S&P 500   4,631.60
DOW   35,294.19
QQQ   371.19
It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors 
Vietnamese carmaker to build electric vehicles in N Carolina
Shanghai lockdown tests 'zero-COVID' limits, shakes markets
Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
Stocks rise on Wall Street as talks on Ukraine progress
Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit
S&P 500   4,631.60
DOW   35,294.19
QQQ   371.19
It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors 
Vietnamese carmaker to build electric vehicles in N Carolina
Shanghai lockdown tests 'zero-COVID' limits, shakes markets
Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
Stocks rise on Wall Street as talks on Ukraine progress
Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit
S&P 500   4,631.60
DOW   35,294.19
QQQ   371.19
It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors 
Vietnamese carmaker to build electric vehicles in N Carolina
Shanghai lockdown tests 'zero-COVID' limits, shakes markets
Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
Stocks rise on Wall Street as talks on Ukraine progress
Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit
S&P 500   4,631.60
DOW   35,294.19
QQQ   371.19
It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors 
Vietnamese carmaker to build electric vehicles in N Carolina
Shanghai lockdown tests 'zero-COVID' limits, shakes markets
Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
Stocks rise on Wall Street as talks on Ukraine progress
Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit

Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 | Jea Yu
Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the SandIconic luxury fashion brand Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) stock has been in a trading range despite the benchmark index sell-off in 2022. The Company has emerged from its reorganization running on all cylinders. Ralph Lauren was successful in offsetting increased logistics and freight costs with a successful pricing and product mix helping boost margins by 60 basis points. The Company has prioritized digital innovation bolstering its digital channel and appealing to a new generation of younger under 35 and high-value consumers. Its teamed with Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX) and launched exclusive digital apparel collections in popular metaverse ZEPETO, where it has received over 2.5 million visitors and remains the top brand on the platform. The Company raised fiscal full-year 2022 guidance after a blowout fiscal Q3 and authorized a new $1.5 billion buyback. Shares have been consolidating between $100 and $135. Prudent investors seeking exposure in a turnaround-driven apparel brand leader can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Ralph Lauren.

Q3 FY Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release

On Feb 2, 2021, Ralph Lauren released its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results for the quarter ending December 2021. The Company reported earnings-per-share (EPS) of $2.94 excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a profit of $2.19, a $0.75 per share beat. Revenues rose 26.7% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.82 billion, beating consensus analyst estimates for $1.65 billion. Inventory ended Q3 at $929 million, up 7% YoY. Gross margins for the quarter were 66% and adjusted gross margin rose 60 bps driven by better a pricing and promotion mix which offset the headwinds of COVID and freight costs. All regions reported double-digit growth. Ralph Lauren ecosystem revenue rose over 40% and owned digital commerce grew more than 30%. The Company bought back 2.5 million shares and authorized a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program.

CEO Patrice Louvet “Our better-than-expected results across all three regions are a testament to the outstanding work our teams have done to fundamentally reposition our business, elevate our brand and pivot to offense – including in North America, where our turnaround is well underway. With our significant reset work behind us, we are encouraged that our long-term growth is supported by multiple engines – from geographic and channel expansion to recruiting new high-value consumers and developing high-potential product categories." 

Upside Guidance

Ralph Lauren issued upside guidance with full-year 2022 revenues to grow between 29% to 41% from 34% to 36% earlier guidance or $6.12 billion to $6.21 billion versus $5.94 billion consensus analyst estimates. Capex is expected to range between $200 million to $225 million for the year and operating margins of approximately 13%.

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Louvet stated that the turnaround is well underway as evidenced by its impressive earnings report. Its growth levers are sustainable and driving profits as well as expanding to recruiting higher-value consumers. He reviewed some of the examples of its five strategic pillars of the Next Great Chapter plan. The Company made a strong push to win over a new generation on consumers worldwide from driving brand momentum and demand creation. This included everything from celebrity activations to digital innovations to the metaverse to drive its digital channels to help recruit younger consumers. New consumer digital sales rose 58% including next-gen under 35 and high-value customers. Online search trends across it brand of products rose double digits. The Company saw much success reaching the younger demographic through its promotions with Roblox with its Lauren Winter Escape program emphasizing its immersive holiday theme and digital apparel purchase exclusives. Ralph Lauren also launched on ZEPETO, a popular metaverse with over 2.5 million visitors and #1 ranking among all brands on the platform. He concluded, “All channels and geographies are showing strong momentum as we build on an increasingly healthy foundation, leveraging work that we started well before the pandemic, but accelerated through this time of challenge.”

Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand

RL Opportunistic Pullback Price Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for RL stock. The weekly rifle chart peaked near the $135.68 Fibonacci (fib) level. Shares proceeded to breakdown to the $101.08 fib before staging a rally. The weekly rifle chart has been in a consolidation with a flat 5-period moving average (MA) at $119.31 and flat 15-period MA at $117.35. The weekly 50-period MA sits at $119.51 and 200-period MA support sits at $108.51. The weekly stochastic is forming a mini inverse pup down. The weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $101.73. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggers on a breakout close above $120.38. The daily rifle chart is just as jumbled with a flat 5-period MA at $117.43 and 15-period MA at $112.37. The daily 50-period MA sits at $117.43 and 200-period MA sits at $117.89. The daily upper BBs sit at $137.05 and lower BBs sit at $94.09. The daily stochastic formed a mini pup towards the 80-band. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels sit at the $115.50 fib, $111.38 fib, $109.46 fib, $105.54 fib, $101.08 fib, and the $95.78 fib level. Upside trajectories range from the $125.28 fib up towards the $142.10 fib level.  

Ralph Lauren is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ralph Lauren right now?

Before you consider Ralph Lauren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ralph Lauren wasn't on the list.

While Ralph Lauren currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ralph Lauren (RL)2.9$122.63+3.0%2.24%18.39Buy$139.54
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.