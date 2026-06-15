Qualcomm Drops 25%, But Investor Day Could Reverse the Slide

Shares of Qualcomm Inc NASDAQ: QCOM are doing what they, unfortunately, do best: selling off hard. At one point in the last week, the semiconductor giant traded around $190, after being above $250 just a week earlier. That’s a drop of more than 25%, giving back a sizable chunk of the 100%+ rally it enjoyed from April into May. For a stock that had just hit fresh all-time highs and looked to have finally rounded a corner, it's a painful reversal.

Qualcomm Today QCOM Qualcomm $211.72 0.00 (0.00%) 52-Week Range $121.99 ▼ $259.92 Dividend Yield 1.74% P/E Ratio 23.01 Price Target $184.29 Add to Watchlist

Much of this isn't Qualcomm-specific. Chip and AI-related stocks have been falling alongside the broader market downturn triggered by the May labor report and by growing uncertainty over tensions in the Middle East.

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But there's a Qualcomm-related element to the selling, too, with concerns circulating that the stock's valuation had become overextended relative to its fundamentals after such an aggressive run.

That's exactly why the company's upcoming Investor Day, set for June 24, is suddenly so important. JPMorgan flagged it as a catalyst to watch closely because, if management gets it right, it could remove much of the weight that's been dragging the stock down. For those of us watching from the sidelines, that sets up an interesting couple of weeks.

What's Behind the Sudden Selloff

The speed of Qualcomm's reversal says more about market positioning than it does about the company itself. A stock that doubles in less than two months attracts a lot of fast money, and when the broader mood turns risk-off, that money tends to leave even faster than it arrived. With sentiment toward semis and AI names cooling markedly over the past fortnight, Qualcomm was always going to be one of the more exposed names.

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) Price Chart for Monday, June, 15, 2026

The valuation concern is the part worth taking seriously. As the 100% rally was peaking last month, Qualcomm’s price-to-earnings ratio was also peaking at its highest level in more than a decade. In other words, investors were being asked to pay up for a growth story that, while compelling in the broader context of the AI revolution, hadn't yet been formally laid out by Qualcomm’s management.

That gap is precisely what created the air pocket the stock has fallen into. It's also precisely what the Investor Day can fix.

Why June 24 Could Change Everything

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee added a positive catalyst watch on the stock this week ahead of the event. The expectation is that Qualcomm will use the day to formally outline its data center strategy, built across three pillars spanning custom silicon, merchant CPUs, and AI accelerators.

More importantly, Chatterjee expects management to set hard revenue targets against those ambitions, stretching from the next fiscal year through the early 2030s. Alongside continued robust growth in automotive and an inflection in its Internet of Things (IoT) business, projections are expected to show that non-handset markets will contribute the vast majority of revenue by the end of the decade, with data centers alone becoming a major pillar.

That's the diversification story investors have been waiting for Qualcomm to tell convincingly for years. The company has long been viewed and valued as a smartphone chip supplier that’s basically held hostage to handset cycles. A credible, numbers-backed roadmap showing it transforming into a diversified data center and AI player would change the entire conversation about how much the stock deserves to be multiplied.

The JPMorgan Update Worth Reading Twice

Here's where it gets really interesting. Alongside the catalyst watch, Chatterjee raised his price target on Qualcomm from $160 to $265, an increase of more than 60% in one move, while keeping a Neutral rating, suggesting lingering caution. Despite the rating, a price target jump of that magnitude is rare, especially given that it would push the stock even higher than the record levels it briefly touched last month.

To be specific, from recent prices around $212, the $265 target implies about 25% upside. When an analyst who isn't even officially bullish on a stock sees that much room above the current price, it tells you something about how overdone the recent selling may have been.

Weighing Up the Opportunity

Still, none of this eliminates the risk that the Investor Day will disappoint. Qualcomm needs to deliver targets ambitious enough to justify the AI-era rerating the bulls want, while remaining credible enough for the market to believe them. Any miss on either side of that balance, and a stock this volatile could easily take another leg lower, particularly if the broader semi selloff continues in the background.

However, for investors who believe in the emerging diversification story, the setup is hard to ignore. The stock is much cheaper than it was a week ago, the fundamentals haven't changed, and a major catalyst is now less than two weeks away. While the recent price action is telling investors to stay away, the calendar is saying this might actually be the time to start paying attention.

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