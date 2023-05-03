NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment

S&P 500   4,119.58
DOW   33,684.53
QQQ   319.38
Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
AI industry Is Exploding! New Breakthrough Expected this Summer (Ad)
This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally 
Bank stocks continue to fall following First Republic demise
AI industry Is Exploding! New Breakthrough Expected this Summer (Ad)
Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Why China's BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
Multi-TRILLION-Dollar Potential? (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares mixed before Fed decision
High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
S&P 500   4,119.58
DOW   33,684.53
QQQ   319.38
Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
AI industry Is Exploding! New Breakthrough Expected this Summer (Ad)
This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally 
Bank stocks continue to fall following First Republic demise
AI industry Is Exploding! New Breakthrough Expected this Summer (Ad)
Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Why China's BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
Multi-TRILLION-Dollar Potential? (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares mixed before Fed decision
High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
S&P 500   4,119.58
DOW   33,684.53
QQQ   319.38
Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
AI industry Is Exploding! New Breakthrough Expected this Summer (Ad)
This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally 
Bank stocks continue to fall following First Republic demise
AI industry Is Exploding! New Breakthrough Expected this Summer (Ad)
Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Why China's BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
Multi-TRILLION-Dollar Potential? (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares mixed before Fed decision
High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
S&P 500   4,119.58
DOW   33,684.53
QQQ   319.38
Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
AI industry Is Exploding! New Breakthrough Expected this Summer (Ad)
This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally 
Bank stocks continue to fall following First Republic demise
AI industry Is Exploding! New Breakthrough Expected this Summer (Ad)
Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Why China's BYD May Be About To Overtake Tesla In The EV Market
Multi-TRILLION-Dollar Potential? (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares mixed before Fed decision
High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives

NXP Semiconductors: Cautious Optimism Driven by Auto Segment

Wed., May 3, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • NXP Semiconductors reported solid results supported by automobile markets. 
  • The dividend is attractive and offers value. 
  • The stock may move up to a new all-time high but hurdles exist for the market. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors website view

NXP Semiconductors NV NASDAQ: NXPI confirms details seen in reports from Texas Instruments Inc. NASDAQ: TXN and On Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: ON). The news from NXP is better than Texas Instruments, and includes outperformance and an increase in guidance supported by company diversification

NXP Semiconductors, like Onsemi, has excellent exposure to the automobile industry, sustaining operations while other markets correct. Because the auto demand centers on electrification and self-driving capability, it should not slow down soon. Eventually, consumer demand will return, reaccelerating business for NXP Semiconductors. Between then and now, NXP Semiconductors has positioned itself to outperform its peers (and pays a nice 2.45% dividend). 

NXP Semiconductors isn’t the only semiconductor stock paying a dividend, but it is among the more attractive and offers some value. Texas Instruments pays a better yield but offered a bleak forecast. Shares are moving lower, which is part of why it has a better yield.

Broadcom also has a better yield but trades at a higher multiple and doesn’t have the same exposure to automobiles. The payout from NXP Semiconductors has a yield near 2.5% and well above the broad market average. It comes with a good growth outlook. NXP doesn’t have a long history of distribution increases. Still, in the four years it has increased the payout, balance sheet and 23% payout ratio says the company will continue raising the distribution for the foreseeable future. 


NXP Semiconductors Moves Higher on Mixed Results 

NXP Semiconductors had a mixed quarter regarding segment performance and growth, but the results beat the MarketBeat consensus and have the shares moving higher. The company reported $3.12 billion in revenue, which is down slightly compared to last year, but it beat consensus by 420 basis points. The automobile segment drove the strength almost entirely, which grew by 17%, but communications helped with a 7% increase. The industrial and mobile segments were the weak links in the chain, declining by 26% and 35%, and they may not bounce back this year. 

The margin news is also mixed but ultimately favorable to share prices. The gross margin expanded but was offset by increased SG&A and R&D expenses. This left the adjusted earnings down compared to last year but 560 bps above consensus to outpace the topline strength by more than 150 bps. The good news in the report, the news that may keep this stock moving higher, is the guidance. The company issued guidance for the second quarter that is above consensus on the top and bottom lines, suggesting the full-year estimates are significantly off. 

“Solid first-quarter results, guidance for the second quarter, and our early views into the second half of the year underpin a cautious optimism that NXP is successfully navigating through the cyclical downturn in our consumer-exposed businesses, while we see continued strength in our automotive and core-industrial businesses,” said Kurt Sievers, NXP president and chief executive officer.

The Technical Outlook: Ready to Spring Higher 

NXP Semiconductors is up more than 3% following the first quarter results and confirms support at the bottom of a trading range. The stock may move upward within the range, but there are hurdles to cross. The first is near $200 — the critical line. If the market cannot move above this level, it will remain range bound at current levels. However, if it can move above $200, it could move up to retest the top of a larger range near $230. 

NXPI chart on MarketBeat

Should you invest $1,000 in NXP Semiconductors right now?

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
2.7958 of 5 stars		$171.51+3.3%2.37%16.24Moderate Buy$189.64
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

Tesla Continues to Defy Expectations, Is it Buyable Again?
Tesla Continues to Defy Expectations, Is it Buyable Again?
With Fed Decision Looming, Economy and Markets Wait...
With Fed Decision Looming, Economy and Markets Wait...
Google Stock Concerned About AI? Should You Be Too?
Google Stock Concerned About AI? Should You Be Too?
EV Penny Stocks:Risk and Reward Plays
EV Penny Stocks:Risk and Reward Plays

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -