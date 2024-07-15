Free Trial
→ How did they achieve a perfect track record? (From Insiders Exposed) (Ad)

Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 15, 2024
Scientist working with sample in laboratory. Medical research

Key Points

  • IDEAYA stock is up more than 16% after reporting positive news in its Phase 2 clinical trial.
  • The company is a leader in the emerging field of precision medicine that may redefine how certain diseases, such as cancer, are treated.
  • IDYA stock may be overvalued at its current price, but interested investors should consider taking a position at a more opportune price.  
  • 5 stocks we like better than IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Today

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. stock logo
IDYAIDYA 90-day performance
IDEAYA Biosciences
$40.00
+0.38 (+0.96%)
(As of 07/12/2024 08:51 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$20.90
$47.74
Price Target
$53.08
Add to Watchlist

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. NASDAQ: IDYA are up more than 16% after announcing positive treatment data for its Phase 2 clinical trial. The company’s pipeline candidate, IDE397, is an experimental drug designed to treat certain bladder and small-cell lung cancers. At one point, IDYA stock soared as high as 20%.  

The company reported that IDE397, when used alone, yielded a 39% response rate among 18 evaluable patients with MTAP-deleted NSCLC or urothelial cancer (the most common form of bladder cancer). Furthermore, 94% of the patients achieved some measure of disease control. The drug also delivered no severe complications or treatment discontinuations.  

Positive news in a Phase 2 trial is encouraging, but the company will still have to advance the drug through Phase 3 trials before it can submit the drug for approval with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). 

Why Does IDEAYA's News Matter to Investors? 

Clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies are among the highest-risk investments among medical stocks. These companies are not profitable and frequently have little to no revenue. Adding to the risk is the possibility that a drug may not make it through the clinical trial stage. 

However, IDEAYA is focused on precision medicine. This emerging field uses big data to develop targeted, personalized care, taking into account individual differences in genes, environments, and lifestyles.  

The benefits are more personalized treatment, a better understanding of why diseases occur, an enhanced ability for physicians to predict what treatments will work best for individual patients, and focused drug development in the case of IDEAYA.  

Considering the above, add the word cancer, and you can see why investors are excited about IDYA stock. Precision medicine is opening up new treatment avenues that could revolutionize existing standards of care.  

The News Gets Better for IDEAYA

One benefit that may not be drawing enough attention is that IDEAYA’s IDE397 candidate comes in the form of a once-a-day tablet. Think about what’s going on in the GLP-1 arena. Companies like Eli Lilly & Co. NYSE: LLY and Pfizer Inc. NYSE: PFE are already moving on to the next generation of GLP-1 drugs, which include oral medications.  


What’s Next for IDEAYA?  

IDE397 will take some time to complete the clinical trial stage. In the meantime, the company has several other candidates in Phase 2 trials and a deep pipeline of drugs in development. All it takes is one, and investors have many bites at the apple.  

IDEAYA Biosciences MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.22 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Buy
Upside/Downside
32.7% Upside
Short Interest
Bearish
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
-0.78
News Sentiment
0.38mentions of IDEAYA Biosciences in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
Decreasing
See Full Details

Investors should also note that the company has approximately $978 million of cash on hand. The company believes this will keep it funded until 2028. Plus, the company has collaborations with Pfizer, Amgen Inc. NASDAQ: AMGN, Gilead Sciences Inc. NASDAQ: GILD, Merck & Co. Inc. NYSE: MRK, and GSK plc NYSE: GSK that could generate approximately $2 billion if certain milestones are met.  

The primary risk appears to be valuation. IDYA stock has been up 76% in the last year, pushing its market cap to over $3 billion. That's pretty rich for a company that is not yet profitable. Plus, the stock still has over 17% short interest. On the other hand, 98% of the stock is owned by institutions, so that should temper the volatility.  

To sum it up, IDYA stock may be due for a correction. Risk-averse investors may want to put this on their watch list and wait for either a dip in the price or favorable news that will move the stock higher.   

→ Exposed: 3 CENT Crypto to Explode June 24th? (From True Market Insiders) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in IDEAYA Biosciences right now?

Before you consider IDEAYA Biosciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEAYA Biosciences wasn't on the list.

While IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link below to learn more about how your portfolio could bloom.

Get This Free Report
Chris Markoch
About The Editor

Chris Markoch

Editor & Contributing Author

Retirement, Individual Investing

Learn More about Chris Markoch
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
4.2231 of 5 stars
4.22 / 5 stars		$40.00+1.0%N/A-19.90Buy$53.08
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)
4.7779 of 5 stars
4.78 / 5 stars		$948.40+1.5%0.55%139.68Moderate Buy$858.72
Pfizer (PFE)
4.7397 of 5 stars
4.74 / 5 stars		$28.92+0.9%5.81%-481.92Hold$34.50
Amgen (AMGN)
4.5762 of 5 stars
4.58 / 5 stars		$330.83+1.8%2.72%47.26Moderate Buy$312.63
Gilead Sciences (GILD)
4.9021 of 5 stars
4.90 / 5 stars		$69.960.0%4.40%194.33Hold$84.00
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
4.47 of 5 stars
4.47 / 5 stars		$127.76-0.9%2.41%141.96Moderate Buy$135.36
GSK (GSK)
4.3424 of 5 stars
4.34 / 5 stars		$39.16+0.7%3.86%14.19Moderate Buy$50.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
This student turned $1,300 into $45,000 in just 4 Months!
With the help of S.A.M. (my new AI-powered scanner) it's now easier than ever to find these unique trades... ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsored
10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk penny stocks. We've all played with them at one time or another, buying shares of a company trading...
MarketBeat
Exposed: 3 CENT Crypto to Explode June 24th?
Chris Rowe – the man who recommended Amazon in 1998… Bitcoin and Ethereum in 2017… And has spotted 44 diffe...
True Market Insiders | Sponsored
7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Just Waiting for a Rate Cut
Consumer discretionary stocks have been a fairly predictable trade over the last five years. In 2020 and 2021,...
MarketBeat
This is HOW many elite traders think
Want a preview of how elite traders think?! For a limited time, you can claim AI SMS alerts from TradeAlgo ...
TradeAlgo | Sponsored
How to Invest In Growth Stocks
The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a sto...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

CPI News Breakdown: Key Market Moves to Follow
Understanding Oversold Stocks
Inside Pelosi’s Latest Stock Moves

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines