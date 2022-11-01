Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

S&P 500   3,858.00 (-0.36%)
DOW   32,636.07 (-0.30%)
QQQ   275.35 (-0.94%)
AAPL   149.95 (-2.21%)
MSFT   227.77 (-1.88%)
META   96.81 (+3.92%)
GOOGL   91.76 (-2.91%)
AMZN   97.27 (-5.05%)
TSLA   228.65 (+0.49%)
NVDA   136.26 (+0.96%)
NIO   9.89 (+2.28%)
BABA   66.93 (+5.27%)
AMD   60.08 (+0.03%)
T   18.29 (+0.33%)
MU   55.03 (+1.72%)
CGC   3.49 (-6.43%)
F   13.37 (+0.00%)
GE   77.61 (-0.26%)
DIS   106.47 (-0.07%)
AMC   6.29 (-5.56%)
PYPL   83.29 (-0.35%)
PFE   47.86 (+2.81%)
NFLX   288.00 (-1.33%)
S&P 500   3,858.00 (-0.36%)
DOW   32,636.07 (-0.30%)
QQQ   275.35 (-0.94%)
AAPL   149.95 (-2.21%)
MSFT   227.77 (-1.88%)
META   96.81 (+3.92%)
GOOGL   91.76 (-2.91%)
AMZN   97.27 (-5.05%)
TSLA   228.65 (+0.49%)
NVDA   136.26 (+0.96%)
NIO   9.89 (+2.28%)
BABA   66.93 (+5.27%)
AMD   60.08 (+0.03%)
T   18.29 (+0.33%)
MU   55.03 (+1.72%)
CGC   3.49 (-6.43%)
F   13.37 (+0.00%)
GE   77.61 (-0.26%)
DIS   106.47 (-0.07%)
AMC   6.29 (-5.56%)
PYPL   83.29 (-0.35%)
PFE   47.86 (+2.81%)
NFLX   288.00 (-1.33%)
S&P 500   3,858.00 (-0.36%)
DOW   32,636.07 (-0.30%)
QQQ   275.35 (-0.94%)
AAPL   149.95 (-2.21%)
MSFT   227.77 (-1.88%)
META   96.81 (+3.92%)
GOOGL   91.76 (-2.91%)
AMZN   97.27 (-5.05%)
TSLA   228.65 (+0.49%)
NVDA   136.26 (+0.96%)
NIO   9.89 (+2.28%)
BABA   66.93 (+5.27%)
AMD   60.08 (+0.03%)
T   18.29 (+0.33%)
MU   55.03 (+1.72%)
CGC   3.49 (-6.43%)
F   13.37 (+0.00%)
GE   77.61 (-0.26%)
DIS   106.47 (-0.07%)
AMC   6.29 (-5.56%)
PYPL   83.29 (-0.35%)
PFE   47.86 (+2.81%)
NFLX   288.00 (-1.33%)
S&P 500   3,858.00 (-0.36%)
DOW   32,636.07 (-0.30%)
QQQ   275.35 (-0.94%)
AAPL   149.95 (-2.21%)
MSFT   227.77 (-1.88%)
META   96.81 (+3.92%)
GOOGL   91.76 (-2.91%)
AMZN   97.27 (-5.05%)
TSLA   228.65 (+0.49%)
NVDA   136.26 (+0.96%)
NIO   9.89 (+2.28%)
BABA   66.93 (+5.27%)
AMD   60.08 (+0.03%)
T   18.29 (+0.33%)
MU   55.03 (+1.72%)
CGC   3.49 (-6.43%)
F   13.37 (+0.00%)
GE   77.61 (-0.26%)
DIS   106.47 (-0.07%)
AMC   6.29 (-5.56%)
PYPL   83.29 (-0.35%)
PFE   47.86 (+2.81%)
NFLX   288.00 (-1.33%)

Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

Tue., November 1, 2022 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • The company lost $0.09 per share on revenue of $424 million. Those results marked year-over-year increases on both the top- and bottom lines, and came in ahead of views.
  • Revenue grew at mid-to-high double-digit rates in each of the past six quarters.
  • The company raised its full-year guidance. 
  • Analysts have a "moderate buy" rating on the stock with the potential for a 116.13% upside.
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 ResultsShares of online lender SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) were up more than 14% Tuesday following a better-than-expected third-quarter report. 

