Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock

S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
Are You Sabotaging Your Trading? (Ad)pixel
US markets poised for gains following three losing weeks
Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
Are You Sabotaging Your Trading? (Ad)pixel
US markets poised for gains following three losing weeks
Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
Are You Sabotaging Your Trading? (Ad)pixel
US markets poised for gains following three losing weeks
Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
S&P 500   3,908.19
DOW   31,145.30
QQQ   293.05
Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
Are You Sabotaging Your Trading? (Ad)pixel
US markets poised for gains following three losing weeks
Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released? 
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock

Wed., September 7, 2022 | Jea Yu
Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock

Casual restaurant brand operator Brinker International (NYSE: BRK) stock is down (-31%) on the year. Brinker operates two popular casual restaurant brands Chili’s and Maggiano’s. Chili’s Bar & Grill is a casual diner with popular happy hour drink and appetizer specials. Maggiano’s Little Italy is a casual Italian restaurant chain known for its paper tablecloths complete with crayons that can be doodled on underscoring its family atmosphere. Inflationary pressures has caused consumers to tighten up their wallets, but surprisingly dining trends are still supporting growth in the recession. This can also be seen among its competitors like Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) operator of brands like Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Seasons 52, Capital Grille, Bahama, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood restaurants.

Consumers Are Still Eating Out

Soaring food and freight costs are being passed onto customers, who normally rein in their dining out options during recessions but strangely haven’t yet done do. While sales are still keeping up, operating margins are getting hit significantly from rising commodity costs and operating expenses. This can be seen in the Company’s forward guidance for fiscal full-year 2023. This could be low balling if inflation actually starts to peak and drop as a result of the Fed’s interest rate hikes. With shares trading at just 10X forward earnings, Brinker can be considered a go to play when the CPI starts to fall.


Margins Getting Squeezed by Inflation

On Aug. 24, 2022, Brinker released its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results for the quarter ending June 2022. The Company reported a non-GAAP diluted earnings-per-share (EPS) of $1.15 versus $1.17 consensus analyst estimates, missing by (-$0.02). Revenues grew 1.3% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.02 billion, beating consensus analyst expectations for $1.2 billion. Comparable restaurant sales rose 3.1% in the quarter comprised of 0.03% at Chilli’s and 30.1% at Maggiano’s. Operating income fell to 4.4% from 10% year ago. Restaurant operating margin fell to 10.3% from 16.9% a year ago.

Sales Flat but Profits Slashed

While top line is not expected to fall too much, the real pain stems from the shrinking operating margins and profits. For the upcoming fiscal full-year 2023, Brink expects deeper pain with EPS falling to $2.45 to $2.85 versus $3.65 analyst expectations. Revenues are expected to come in between $3.9 billion to $4 billion.

 

Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock

Here’s What the Charts Say

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for EAT stock. The weekly rifle chart downtrend looks to have found support at the $21.78 Fibonacci (fib) level. Shares managed to stage a rally on the weekly market structure low (MSL) breakout triggered above $23.36. The weekly 5-period moving average (MA) support flattened at $28.92 followed by the 15-period MA at $26.83. The weekly 50-period MA resistance is falling at $35.18. The weekly stochastic is stalling at the 50-band as momentum slows on the sharp recent price drop. The daily rifle chart  downtrend is attempting to reverse as the daily 5-period MA flattens its descent at $25.46 just below the daily 50-period MA at $26.48 and falling 15-period MA at $29.01. The daily stochastic is bouncing at the 10-band after a full oscillation move down. The daily lower BBs are falling near the $21.78 fib level. Attractive pullback price levels sit at the $25.79 fib, $23.35 weekly MSL trigger, $21.78 fib, $18.95 fib, and the $16.13 fib level.

New CEO Comments

Newly installed Brinker CEO and President Kevin Hochman commented, "During my first sixty days I've spent considerable time in restaurants with our operators, exchanging ideas on how to make our operations more efficient, improve the guest experience, and grow the core business. We're making quick interventions to better offset the tough inflationary headwinds and build sales momentum in the near term, as we work to meaningfully improve our four-wall economics and better position our business for long term sustainable and profitable growth." Their evolved pricing strategy includes providing everyday value for guests and moving away from deep discounting with a focus on recovering expenses from inflated commodities prices. Maggiano’s is showing good trajectory as the brand emerged stronger after the pandemic. Chilli’s is the main focus in reducing friction, eliminating time consuming processes that don’t add value to its customer’s experiences.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Brinker International (EAT)
3.012 of 5 stars		$25.06-2.8%N/A9.68Hold$36.74
Darden Restaurants (DRI)
3.2986 of 5 stars		$123.21-1.6%3.93%16.65Moderate Buy$141.65
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Brinker International right now?

Before you consider Brinker International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brinker International wasn't on the list.

While Brinker International currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.