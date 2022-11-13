S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth

S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
15 Best Side Hustles for Millennials
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Antitrust battle over iPhone app store goes to appeals court
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Smaller food cos. get set for a high-priced holiday season
Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators
S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
15 Best Side Hustles for Millennials
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Antitrust battle over iPhone app store goes to appeals court
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Smaller food cos. get set for a high-priced holiday season
Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators
S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
15 Best Side Hustles for Millennials
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Antitrust battle over iPhone app store goes to appeals court
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Smaller food cos. get set for a high-priced holiday season
Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators
S&P 500   3,992.93
DOW   33,747.86
QQQ   287.96
15 Best Side Hustles for Millennials
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Antitrust battle over iPhone app store goes to appeals court
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Smaller food cos. get set for a high-priced holiday season
Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators

S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth

Sun., November 13, 2022 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • Glucose monitor maker DexCom is up 16.33% in the past month, following a 19% gap-up following the company's third-quarter earnings report.
  • Analysts see the company growing earnings for the full year, and again in 2023. 
  • The company is optimistic about the international launch of its G7 monitor, which it expects will drive revenue. 
S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings GrowthMedical device maker DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) has been trading in a fairly tight range recently, holding gains from the company’s third-quarter report in late October. 

The stock is up 16.33% in the past month. Even before the 19% gap-up following the earnings report, DexCom was already beginning to trend higher. 

In the past three months, DexCom has advanced 31.41%. It’s not the top performer within the medical device industry in the past 12 months, however. A large cap with top performance is Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD).

Smaller medical gear makers with outstanding price action include TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) and Lantheus (NASDAQ: LNTH). Numerous small companies have also posted excellent price performance in the past year, making the entire sub-industry a rising leader within the broader healthcare sector. 

Fellow large caps Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), Stryker (NYSE: SYK), Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX), and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) are all underperforming DexCom. 


S&P 500 component DexCom makes glucose monitors for diabetes patients. That may sound like an established line of business without much need for innovation, but DexCom is busy creating more opportunities.

In the third quarter, the company earned 0.28 per share on revenue of $770 million. Those were gains of 27% and 18% respectively. DexCom beat views on both the top and bottom lines. 

Expanding Its Market

In the quarter, DexCom initiated the international rollout of its new sensor, G7. The product was launched in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Hong Kong. It’s also received inclusion for healthcare reimbursement in several U.K. markets, which will likely help expand market share. 

The G7 is a wearable device that helps diabetics track blood-sugar levels. 

DexCom is focusing on making its continuous glucose monitors, known as CGMs, available to a bigger group of patients. Medicare and Medicaid rules may change, to allow patients needing one daily dose of insulin to get reimbursement for CGMs. If insurance companies follow the government's lead, and they typically do, that could be a boon for DexCom revenue. 

In the third-quarter earnings release, DexCom CEO Kevin Sayer also cited strong momentum in the company’s U.S. business. 

The company also updated its full-year revenue guidance. The company expects:

  • Revenue in a range of approximately $2.88 to 2.91 billion, which would be growth of 18% to 19%
  • Non-GAAP gross profit margin of approximately 64%
  • Non-GAAP Operating Margin of approximately 16%
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin of approximately 25%

DexCom’s earnings growth has lagged others in its industry. The most recent quarter marked the first time in the past eight that the company posted earnings growth. Make no mistake: DexCom has been profitable every year since 2018, but earnings declined in 2021, to $0.66 per share, down from 2020’s $0.78 per share. 

Analysts See Earnings Growth Ahead 

For the full year 2022, Wall Street is eyeing earnings per share of $0.80, which would be a 21% increase. Next year, analysts expect net income of $1.11 per share, up 39%. 

MarketBeat analyst data for DexCom reveal a “moderate buy” rating on the stock, with a price target of $120.24, just 3.94% below where it’s currently trading. 

The DexCom chart shows that a rally attempt out of a cup-with-handle pattern broke down in April. The subsequent consolidation undercut the prior structure low, sinking to a nadir of $67.11 in mid-June when it began gradually etching the right side of the current consolidation. 

The stock closed Friday at $115.96, down $3.88 or 3.24%. It finished the session below its 10-day moving average, but the stock is squarely in buy range, now that it’s pulled back from its November 1 high of $123.36.

Boston Scientific is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Boston Scientific right now?

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
DexCom (DXCM)
2.529 of 5 stars		$115.96-3.2%N/A213.76Moderate Buy$120.24
Abiomed (ABMD)
2.5139 of 5 stars		$373.99+0.3%N/A64.26Hold$350.50
TransMedics Group (TMDX)
1.6305 of 5 stars		$56.26+0.1%N/A-37.51Moderate Buy$49.14
Lantheus (LNTH)
2.9546 of 5 stars		$56.47-5.4%N/A37.90Buy$100.80
Stryker (SYK)
3.3727 of 5 stars		$224.29+2.4%1.24%34.88Moderate Buy$247.74
Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
2.8487 of 5 stars		$74.65+2.9%N/A32.18Moderate Buy$107.29
Boston Scientific (BSX)
2.9074 of 5 stars		$42.52-2.8%N/A101.24Buy$47.71
Medtronic (MDT)
3.2269 of 5 stars		$83.55+2.1%3.26%21.59Hold$108.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.