDA   187.39 (+0.49%)
NIO   19.39 (-4.86%)
BABA   117.71 (-1.60%)
AMD   102.90 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.99 (-3.39%)
MU   68.35 (-0.36%)
T   21.09 (+0.19%)
GE   76.81 (-0.45%)
F   13.52 (-0.07%)
DIS   106.28 (-0.99%)
AMC   13.14 (-2.81%)
PFE   53.48 (+0.02%)
PYPL   86.22 (-1.47%)
NFLX   198.78 (-2.00%)
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.08 (-0.59%)
MSFT   271.79 (+0.51%)
META   196.84 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,349.27 (+0.23%)
AMZN   120.32 (-0.71%)
TSLA   754.43 (+3.97%)
NVDA   187.39 (+0.49%)
NIO   19.39 (-4.86%)
BABA   117.71 (-1.60%)
AMD   102.90 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.99 (-3.39%)
MU   68.35 (-0.36%)
T   21.09 (+0.19%)
GE   76.81 (-0.45%)
F   13.52 (-0.07%)
DIS   106.28 (-0.99%)
AMC   13.14 (-2.81%)
PFE   53.48 (+0.02%)
PYPL   86.22 (-1.47%)
NFLX   198.78 (-2.00%)
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.08 (-0.59%)
MSFT   271.79 (+0.51%)
META   196.84 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,349.27 (+0.23%)
AMZN   120.32 (-0.71%)
TSLA   754.43 (+3.97%)
NVDA   187.39 (+0.49%)
NIO   19.39 (-4.86%)
BABA   117.71 (-1.60%)
AMD   102.90 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.99 (-3.39%)
MU   68.35 (-0.36%)
T   21.09 (+0.19%)
GE   76.81 (-0.45%)
F   13.52 (-0.07%)
DIS   106.28 (-0.99%)
AMC   13.14 (-2.81%)
PFE   53.48 (+0.02%)
PYPL   86.22 (-1.47%)
NFLX   198.78 (-2.00%)
QQQ   308.34 (+0.23%)
AAPL   147.08 (-0.59%)
MSFT   271.79 (+0.51%)
META   196.84 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   2,349.27 (+0.23%)
AMZN   120.32 (-0.71%)
TSLA   754.43 (+3.97%)
NVDA   187.39 (+0.49%)
NIO   19.39 (-4.86%)
BABA   117.71 (-1.60%)
AMD   102.90 (+0.98%)
CGC   3.99 (-3.39%)
MU   68.35 (-0.36%)
T   21.09 (+0.19%)
GE   76.81 (-0.45%)
F   13.52 (-0.07%)
DIS   106.28 (-0.99%)
AMC   13.14 (-2.81%)
PFE   53.48 (+0.02%)
PYPL   86.22 (-1.47%)
NFLX   198.78 (-2.00%)

Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) 

Thursday, June 9, 2022 | Sam Quirke
Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) After a lackluster first half to the year, it’s looking like shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) are finally ready to turn around and start heading north. For investors who’ve been involved since at least last year, it’s about time. They’ve had to watch their positions fall close to 60% from last year’s all-time high through the lows of last month. To be fair though, it’s hard to pin all of this just on Mongo. The tech sector, and indeed almost all equities, have been under selling pressure for many months now, as rising inflation and rising interest rates have created a risk-off environment that’s toxic for any high tech growth stocks. 

But Mongo had no issue being one of those as its shares rallied close to 2,000% in the four years after their 2017 IPO, and while the recent slide has been painful for existing investors, there are fresh bullish signs that those of us on the sidelines should be taking notice of. 

Fresh Numbers

For starters, the Palo Alto headquartered company released its Q1 earnings late last week and they impressed across the board. Non-GAAP EPS had been expected to register a loss of -$0.10, but came in at very black and positive $0.20. Revenue for the quarter also beat analyst expectations and showed impressive year-on-year growth of 57%. 

Dev Ittycheria, CEO of MongoDB, struck a bullish tone with the results that suggest this is just one of many knockout quarters coming along the line. He told investors on the earnings call that "MongoDB began fiscal 2023 with terrific first-quarter results, highlighted by revenue growth of 57% year-over-year, driven primarily by 82% Atlas growth. MongoDB enables developers to build mission-critical applications that drive better user experiences, enable new capabilities and improve operational efficiency, and our Q1 results give us increased confidence in our ability to capture the large market opportunity over the long term".


Shares had started to rally into the release and are now already 40% higher from their lows of last month. It might be some time before we’re back at 2021’s highs, but it’s fair to say that there’s been a definitive low put in now that marks a new line in the sand.

In the aftermath of the release the folks over at Piper Sandler were quick to praise the report. Analyst Brent Bracelin noted that MongoDB has "cemented its stature as one of the marquee all-weather growth stocks" and highlighted the strong growth in its Atlas database, which saw 80% growth for the fourth straight quarter. The company's enterprise advanced segment also rose "unexpectedly" sequentially, showcasing strong enterprise adoption. 

Bracelin also noted that “the cautious guidance factoring in further macro pressures appears ultraconservative, particularly given the strength in the pipeline and enterprise momentum this quarter". He too took the more cautious route and lowered his per-share price target to $430 from $585, which to be fair still suggests there’s upside of more than 40% to be had from where shares closed on Wednesday. 

Citi analyst Tyler Radke echoed his peers when he said the first-quarter results showed a "strong operational performance" thanks to Atlas and Cloud. Regarding the conservative guidance that Bracelin had highlighted, Radke said the adjustment going into a time of broader economic uncertainty should make the stock more "ownable," equating it to March 2020 when the pandemic kicked into high gear. The Citi analyst raised the per-share price target to $425 from $405 following the results.

Getting Involved

For investors who’ve been waiting to dip their toe back into equities for the past few months, you can’t really ask for a better time to get back into an industry-leading software stock. Even with the recent rally, shares are still a 175% move away from being back to their highs of last November, and all the signs from last week’s earnings report suggest that the fundamentals are there to support that kind of trend.  

To the downside we have a clear line of support around the $220 level, while to the upside, we can expect the $400-450 range to come into play quite soon. As risk-reward goes, this is quite tempting and it may just be the time to start backing up the truck.
Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) 

Should you invest $1,000 in MongoDB right now?

Before you consider MongoDB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MongoDB wasn't on the list.

While MongoDB currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
MongoDB (MDB)
2.2731 of 5 stars		$298.990.0%N/A-61.77Buy$417.07
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.