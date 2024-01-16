Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness

S&P 500   4,783.83
DOW   37,592.98
QQQ   409.56
Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Energy Storage Trend Ignites Frenzy Over Vanadium Supply (Ad)
More CEOs fear their companies won't survive 10 years as AI and climate challenges grow, survey says
7 Innovative Marketing Approaches to Boost Your Sales in 2024
"America's Icebox" to Help Solve Gold Supply Crisis? (Ad)
Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Japan After Window Cracks on Boeing Aircraft
Tanzania blocks Kenyan Airways passenger flights in response to Kenya blocking its cargo flights
"America's Icebox" to Help Solve Gold Supply Crisis? (Ad)
MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
Boeing to increase quality inspections on 737-Max following Alaska Airlines blow out
S&P 500   4,783.83
DOW   37,592.98
QQQ   409.56
Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Energy Storage Trend Ignites Frenzy Over Vanadium Supply (Ad)
More CEOs fear their companies won't survive 10 years as AI and climate challenges grow, survey says
7 Innovative Marketing Approaches to Boost Your Sales in 2024
"America's Icebox" to Help Solve Gold Supply Crisis? (Ad)
Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Japan After Window Cracks on Boeing Aircraft
Tanzania blocks Kenyan Airways passenger flights in response to Kenya blocking its cargo flights
"America's Icebox" to Help Solve Gold Supply Crisis? (Ad)
MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
Boeing to increase quality inspections on 737-Max following Alaska Airlines blow out
S&P 500   4,783.83
DOW   37,592.98
QQQ   409.56
Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Energy Storage Trend Ignites Frenzy Over Vanadium Supply (Ad)
More CEOs fear their companies won't survive 10 years as AI and climate challenges grow, survey says
7 Innovative Marketing Approaches to Boost Your Sales in 2024
"America's Icebox" to Help Solve Gold Supply Crisis? (Ad)
Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Japan After Window Cracks on Boeing Aircraft
Tanzania blocks Kenyan Airways passenger flights in response to Kenya blocking its cargo flights
"America's Icebox" to Help Solve Gold Supply Crisis? (Ad)
MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
Boeing to increase quality inspections on 737-Max following Alaska Airlines blow out
S&P 500   4,783.83
DOW   37,592.98
QQQ   409.56
Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Energy Storage Trend Ignites Frenzy Over Vanadium Supply (Ad)
More CEOs fear their companies won't survive 10 years as AI and climate challenges grow, survey says
7 Innovative Marketing Approaches to Boost Your Sales in 2024
"America's Icebox" to Help Solve Gold Supply Crisis? (Ad)
Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Japan After Window Cracks on Boeing Aircraft
Tanzania blocks Kenyan Airways passenger flights in response to Kenya blocking its cargo flights
"America's Icebox" to Help Solve Gold Supply Crisis? (Ad)
MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
Boeing to increase quality inspections on 737-Max following Alaska Airlines blow out

Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness

Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Melissa Brock
January 16, 2024

Professional aesthetic medicine surgeon operating with scalpel

Key Points

  • Surgery Partners operates over 180 outpatient surgical facilities in 31 states.
  • Surgery Partners benefits from the trend of surgical procedures migrating to outpatient facilities rather than at hospitals, similar to the cord-cutting initiative with the cable companies.
  • Outpatient surgical facilities can cost 45% to 60% less than hospitals for procedures.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Inc. NASDAQ: SGRY is a leading healthcare services provider that owns and operates over 180 outpatient surgical centers in 31 states. Its integrated delivery model includes surgical facilities and ancillary services comprised of anesthesia services and multi-specialty physician groups.

Its outpatient facilities compete with hospitals like HCA Healthcare Inc. NYSE: HCA on a smaller scale. The company is among the few that have stated it feels no pressure from macroeconomic conditions. It further underscores the belief that the medical sector is recession-proof.

Is healthcare recession-proof?

While so many companies in all industries proclaim how macroeconomic conditions have negatively impacted their businesses, how can Surgery Partners claim its business has not? Surgeries were an epicenter during the pandemic as emergency rooms and ICUs filled up with COVID-19 patients. Surgery procedures were put on hold but have returned in the post-pandemic era. While healthcare is something that people need in recessions and expansions, the backdrop can impact demand for elective procedures. 

