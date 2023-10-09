Obesity Drug Boom, Split Make This Stock a Heavy Bargain

S&P 500   4,335.78 (+0.63%)
DOW   33,598.64 (+0.57%)
QQQ   366.69 (+0.55%)
AAPL   178.88 (+0.78%)
MSFT   330.08 (+0.86%)
META   319.54 (+1.30%)
GOOGL   138.77 (+0.86%)
AMZN   128.25 (+0.23%)
TSLA   258.72 (-0.69%)
NVDA   454.85 (-0.61%)
NIO   8.29 (-4.93%)
BABA   85.13 (-1.08%)
AMD   107.09 (-0.14%)
T   14.72 (+1.87%)
F   12.11 (+0.92%)
MU   69.44 (-0.74%)
CGC   0.69 (-2.47%)
GE   110.30 (-1.05%)
DIS   84.71 (+2.13%)
AMC   9.44 (+1.94%)
PFE   33.45 (+0.97%)
PYPL   57.84 (+0.12%)
NFLX   385.63 (+1.08%)
S&P 500   4,335.78 (+0.63%)
DOW   33,598.64 (+0.57%)
QQQ   366.69 (+0.55%)
AAPL   178.88 (+0.78%)
MSFT   330.08 (+0.86%)
META   319.54 (+1.30%)
GOOGL   138.77 (+0.86%)
AMZN   128.25 (+0.23%)
TSLA   258.72 (-0.69%)
NVDA   454.85 (-0.61%)
NIO   8.29 (-4.93%)
BABA   85.13 (-1.08%)
AMD   107.09 (-0.14%)
T   14.72 (+1.87%)
F   12.11 (+0.92%)
MU   69.44 (-0.74%)
CGC   0.69 (-2.47%)
GE   110.30 (-1.05%)
DIS   84.71 (+2.13%)
AMC   9.44 (+1.94%)
PFE   33.45 (+0.97%)
PYPL   57.84 (+0.12%)
NFLX   385.63 (+1.08%)
S&P 500   4,335.78 (+0.63%)
DOW   33,598.64 (+0.57%)
QQQ   366.69 (+0.55%)
AAPL   178.88 (+0.78%)
MSFT   330.08 (+0.86%)
META   319.54 (+1.30%)
GOOGL   138.77 (+0.86%)
AMZN   128.25 (+0.23%)
TSLA   258.72 (-0.69%)
NVDA   454.85 (-0.61%)
NIO   8.29 (-4.93%)
BABA   85.13 (-1.08%)
AMD   107.09 (-0.14%)
T   14.72 (+1.87%)
F   12.11 (+0.92%)
MU   69.44 (-0.74%)
CGC   0.69 (-2.47%)
GE   110.30 (-1.05%)
DIS   84.71 (+2.13%)
AMC   9.44 (+1.94%)
PFE   33.45 (+0.97%)
PYPL   57.84 (+0.12%)
NFLX   385.63 (+1.08%)
S&P 500   4,335.78 (+0.63%)
DOW   33,598.64 (+0.57%)
QQQ   366.69 (+0.55%)
AAPL   178.88 (+0.78%)
MSFT   330.08 (+0.86%)
META   319.54 (+1.30%)
GOOGL   138.77 (+0.86%)
AMZN   128.25 (+0.23%)
TSLA   258.72 (-0.69%)
NVDA   454.85 (-0.61%)
NIO   8.29 (-4.93%)
BABA   85.13 (-1.08%)
AMD   107.09 (-0.14%)
T   14.72 (+1.87%)
F   12.11 (+0.92%)
MU   69.44 (-0.74%)
CGC   0.69 (-2.47%)
GE   110.30 (-1.05%)
DIS   84.71 (+2.13%)
AMC   9.44 (+1.94%)
PFE   33.45 (+0.97%)
PYPL   57.84 (+0.12%)
NFLX   385.63 (+1.08%)

Obesity Drug Boom, Split Make This Stock a Heavy Bargain

Mon., October 9, 2023 | MarketBeat Staff

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S right now?

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors Cover
7 AI Stocks to Invest In: An Introduction to AI Investing For Self-Directed Investors

As the AI market heats up, investors who have a vision for artificial intelligence have the potential to see real returns. Learn about the industry as a whole as well as seven companies that are getting work done with the power of AI.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
2.0279 of 5 stars		$91.63-0.5%0.68%43.43Moderate Buy$60.83
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
2.8027 of 5 stars		$572.42+1.3%0.79%79.61Moderate Buy$537.13
Walmart (WMT)
2.7949 of 5 stars		$154.28-1.4%1.48%29.67Moderate Buy$177.22
Mondelez International (MDLZ)
2.8631 of 5 stars		$63.27-0.1%2.69%20.95Moderate Buy$78.80
Nestlé (NSRGY)
2.0278 of 5 stars		$110.89-1.3%2.52%N/AHold$124.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


Featured Articles and Offers

Stock Market Update 8/28/23 | 3 Sectors To Watch This Fall

Stock Market Update 8/28/23 | 3 Sectors To Watch This Fall

Thomas Hughes and Don Miller analyze Powell's hawkish comments on rate hikes and inflation risks, shedding light on what lies ahead for investors.

Related Videos

Retail Earnings Point to More Economic Discomfort
Retail Earnings Point to More Economic Discomfort
Search Headlines:

My Account -