Shake Shack Stock Gets Shaken After Earnings Miss

Shake Shack Inc. NYSE: SHAK left investors with a bad taste in their mouths after the premium burger chain’s disappointing first-quarter earnings report sent shares plunging 28%.

The sharp sell-off compounded what has already been a brutal stretch for the stock, which has lost roughly half its value since July. While several analysts grew more cautious about the stock following the report, Wall Street remains largely bullish on the company overall, despite the steep decline in its shares.

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Earnings Miss Compounds Concerns

The company reported first-quarter results Thursday that missed Wall Street’s expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Earnings came in at break-even, compared with year-ago earnings of 14 cents per share and well below analysts’ expectations for earnings of 11 cents per share. Revenue rose more than 14% year over year to roughly $367 million, but still missed expectations of around $372 million.

Shake Shack Today SHAK Shake Shack $66.60 +2.10 (+3.26%) 52-Week Range $63.51 ▼ $144.65 P/E Ratio 68.09 Price Target $107.08 Add to Watchlist

Management pointed to several headwinds that pressured results, including the conflict in the Middle East. In the company’s earnings call, Chief Executive Rob Lynch said, “The conflict has led to business disruptions ranging from temporary closures to reduced operating hours and delivery-only operations for periods of time. Beyond these impacts, inbound tourism has slowed substantially, which has further pressured sales, particularly at high-traffic locations.”

Bad weather also weighed on sales, while elevated beef prices pressured margins. The company additionally incurred higher expenses tied to a record number of new restaurant openings, as Shake Shack opened 17 company-owned locations and five licensed locations during the quarter. It had originally expected to open between 12 and 14 new locations.

Company Broadens Guidance Amid Ongoing Volatility

Due to ongoing global and domestic volatility, the company broadened its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $230 million to $245 million, while reiterating its guidance for same-Shack sales, restaurant-level margins, and long-term financial targets.

Despite various headwinds, Lynch highlighted several positive developments during the call, including continued traffic momentum that has driven three consecutive quarters of growth. Additionally, the number of new locations marked “the start of a record year of growth for Shake Shack,” he said, adding that the company now expects to open 60 to 65 locations, up from its earlier forecast of 55 to 60.

The company is also focusing on a recently announced technology initiative, Project Catalyst, aimed at modernizing its restaurant systems. The project, which includes launching a loyalty platform, is intended to expand AI capabilities, improve operational efficiency, and boost productivity.

Shares Under Heavy Pressure Since Q2 Earnings Report

The latest decline is part of what has already been a painful stretch for shareholders. Shares closed down 28% Thursday following the earnings release, then fell another 8% Monday after an analyst lowered their price target, pushing the stock to a new 52-week low.

The company’s recent struggles began at the end of July when its second-quarter earnings report triggered a decline of more than 20% over two trading sessions. Since then, shares, while volatile, have remained under heavy pressure.

Before the July earnings report, shares were trading around $140. The stock is now trading around $64. Still, volatility is nothing new for Shake Shack. Over the years, the stock has experienced multiple dramatic swings, including several sharp rallies and steep sell-offs.

Elevated short interest could continue adding to that volatility going forward. Nearly 16% of the float is currently sold short, though bearish positioning has eased somewhat in recent weeks. At the end of March, short interest stood closer to 18% of float.

Wall Street Still Sees Upside

Shake Shack Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$107.08

61.16% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 28 Analyst Ratings Current Price $66.45 High Forecast $166.00 Average Forecast $107.08 Low Forecast $76.00 Shake Shack Stock Forecast Details

Despite the recent drop in shares, Wall Street remains largely bullish on the stock.

Shake Shack currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with 15 analysts rating it a Buy and 13 rating it a Hold.

Analyst reactions to the report were mostly negative. Several firms lowered their price targets, though one analyst upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy following the sell-off.

Even after several price cuts, analyst targets remain largely above the current share price. The average 12-month price target currently is around $107, implying about 60% upside from current levels.

Valuation Remains Complicated

Given the stock’s steep decline, investors may be wondering how Shake Shack’s valuation now compares with peers. Shake Shack trades at roughly 68X trailing earnings and nearly 50X forward earnings, higher than Chipotle Mexican Grill NYSE: CMG, which trades at about 29X trailing earnings and 28X forward earnings. However, Shake Shack still looks less expensive than CAVA Group Inc. NYSE: CAVA, which trades at 143X trailing earnings and 150X forward earnings.

From a sales valuation standpoint, Shake Shack sits below some of its peers in the premium fast-casual group. The stock trades at just 1.9X sales, below Chipotle at roughly 3.5X and CAVA at around 7.7X sales.

Profitability metrics also continue to lag peers. Shake Shack’s net margin sits at just 2.8%, compared with nearly 12% for Chipotle and more than 5% for Cava.

For investors, the key question now is whether Shake Shack can successfully turn its continued traffic momentum and aggressive expansion strategy into stronger profitability. The company is clearly facing several headwinds. However, for investors who believe the company’s growth initiatives and expansion plans will ultimately pay off, the recent sell-off could present a buying opportunity. Shake Shack shares have historically been extremely volatile, with several sharp rallies following steep declines.

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