The company lost $0.09 per share on revenue of $424 million. 

Those results marked year-over-year increases on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue has grown at mid-to-high double-digit rates in each of the past six quarters. The company, which went public in December 2020, has not yet posted a profit, but yearly losses have been narrowing. Analysts expect SoFi to report a loss of $0.45 per share this year, with a smaller loss of $0.26 per share in 2023. 

Boosting the share price Tuesday was the company’s increased outlook for the full year. It now expects 2022 adjusted net revenue in a range of $1.517 billion to $1.522 billion, up from $1.508 billion to $1.513 billion previously. It expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of $115 million to $120 million, up from $104 million to $109 million previously. 

In the earnings release, CEO Anthony Noto said strength across all three of SoFi’s business segments - lending, technology platform, and financial services - drove record third-quarter adjusted net revenue. 

He added that the company added nearly 424,000 new members in the quarter, for a total of 4.7 million members. That’s a 61% year-over-year increase. 

Noto specifically referred to SoFi’s bank charter as a driver of revenue. 

This year, SoFi received its national banking charter as a result of its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp. That deal was completed in early February. SoFi had been attempting to get a banking charter for years before the Golden Pacific Bancorp transaction finally allowed that. 


Total Deposits Growing

In the earnings statement, Noto said, “Our bank charter is enabling new flexibility that has proven even more valuable in light of the current macro environment, and the economic benefits are already starting to materialize and positively impact our operating and financial results. Total deposits grew 86% during the quarter to $5.0 billion at quarter-end, and 85% of SoFi Money deposits (inclusive of Checking and Savings and SoFi Money cash management accounts) are from direct deposit members.”

He specifically pointed out that for new direct deposit accounts opened in the third quarter, the median FICO score was 750. While in theory, a bank depositor’s credit score doesn’t really matter, it’s important to SoFi because a higher credit score means the company can also market loans, such as mortgages, to banking customers. 

Noto addressed that directly, saying, “As a result of this growth in high-quality deposits, we have benefited from a lower cost of funding for our loans.”

Typical banking revenue streams also played a role in the strong quarter. Because of increased deposit funding, SoFi was a ble to capture additional net interest margin and optimize returns, what the company termed “a critical advantage in light of notable macro uncertainty.”

MarketBeat analyst data for SoFi show a “moderate buy” rating on the stock, with a price target of $13.36, a potential upside of 116.13%.
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

Following Tech Sector Trajectory

SoFi’s chart tells a story of pandemic-era tech optimism gone bust. After going public, the stock’s price more than doubled in the next two months. Techs in general, including other fintech firms, such as DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), followed a similar trajectory of rallying into early 2021, then correcting, before attempting fresh rallies in early April of last year. 

Starting in mid-June, SoFi began etching a cup-with-handle pattern with a 46% correction. The stock broke out of that base exactly a year ago, on November 1, 2021. From there, it rolled over fairly quickly as the broader market weakened going into the end of the year. SoFi has tracked the wider tech sector, with a consistent downtrend this year, broken up by a failed rally attempt in August.

So what does that mean for the moment? SoFi fell to a new low of $4.77 on October 11. Shares were trading around $6.05 midway through Tuesday’s session.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
2.2011 of 5 stars		$5.94+9.2%N/A-12.91Moderate Buy$13.36
Upstart (UPST)
2.6118 of 5 stars		$22.45-3.1%N/A25.22Hold$64.31
DLocal (DLO)
2.6138 of 5 stars		$23.29+4.4%N/A72.78Moderate Buy$37.29
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.