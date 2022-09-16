Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,855.78 (-1.17%)
DOW   30,682.28 (-0.90%)
QQQ   286.61 (-1.54%)
AAPL   148.82 (-2.33%)
MSFT   242.62 (-1.12%)
META   146.33 (-2.15%)
GOOGL   102.03 (-0.86%)
AMZN   121.72 (-3.61%)
TSLA   296.96 (-2.24%)
NVDA   129.01 (-0.22%)
NIO   20.78 (-3.39%)
BABA   86.33 (-2.81%)
AMD   75.41 (-1.63%)
T   16.58 (-1.07%)
MU   52.13 (-1.06%)
CGC   3.29 (-4.36%)
F   14.62 (-1.81%)
GE   65.78 (-4.54%)
DIS   108.25 (-2.27%)
AMC   9.47 (-4.15%)
PYPL   93.33 (-3.18%)
PFE   45.91 (-0.07%)
NFLX   230.53 (-2.06%)
S&P 500   3,855.78 (-1.17%)
DOW   30,682.28 (-0.90%)
QQQ   286.61 (-1.54%)
AAPL   148.82 (-2.33%)
MSFT   242.62 (-1.12%)
META   146.33 (-2.15%)
GOOGL   102.03 (-0.86%)
AMZN   121.72 (-3.61%)
TSLA   296.96 (-2.24%)
NVDA   129.01 (-0.22%)
NIO   20.78 (-3.39%)
BABA   86.33 (-2.81%)
AMD   75.41 (-1.63%)
T   16.58 (-1.07%)
MU   52.13 (-1.06%)
CGC   3.29 (-4.36%)
F   14.62 (-1.81%)
GE   65.78 (-4.54%)
DIS   108.25 (-2.27%)
AMC   9.47 (-4.15%)
PYPL   93.33 (-3.18%)
PFE   45.91 (-0.07%)
NFLX   230.53 (-2.06%)
S&P 500   3,855.78 (-1.17%)
DOW   30,682.28 (-0.90%)
QQQ   286.61 (-1.54%)
AAPL   148.82 (-2.33%)
MSFT   242.62 (-1.12%)
META   146.33 (-2.15%)
GOOGL   102.03 (-0.86%)
AMZN   121.72 (-3.61%)
TSLA   296.96 (-2.24%)
NVDA   129.01 (-0.22%)
NIO   20.78 (-3.39%)
BABA   86.33 (-2.81%)
AMD   75.41 (-1.63%)
T   16.58 (-1.07%)
MU   52.13 (-1.06%)
CGC   3.29 (-4.36%)
F   14.62 (-1.81%)
GE   65.78 (-4.54%)
DIS   108.25 (-2.27%)
AMC   9.47 (-4.15%)
PYPL   93.33 (-3.18%)
PFE   45.91 (-0.07%)
NFLX   230.53 (-2.06%)
S&P 500   3,855.78 (-1.17%)
DOW   30,682.28 (-0.90%)
QQQ   286.61 (-1.54%)
AAPL   148.82 (-2.33%)
MSFT   242.62 (-1.12%)
META   146.33 (-2.15%)
GOOGL   102.03 (-0.86%)
AMZN   121.72 (-3.61%)
TSLA   296.96 (-2.24%)
NVDA   129.01 (-0.22%)
NIO   20.78 (-3.39%)
BABA   86.33 (-2.81%)
AMD   75.41 (-1.63%)
T   16.58 (-1.07%)
MU   52.13 (-1.06%)
CGC   3.29 (-4.36%)
F   14.62 (-1.81%)
GE   65.78 (-4.54%)
DIS   108.25 (-2.27%)
AMC   9.47 (-4.15%)
PYPL   93.33 (-3.18%)
PFE   45.91 (-0.07%)
NFLX   230.53 (-2.06%)

Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red

Fri., September 16, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of RedThere is a very great chance the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) could fall another 25% or more but the news is not bad for all stocks. The hurricane predicted by Jamie Dimon is upon us, some others say the economy is broken, and yet there are sectors, industries, and individual stocks that are still seeing positive activity from the analysts. Those are stocks investors should be paying attention to because names like FedEx (NYSE: FDX), which just reported a big miss while predicting a global recession, are seeing a massive round of downgrades and moving lower. 

Morgan Stanley Likes Miners 

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) just issued a sweeping change to its mining outlook by upgrading a number of names in the group. The firm upgraded Alcoa (NYSE: AA), Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK), and Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) to Overweight and Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) to Equal Weight while upping the price targets for most. The analyst says the group is offering a value and comes with the prospect of earnings strength as well. "We are selectively turning more positive on mining equities as most stocks in our coverage trade at increasingly attractive stock valuations," wrote Carlos de Alba in his report.

And this activity is not limited to Morgan Stanley, either. The targets for all the stocks in the group are down on a YOY basis but the sentiments and price targets are firming. The stock with the lowest consensus target as indicated by Marketbeat.com data is Southern Copper Corporation at 13% but Morgan Stanley sees 17% of upside and all of its new targets are indicating a double-digit upside. Alcoa and Nexa Resources are both tapped for 85% gains per the consensus figures while Tech should see at least 40%. 


The Sentiment Firms For Darden Restaurants 

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) is slated to report earnings next week and is getting upgraded ahead of the news. The latest channel checks from Baird have restaurant sales up 6% in the first week of September and trending in the +18% to 20% range in the 3-year stack which bodes well for this operator. The company’s chains are not only well known but well loved and command significant portions of a market that has seen competition evaporate over the past two years. The company has received at least four commentaries this month alone including 3 boosted targets and 1 initiated coverage at Outperform with a price target above the broad Marketbeat.com consensus estimate which is projecting about 10% of upside for the stock. 

Darden Restaurants also offers an interesting dividend as well. The stock is paying about 3.70% with shares trading near $128 and there is a positive outlook for distribution growth as well. The payout ratio is a little high near 60% but the outlook for sustainability is positive and should support additional increases if not at the recent 15% CAGR the company has been running. 

Three Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red

Cowen Calls Out Shoals Technology Group

Shoals Technology (NASDAQ: SHLS) just got an upgrade from Cowen to Outperform that came with a price target roughly 50% above the current consensus estimate. The consensus is projecting about 12% of upside but has been firming over the past few months along with the sentiment which indicates a firm Hold verging on Buy at this time. The latest news from the green energy sector is the tax-and-climate bill is supportive of the industry and the rise in energy prices certainly helps as well.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)N/A$385.17-1.3%1.56%N/AHoldN/A
FedEx (FDX)
3.0517 of 5 stars		$158.04-22.9%2.91%11.05Moderate Buy$292.35
Alcoa (AA)
2.1755 of 5 stars		$42.90-0.6%0.93%8.43Moderate Buy$80.00
Teck Resources (TECK)
2.2858 of 5 stars		$32.13-0.7%1.18%3.99Moderate Buy$51.42
Nexa Resources (NEXA)
3.1871 of 5 stars		$5.38+1.7%6.13%4.60Hold$9.80
Southern Copper (SCCO)
1.676 of 5 stars		$47.09+0.7%6.37%12.46Hold$52.67
Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)
2.4549 of 5 stars		$24.85+0.3%N/A621.41Hold$26.62
Darden Restaurants (DRI)
2.931 of 5 stars		$129.59-0.6%3.73%17.51Moderate Buy$143.62
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Darden Restaurants right now?

Before you consider Darden Restaurants, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Darden Restaurants wasn't on the list.

While Darden Restaurants currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.