Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist

S&P 500   4,136.83 (+0.04%)
DOW   33,845.63 (+0.06%)
QQQ   319.94 (-0.13%)
AAPL   168.26 (-0.09%)
MSFT   305.79 (+0.31%)
META   238.42 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   106.68 (-0.85%)
AMZN   105.27 (-4.14%)
TSLA   158.02 (-1.35%)
NVDA   271.55 (-0.26%)
NIO   7.81 (-2.01%)
BABA   84.46 (-0.01%)
AMD   87.07 (-0.42%)
T   17.52 (-0.51%)
F   11.65 (+0.34%)
MU   62.95 (+1.70%)
CGC   1.30 (-0.66%)
GE   97.61 (-0.46%)
DIS   99.64 (-0.29%)
AMC   5.36 (-0.19%)
PFE   38.79 (+0.13%)
PYPL   74.53 (+0.35%)
NFLX   324.43 (-0.44%)
S&P 500   4,136.83 (+0.04%)
DOW   33,845.63 (+0.06%)
QQQ   319.94 (-0.13%)
AAPL   168.26 (-0.09%)
MSFT   305.79 (+0.31%)
META   238.42 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   106.68 (-0.85%)
AMZN   105.27 (-4.14%)
TSLA   158.02 (-1.35%)
NVDA   271.55 (-0.26%)
NIO   7.81 (-2.01%)
BABA   84.46 (-0.01%)
AMD   87.07 (-0.42%)
T   17.52 (-0.51%)
F   11.65 (+0.34%)
MU   62.95 (+1.70%)
CGC   1.30 (-0.66%)
GE   97.61 (-0.46%)
DIS   99.64 (-0.29%)
AMC   5.36 (-0.19%)
PFE   38.79 (+0.13%)
PYPL   74.53 (+0.35%)
NFLX   324.43 (-0.44%)
S&P 500   4,136.83 (+0.04%)
DOW   33,845.63 (+0.06%)
QQQ   319.94 (-0.13%)
AAPL   168.26 (-0.09%)
MSFT   305.79 (+0.31%)
META   238.42 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   106.68 (-0.85%)
AMZN   105.27 (-4.14%)
TSLA   158.02 (-1.35%)
NVDA   271.55 (-0.26%)
NIO   7.81 (-2.01%)
BABA   84.46 (-0.01%)
AMD   87.07 (-0.42%)
T   17.52 (-0.51%)
F   11.65 (+0.34%)
MU   62.95 (+1.70%)
CGC   1.30 (-0.66%)
GE   97.61 (-0.46%)
DIS   99.64 (-0.29%)
AMC   5.36 (-0.19%)
PFE   38.79 (+0.13%)
PYPL   74.53 (+0.35%)
NFLX   324.43 (-0.44%)
S&P 500   4,136.83 (+0.04%)
DOW   33,845.63 (+0.06%)
QQQ   319.94 (-0.13%)
AAPL   168.26 (-0.09%)
MSFT   305.79 (+0.31%)
META   238.42 (-0.06%)
GOOGL   106.68 (-0.85%)
AMZN   105.27 (-4.14%)
TSLA   158.02 (-1.35%)
NVDA   271.55 (-0.26%)
NIO   7.81 (-2.01%)
BABA   84.46 (-0.01%)
AMD   87.07 (-0.42%)
T   17.52 (-0.51%)
F   11.65 (+0.34%)
MU   62.95 (+1.70%)
CGC   1.30 (-0.66%)
GE   97.61 (-0.46%)
DIS   99.64 (-0.29%)
AMC   5.36 (-0.19%)
PFE   38.79 (+0.13%)
PYPL   74.53 (+0.35%)
NFLX   324.43 (-0.44%)

Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist

Fri., April 28, 2023 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Rollins shares flew more than 6% following better-than-expected first-quarter results. 
  • The stock is approaching a buy point north of $43.06 out of a cup-shaped base.
  • Rollins has a long track record of profitability. It's grown earnings in six of the past seven years, with a three-year earnings growth rate of 17%.
  • Rollins is an S&P 500 component. It's outperformed both the broad index, and its industrials sector on a one-month, three-month, and year-to-date basis. 

     

  • 5 stocks we like better than Rollins

Rollins stock price forecast

You probably see those pest control vehicles rolling through your neighborhood on a regular basis, but it’s almost certain you didn’t realize there might be an investment opportunity there.  Rollins Inc. NYSE: ROL is the corporate parent of a brand portfolio that includes Orkin, Critter Control and many others. 

