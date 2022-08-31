S&P 500   4,006.06 (+0.50%)
DOW   31,863.69 (+0.23%)
QQQ   303.98 (+0.98%)
AAPL   160.17 (+0.79%)
MSFT   266.01 (+1.16%)
META   165.86 (+5.54%)
GOOGL   110.30 (+1.25%)
AMZN   129.85 (+0.87%)
TSLA   278.74 (+0.37%)
NVDA   154.13 (-0.36%)
NIO   19.58 (-1.26%)
BABA   97.20 (+3.58%)
AMD   86.01 (-1.07%)
T   17.82 (+0.00%)
MU   56.41 (+0.20%)
CGC   3.64 (-1.09%)
F   15.46 (+0.06%)
GE   75.23 (+0.13%)
DIS   113.28 (+0.76%)
AMC   9.01 (-2.80%)
PYPL   95.56 (+4.10%)
PFE   46.14 (+0.63%)
NFLX   232.13 (+5.20%)
PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns

Wed., August 31, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns

Mounting headwinds are cutting into business for PVH Corporation (NYSE: PVH) and its competitor V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) alike. Along with ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, these companies are facing a growing headwind from the dollar. The dollar index is at the highest level in 20 years and on track to move even higher. The pace of inflation in the U.S. has the FOMC on track to hike rates by 150 bps by the end of the year and that will strengthen the dollar even more than it already is. 

The takeaway is that currency conversion is a growing problem for these and every S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) company with offshore exposure but the news is not all bad. Both PVH Corporation and V.F. Corporation represent the best investors can expect from the apparel/retail world because they have solid branding, well-established eCommerce channels, a growing DTC presence, sound management, and healthy capital return programs. 

PVH Corporation Moves Lower On Weak Outlook 

PVH Corporation had a weak quarter that was at once foreshadowed by V.F. Corporation’s results a month ago and also foreshadow weak results from it and other major labels like Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) which both set themselves apart early in the Q2 reporting cycle with strong results and more favorable outlooks. 


In regard to PVH Corporation, the Q2 revenue of $2.13 billion is down 7.8% from last year and missed the Marketbeat.com consensus figure by 350 basis points with weakness in all channels. Tommy Hilfiger sales fell 5% while Calvin Klein fell a smaller -1%. Heritage Brands' sales fell 44% due in large part to the sale of the retail business last year. The DTC, wholesale, and digital channels also all saw declines falling 5%, 11%, and 7% respectively. Revenue is also down versus the prepandemic level by 9.75% and the business is expected to slow further in the back half of the year. 

The margin news is the best part of the report with the gross margin coming in at 57.2%. This is down 50 basis points from last year but far less than expected. This left the operating margin and EPS above target as well with adjusted earnings of $2.08 beating the consensus by $0.06 despite the top-line weakness. The adjusted EPS also includes a $0.35 impact from FX conversion which was $0.10 more than forecast. The bad news is the guidance which was reduced from the previous release. The company is now expecting revenue growth to fall to -4% to -3% versus the prior expectation for flat to 1% growth and for EPS to come in well below consensus. The new adjusted EPS target is $8.00 per share versus the prior $9.00 and the $8.67 consensus and there is downside risk in the outlook, particularly if the dollar index continues to move higher. 

PVH Corporation Buys Back Shares 

PVH Corporation and V.F. Corporation both return capital to shareholders if in different ways. V.F. Corporation is a near-Dividend King with a yield near 4.75% and a positive if not robust outlook for dividend growth while PVH Corporation prefers to buy back shares. PVH pays a dividend but it's a low 0.18%, the buyback, however, was worth 2.95% in respect to the recent market cap and the remaining authorization is worth another 25% more. 

The Technical Outlook: PVH Corporation Lags V.F. Corporation 

Both PVH and VFC shares have been trending lower this year and it looks like that trend may continue but there is a difference in the action. PVH is lagging behind its competitor and has been for some time. In this regard, V.F. Corporation looks like the better buy even with the higher 13.75X earnings multiple compared to PVH Corporation's 7.75X multiple. Shares of PVH are down more than 5.0% in premarket action and could easily break support near the $55 level within the next few sessions. 

PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
PVH (PVH)
3.0226 of 5 stars		$59.51-5.3%0.25%4.29Hold$90.64
V.F. (VFC)
2.9799 of 5 stars		$41.92+1.2%4.77%16.31Hold$58.56
Ralph Lauren (RL)
2.8459 of 5 stars		$94.45+1.4%3.18%12.48Hold$118.92
Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)
2.9698 of 5 stars		$17.46-1.4%2.75%12.13Moderate Buy$26.18
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)N/A$400.47+0.6%1.50%N/AHoldN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
