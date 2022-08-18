Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy

S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   174.03 (-0.30%)
MSFT   290.18 (-0.39%)
META   174.38 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   119.68 (+0.11%)
AMZN   141.60 (-0.35%)
TSLA   913.29 (+0.14%)
NVDA   184.84 (+0.81%)
NIO   19.99 (-0.45%)
BABA   90.14 (+0.41%)
AMD   98.36 (+0.09%)
MU   62.45 (+1.35%)
T   18.49 (+0.38%)
CGC   3.78 (-6.90%)
F   16.02 (-0.06%)
GE   79.58 (-0.43%)
DIS   122.38 (-0.35%)
AMC   19.98 (-6.46%)
PYPL   98.28 (-1.15%)
PFE   48.95 (-0.65%)
NFLX   241.24 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   174.03 (-0.30%)
MSFT   290.18 (-0.39%)
META   174.38 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   119.68 (+0.11%)
AMZN   141.60 (-0.35%)
TSLA   913.29 (+0.14%)
NVDA   184.84 (+0.81%)
NIO   19.99 (-0.45%)
BABA   90.14 (+0.41%)
AMD   98.36 (+0.09%)
MU   62.45 (+1.35%)
T   18.49 (+0.38%)
CGC   3.78 (-6.90%)
F   16.02 (-0.06%)
GE   79.58 (-0.43%)
DIS   122.38 (-0.35%)
AMC   19.98 (-6.46%)
PYPL   98.28 (-1.15%)
PFE   48.95 (-0.65%)
NFLX   241.24 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   174.03 (-0.30%)
MSFT   290.18 (-0.39%)
META   174.38 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   119.68 (+0.11%)
AMZN   141.60 (-0.35%)
TSLA   913.29 (+0.14%)
NVDA   184.84 (+0.81%)
NIO   19.99 (-0.45%)
BABA   90.14 (+0.41%)
AMD   98.36 (+0.09%)
MU   62.45 (+1.35%)
T   18.49 (+0.38%)
CGC   3.78 (-6.90%)
F   16.02 (-0.06%)
GE   79.58 (-0.43%)
DIS   122.38 (-0.35%)
AMC   19.98 (-6.46%)
PYPL   98.28 (-1.15%)
PFE   48.95 (-0.65%)
NFLX   241.24 (+0.04%)
S&P 500   4,279.66 (+0.13%)
DOW   33,941.00 (-0.12%)
QQQ   328.39 (-0.03%)
AAPL   174.03 (-0.30%)
MSFT   290.18 (-0.39%)
META   174.38 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   119.68 (+0.11%)
AMZN   141.60 (-0.35%)
TSLA   913.29 (+0.14%)
NVDA   184.84 (+0.81%)
NIO   19.99 (-0.45%)
BABA   90.14 (+0.41%)
AMD   98.36 (+0.09%)
MU   62.45 (+1.35%)
T   18.49 (+0.38%)
CGC   3.78 (-6.90%)
F   16.02 (-0.06%)
GE   79.58 (-0.43%)
DIS   122.38 (-0.35%)
AMC   19.98 (-6.46%)
PYPL   98.28 (-1.15%)
PFE   48.95 (-0.65%)
NFLX   241.24 (+0.04%)

Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy

Thu., August 18, 2022 | Chris Markoch
Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy

I have a background in marketing. So it’s impossible for me to ignore the loyalty that Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) receives from its customers. It shows up in my social media feed for sure. But I also notice that, even in the small-ish area I live in, Starbucks continues to expand, or at least refurbish, its 35,000-store U.S. footprint.  

But is that a good enough reason to buy the stock? That’s the question I’ll be exploring in this article.  

Can SBUX Stock Grow Into its Valuation? 

I’ve had Starbucks on my watch list for some time and I still don’t have a good read. The stock is up 8% since the middle of July. However, SBUX stock is down 24% in 2022. And with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just under 25, Starbucks is still trading at a premium valuation.  

That’s the bad news. But the potential for good news exists as well. Specifically, the company is expected to grow revenue at a high single-digit rate in the next five years. And the outlook for earnings is slightly better. The company is projecting earnings growth of just over 10% in the next five years. 

If that’s true, it would buck the existing trend of higher year-over-year (YOY) revenues but declining YOY earnings. But how much of that growth will come from the United States? That’s where one significant question emerges.  

Starbucks May Have a China Problem 

To help offset the company’s U.S. saturation, Starbucks continues to grow its business in China. On the surface, it seems like a sound strategy. China does represent Starbucks largest market outside the U.S. with nearly 6,000 locations.  


However, for a number of reasons – some of which are not entirely clear, the Chinese economy is showing signs of weakening. And in its most recent quarter, Starbucks reported that comparable-store sales in the country were down 44%

And, as the controversy with Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCYreminded investors, coffee is not a part of Chinese culture in the same way that it is in the United States. So, it remains to be seen if the company can build the same brand loyalty that it gets in the United States.  

That makes this an uphill climb for Starbucks. And that brings up another concern for investors considering a position in SBUX stock. 

Who's Steering the Ship? 

SBUX stock got an initial bounce when former CEO Howard Schulz returned for a third tour of duty in March 2022. However, the stock was not spared from the market sell-off and is basically where it was in March.  

In addition to navigating a complicated economic picture, Schulz is dealing with a small, but growing unionization movement within the company. Currently, only a small fraction of Starbucks locations have voted to unionize, but the trend is accelerating. And it strikes at the heart of the very culture that Schulz created when he first transformed the company to a national chain.  

And since Schulz describes himself as “interim CEO” it suggests that he isn’t planning on making this a long-term arrangement. Yet it doesn’t appear that there’s a clear successor in line.  

Is SBUX Stock a Buy? 

The analysts tracked by MarketBeat give Starbucks a consensus price target of $103.32 which gives the stock a 16.9% upside. That puts it in the Moderate Buy category. And since my colleague Thomas Hughes wrote about SBUX stock in early August, the stock has managed to push past resistance at its 150-day moving average. That puts the 200-day SMA as the next target.  

As Hughes noted, if it pushes past that level and climbs above $90, things may start to percolate for the stock. As summer comes to an end, we’re entering the season where Starbucks brings back some of its seasonal delights. That’s potentially a good sign for earnings. However, for the time being I like the company's products more than its stock.  

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Starbucks (SBUX)
3.0893 of 5 stars		$88.23-0.1%2.22%24.85Moderate Buy$102.92
Luckin Coffee (LKNCY)
0 of 5 stars		$14.50-2.0%N/A30.85N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Starbucks right now?

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.