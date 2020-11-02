Stocks that gained in popularity in 2020 and will beyond

Let’s take a look at some of the stocks expected to be strong plays in 2021.

Zoom Video

Thanks to the pandemic, Zoom has become a big part of our lives. Work meetings, hanging out with friends, and catching up with family was all done via the platform during this time. However many places are out of lockdown, Zoom’s popularity has remained; as many now prefer to use it for meetings instead of meeting in person. Zoom is, in fact, the fastest-growing stock of 2020, and it’s expected to reach 603% EPS growth before the year is out. Netflix

It comes as no surprise that Netflix also saw a massive surge in value this year. As people remained at home not knowing what to do, millions more signed up for this online streaming service. In the first four months of the year, Netflix registered 15 million new subscribers and its stocks continued to increase. With 52% expected EPS growth before the beginning of 2021, it remains a great option. Quidel Corp

Unsurprisingly, healthcare companies have seen huge success during 2020. Those providing PPE, diagnostics, and drugs have all seen a big increase in their value thanks to the current and increasing demand. Quidel Corp is a manufacturer of diagnostic healthcare products and created the first FDA approved COVID-19 test. As the pandemic took hold and testing became a major weapon in fighting the virus, the company's performance soared. With a predicted end-of-year EPS of 421%, it comes second to the top, beaten only by Zoom. Companies operating in tech and healthcare are the ones that are weathering the storm well so far. The future in terms of the pandemic remains a little uncertain, but people will always need medical care and technology to help them through the crisis. For those looking to buy shares, it makes sense to invest in companies in these two industries. According to analysts and evaluation of figures and statistics, they also seem to be the companies that will continue to be successful in the short and long-term. Even if you’re not familiar with buying shares, you can find guides online that will take you through the whole process from start to finish.

This year saw a huge increase in the number of people investing in shares and stocks and this trend is likely to continue. While there are never any guarantees where the stock market is concerned, you can maximize your chance of success by investing in industries that are relevant to current affairs.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Netflix (NFLX) 1.6 $483.99 +1.7% N/A 78.06 Buy $531.41

Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a stock will outpace the rest of the market in terms of growth. These skyrocketing securities—or the ones that analysts expect to skyrocket—are called growth stocks. What Every Investor Needs to Know About Growth Stocks What Is A Growth Stock?

Benefits of Growth Stocks

Dangers of Growth Stocks

Growth Investing

Best Growth Stocks Growth stocks are a great opportunity for an investor to make money in the stock market, but you’ve got to know what you’re going to buy or sell. A good understanding of growth stocks will help you get there. At the beginning of a bull market, you can almost choose stocks randomly and find yourself a winner. Now that we are entering the ninth year of the current bull market, growth stocks have appreciated considerably and it's becoming far more challenging to find stocks with real opportunities for appreciation. Growth companies are still largely outperforming their value counterparts in the United States and the rest of the world largely because of low interest rates, improved corporate earnings and global economic growth. Over the last five years, the S&P 500 Growth Index has returned 14.22% per year. During the same time, the S&P 500 Value Index returned just 12.94%. Now that the bull market is now nearly a decade old, stocks have become very expensive. Value investors are largely sitting on the sidelines and growth investors are having a hard time figuring out where the remaining growth opportunities exist. If you are looking for growth stocks in an increasingly small field, we have identified the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on their expected earnings growth over the next several years. These companies are all growing rapidly and will likely see double-digit earnings growth next year. View the "Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now".

There is no doubt, 2020 has been an unexpectedly tumultuous year. For those in business, finance, and similar industries, it has been a year of ups and downs with considerable amounts of volatility. That said, some companies have managed to either emerge from the crisis unscathed or adapt themselves to make the best of a difficult situation. During 2020, it hasn’t all been a disaster, and the number of stocks has actually increased in value throughout the year. These are the same stocks that are pipped to be good investments as we move into 2021.