Outpatient surgery facilities: Much cheaper than hospitals

Surgery Partners' business model suggests that their outpatient surgical facilities are a much more cost-effective alternative to hospitals. Outpatient procedures range from simple endoscopies and biopsies to more complex orthopedic joint replacements and laparoscopic procedures. They enable the patients to recover at home rather than spend the night racking up major bills at the hospital.

The higher efficiency allows for less regulatory burden for the business and more convenience and savings for patients. As the "cutting the cord" movement has disrupted the cable companies, outpatient surgical facilities have disrupted the hospitals. Outpatient surgeries at a facility can cost 45% to 60% less than hospitals. It's no wonder that surgical cases are migrating to outpatient surgical facilities. Check out the sector heatmap on MarketBeat.


Solid Q3 2023 earnings report

Surgery Partners reported Q3 2023 EPS of 19 cents, beating consensus analyst estimates by 5 cents. Revenues grew 8.6% year-over-year (YoY) to $671.4 million, versus $671.99 million consensus analyst estimates. Days-adjusted same-facility revenues grew 14.2%. Adjusted EBITDA was $105.5 million, up 9.7% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 15.7% YoY. Surgery Partners raised full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $436 million to $440 million, with revenues of around $2.75 billion.

Cash and flow

The company closed the quarter with $236 million in cash and cash equivalents and $544.9 million of borrowing capacity. Cash flows from operating activities rose to $104.6 million, up from $29.7 million in the year-ago period. The year-to-date (YTD) operating cash flows were $231.2 million, up from $151.6 million in the year-ago period. Free cash flow was $91.4 million YTD. The company's net debt to EBITDA ratio was 4.1x, calculated under its credit agreement. Get AI-powered insights on MarketBeat.

CEO insights

Surgery Partners CEO Eric Evans commented, "Surgical case volume, particularly in higher acuity and strategically important growth areas, remained strong this quarter, unaffected by any material external events. We continue to benefit from migrating surgical cases to the optimal site of care, a trend that benefits all constituents of the healthcare system. We continue to invest in these targeted growth areas through physician recruitment, business development and de novo buildouts."

Reaffirming guidance

On January 8, Surgery Partners reaffirmed full-year 2023 guidance with revenues expected at $2.75 billion, matching consensus analyst estimates. Based on the results through November 2023, the company reaffirms its 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $436 million to $440 million. The company projects full-year 2024 growth in the mid-teens with adjusted EBITDA to be higher than $495 million.

Surgery Partners analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. Surgery Partners' peers and competitor stocks can be found with the MarketBeat stock screener. SGRY trades at 44.4x forward earnings and has an 8.01% short interest.

Daily tightening trading range  

The daily candlestick chart on SRGY illustrates a tightening trading range as shares ping-pong between the daily 50-period moving average support at $31.23 and the daily 200-period moving average (MA) resistance at $34.24. The 50-period MA is sloping up, which can result in a golden cross breakout if it can crossover up through the 200-period MA. The daily market structure low (MSL) buys trigger overlaps with the daily 200-period MA resistance. The daily relative strength index (RSI) has pulled back from the 60 bands but may be setting up a coil attempt. Pullback support levels are at $31.23, $30.14, $27.25 and $25.16.

Should you invest $1,000 in Surgery Partners right now?

Before you consider Surgery Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Surgery Partners wasn't on the list.

While Surgery Partners currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Surgery Partners (SGRY)
2.2885 of 5 stars		$32.46-0.5%N/A-101.44Moderate Buy$45.13
HCA Healthcare (HCA)
4.4572 of 5 stars		$282.19-0.1%0.85%13.88Moderate Buy$297.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

  • JeaYu21@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Experience

Jea Yu has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2018.

Areas of Expertise

Equities, options, ETFs and futures; fundamental, qualitative, quantitative and technical analysis and pattern identification; active and swing trading; trading systems and methodology development

Education

Bachelor of Arts, University of Maryland, College Park

Past Experience

U.S. equity markets trader, writer and analyst for over 25 years. Published four books by publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. Speaker at various expos and seminars and has been quoted and featured in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine, The Financial Times and various trade publications, including Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor.



Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

AI Stocks and Strategy in 2024
AI Stocks and Strategy in 2024
Amprius Technologies Stock Amps the Market
Amprius Technologies Stock Amps the Market
Upgraded Mid-Cap Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
Upgraded Mid-Cap Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
Top 5 Most Active Penny Stocks
Top 5 Most Active Penny Stocks
Search Headlines:

My Account -