This is one of those stocks that fall into that “under the radar” category, but as a consistently solid performer, is worth knowing about. 

Rollins shares gapped up at the open on April 27, advancing more than 6% early in the session on heavier-than-normal turnover. The move followed the company’s better-than-expected first-quarter results. Rollins reported earnings of of $0.18 per share, topping estimates by a penny. That was 20% higher than last year’s earnings.

Revenue came in at $658.02 million, also topping estimates, which called for sales of $643.78 million. Sales were 11% higher than the year-earlier quarter.

Rollins earnings data show the company beating bottom-line views in the past three quarters. 

With a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, Rollins is among the little-heralded S&P 500 stocks. It’s tracked in the index’s industrials sector. 

Rollins is clearly not one of those glamorous stocks that investors and analysts get excited about. In some sense, that’s a shame, because the stock has more features than bugs at this point, making it a worthy watchlist candidate. 


Better Buzz Than Its Sector

For starters, it’s posted better price gains on a one-month, three-month and year-to-date basis than either the S&P 500 or the industrials sector, as tracked by the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund NYSEARCA: XLI.

The Rollins chart shows the stock approaching a buy point above $43.06. It’s been etching a cup-shaped pattern since early November, and is working on its seventh week in a row of upside trade as it moves up the right side of its base. 

Despite hailing from a sleepy sector, at least relative to traditional growth areas such as tech and retail, Rollins has some attributes of a growth stock. It has a long track record of profitability, and it’s grown earnings in six of the past seven years. Its three-year earnings growth rate is 17%, while its three-year revenue growth rate is 11%. 

It’s also been a proven price performer over the long haul, with the following returns:

  • 3 years: 16.83%
  • 5 years: 13.53%
  • 10 years: 19.67%
  • 15 years: 18.51%

Those elements of steady performance can be found in its beta of 0.55, meaning that Rollins stock is less volatile than the typical tech or consumer discretionary growth company. MarketBeat data show that the Rollins dividend yield is 1.24% and the company has been increasing its shareholder payout. 

Small Swarm Of Analysts

Likely because it’s not in a red-hot industry, Rollins analyst ratings show a sparse amount of coverage. Among the small number of analysts who do track the stock, the consensus rating is “moderate-buy” with a price target of $44.25, representing a 5.89% upside. 

One reason a pest control company may have scant analyst coverage is simply due to its business: It’s just more exciting for analysts to cover the Silicon Valley roller coaster ride or even the newest retail or banking developments than to keep updated on what’s happening in the world of removing ants and mice. 

Among analysts who do cover the stock, the Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock in September to outperform sector performance, saying the company’s business was recession resilient. That designation certainly rings true; even consumers and businesses pinching pennies are likely to shell out to remove a vermin infestation. 

Worldwide Pest Purge

Rollins’ nearest publicly-traded competitor is U.K.-based Rentokil Initial plc NYSE: RTO. While Rollins operates primarily in the U.S., it has operations in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Rentokil, meanwhile, derives most of its revenue from Europe, although it, too, operates globally. 

Rentokil has also posted strong price gains recently, as revenue skyrocketed following its acquisition of Terminix. However, Rollins also has growth through acquisition strategy, and its earnings performance has outpaced Rentokil’s in recent quarters. 

Analysts expect solid earnings growth from both companies, which is a good sign: In general, it’s better to invest in a stock that’s part of a strong industry rather than simply being a one-off.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rollins right now?

Before you consider Rollins, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rollins wasn't on the list.

While Rollins currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Rollins (ROL)
1.611 of 5 stars		$41.99+0.9%1.24%56.74Moderate Buy$44.25
Rentokil Initial (RTO)
0 of 5 stars		$39.12+1.1%1.43%N/AHoldN/A
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI)N/A$99.47+0.4%1.62%16.72N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

Google Stock Concerned About AI? Should You Be Too?
Google Stock Concerned About AI? Should You Be Too?
EV Penny Stocks:Risk and Reward Plays
EV Penny Stocks:Risk and Reward Plays
What Stock Would You Invest $5,000 in Right Now?
What Stock Would You Invest $5,000 in Right Now?
Insider Trades: The Good, The Bad, and The Profitable
Insider Trades: The Good, The Bad, and The Profitable

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -