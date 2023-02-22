Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
S&P 500   4,014.69 (+0.43%)
DOW   33,241.68 (+0.34%)
QQQ   295.31 (+0.44%)
AAPL   149.28 (+0.54%)
MSFT   253.17 (+0.20%)
META   172.68 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   92.03 (+0.26%)
AMZN   96.04 (+1.54%)
TSLA   198.88 (+0.77%)
NVDA   209.70 (+1.53%)
NIO   10.11 (+0.80%)
BABA   93.94 (-1.22%)
AMD   77.20 (+0.56%)
T   19.39 (+0.94%)
F   12.30 (+0.82%)
MU   57.62 (+0.03%)
CGC   2.34 (-2.50%)
GE   84.01 (+2.13%)
DIS   102.38 (+0.28%)
AMC   6.19 (+1.48%)
PFE   42.79 (+0.21%)
PYPL   75.49 (+0.33%)
NFLX   337.52 (+0.01%)
Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play 

Wed., February 22, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Palo Alto Networks results confirm the bottom for cybersecurity stocks. 
  • The company provided positive guidance that has shares up 10%. 
  • The analysts are cheering and helping to drive the stock higher. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks stock price

Results from F-5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) through Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), including Checkpoint Software (NASDAQ: CHKP) and Cloudflare (NASDAQ: NET), have put the bottom in cyber security stocks, and now Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is leading them higher. Palo Alto Networks is the world's largest cyber-security provider, so it is no wonder it is a go-to name for today’s needs. The company’s transformation from a product to a cloud-based services company also drives growth.

The takeaway for investors is that cybersecurity is still a growing industry, and Palo Alto Networks is the leader. 

"We continue to see our teams execute well in the midst of macroeconomic challenges, helping customers consolidate their security architectures," said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. "The performance of our software-based and cloud-delivered portfolio validates the significant investments we have made over the last several years and has enabled us to raise our billings and NGS ARR guidance."

Palo Alto Networks Hits It Out Of The Park 

Palo Alto Networks had a strong quarter in which it posted double-digit growth, better than expected results, wider margins and a bottom line beat that has been liked to an “Aaron Judge-like” event. The top line came in at $1.66 billion, up 25.8% versus last year and 60 bps ahead of consensus.


The 60 bps isn’t much on its own but was driven by strength in the Subscription and Services segment. Subscription and Services revenue grew by 29% to outpace the 14.2% increase in product sales, accounting for 78.5% of the total revenue. This is a resounding testament to the company’s transformation and should sustain the business if not grow long into the future. 

Regarding future business, the company’s remaining performance obligation increased by 29% to outpace the topline growth. This is coupled with guidance that calls for 25% to 26% revenue growth in 2023 which more than suggests earnings strength will be present again. Others in the group have seen growth slow significantly from the peaks in 2021 and 2022.

Regarding earnings, the Q2 results have adjusted EPS at $1.05, almost double the prior year, beating the consensus by more than a quarter dollar. This led to an increase in bottom-line guidance that is now forecasting EPS of $3.97 at the low end compared to the $3.82 expected by the analysts. 

Palo Alto Spurs The Analysts To Action 

While other cybersecurity stocks have seen muted analyst activity in the wake of their reports, which is not true of Palo Alto Networks, this company sparked at least 20 major reports, including price target increases. The analysts have been pushing this stock higher for the last 12 months and that trend looks like it is about to stay the same. Now, the Marketbeat.com consensus is near $234 and about 27% above the post-release price action. 

"Taking a step back, the cloud transformation at (Palo Alto) is well underway and the company is becoming the Aaron Judge of cyber security as larger, more strategic deals are getting inked despite the 'best days are in the rear view mirror' Street naysayer crowd," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in his note to clients. He maintained an Outperform rating while upping his target to $210. 

The Technical Outlook: Palo Alto Networks Moves Higher 

Shares of Palo Alto Networks gained more than 10% following the release and looked like they will continue higher. The price action created a large green candle moving up from the 30-day moving average, a sign of support. The next hurdle for the stock is the $188 level already providing some resistance. If the market can get above there, the stock should move from $200 to $210 on its way up to set a new all-time high. 

10

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
2.5849 of 5 stars		$125.91+0.4%N/A19.89Hold$139.52
Datadog (DDOG)
2.7544 of 5 stars		$79.99+1.9%N/A-499.94Moderate Buy$113.66
Cloudflare (NET)
2.1379 of 5 stars		$62.47+0.9%N/A-104.12Hold$69.96
F5 (FFIV)
2.7448 of 5 stars		$143.22+0.2%N/A28.76Hold$171.21
Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
2.8323 of 5 stars		$186.82+11.9%N/A-378.68Moderate Buy$227.30
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

