The 10 Top-Rated Stocks by Wall Street Analysts in June 2021

Analyst ratings are an imperfect science. However, they do reflect the sentiment of individuals who have significant knowledge of a company’s operations. Ratings are done on a scale from 1.00 to 4.00. A score of 4.00 is equivalent to a “strong buy” rating. By contrast a score of 1.00 is equivalent to a “sell” rating. For a company to be included on MarketBeat’s list they must have received at least five ratings within the last 12 months. Here are the top 10 top-rated stocks by Wall Street analysts in June 2021:

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) – Traditional energy stocks have been making a comeback in 2021. So it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that AltaGas tops this list. ATGFF stock is up over 44% in 2021 and has a consensus score of 3.10 among 10 analysts. The company’s stock is projected to have an upside of over 26% in the next 12 months. Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) – Another market sector that is expected to perform well in 2021 is the medical equipment sector. Elective surgeries were delayed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However as hospitals and medical centers look to recoup that revenue in 2021, there is a big opportunity for Teleflex which manufactures specialty medical devices. The stock is flat for the year. However, 10 analysts give TFX stock a score of 3.10 with an upside of over 14%. Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) – Brigham Minerals is another highly rated stock in the energy sector. Specifically, Brigham Minerals focuses on acquiring oil and gas rights from landowners throughout the United States. MNRL stock is up 84% in 2021 and has a 3.10 rating among 10 analysts. A note of caution is in order as the consensus price target has the stock dropping by 21% over the next 12 months. However, the company reports earnings in August and that may change the outlook. Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) –Vodafone is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in the United Kingdom. VOD stock is flat for the year as the economic reopening in Europe has not been as smooth as in the United States. Still at one point, the stock was up 20% for the year. And analysts give the stock a 3.10 rating suggesting that the stock is likely to grow strongly in the second half of 2021. CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) – As the race for a Covid-19 vaccine comes to a conclusion, investors are looking at other biotech companies. And at this time, they like what they are seeing from CymaBay Therapeutics. The company’s stock is up approximately 28% in the 12 months ending on June 28. However, CBAY stock is down about 21% in 2021. Still, the company has a consensus rating among 10 analysts of 3.09. And the company’s stock price is projected to grow by 138% for the remainder of 2021. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Health Catalyst positions investors in the healthcare and data analytics sectors. HCAT stock has a 3.09 rating among 11 analysts, but the consensus price target shows a 14% downside risk in the next 12 months. However, revenue has been trending in a positive direction and the company is getting closer to becoming profitable. Analysts will be looking for this trend to continue when the company reports earnings in August. Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) – Returning to oil stocks, we have Tourmaline Oil which has a consensus rating of 3.09 among 11 analysts. With the price of crude oil expected to continue to rise in 2021, it’s no surprise that TRMLF stock is projected to have upside price growth of over 47%. That would continue its strong upward movement in 2021 in which the stock is up over 96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) – The gaming industry is another area of strong growth for the market in 2021. Gaming and Leisure Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that has an innovative model in which they enter into triple-net lease agreements with gaming operators. The stock is up nearly 13% in 2021 and analysts give the stock a possible upside of over 8% in the next 12 months. The stock carries a 3.08 rating among 12 analysts. Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) – Rackspace Technology is a global cloud services company. Like many stocks in the tech sector, RXT stock has been volatile this year. However, analysts give the stock a 3.08 rating with a possible upside of over 42% in the next 12 months, which would be more than double the growth of the stock in the past 12 months. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) – S&P Global provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to global capital and commodity markets. SPGI stock is up over 23% in 2021 and over 28% in the last 12 months. The stock receives a 3.08 rating among the 12 analysts that provide coverage. While the consensus price target suggests little upside, recent analyst reports have come with boosted price targets.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) 1.8 $4.44 -2.4% N/A -5.48 Buy $10.92 Vodafone Group (VOD) 1.4 $17.03 -0.3% 6.28% 18.12 Buy N/A Brigham Minerals (MNRL) 1.5 $20.78 -0.3% 6.16% -20.37 Buy $15.89 Teleflex (TFX) 2.0 $408.63 +0.6% 0.33% 69.38 Buy $462.90 Health Catalyst (HCAT) 1.6 $55.98 -2.0% N/A -18.35 Buy $49.36 Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF) 1.8 $27.83 +4.0% N/A N/A Buy $41.92 Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) 2.0 $46.08 flat 5.82% 19.36 Buy $49.58 Rackspace Technology (RXT) 2.2 $19.74 +0.9% N/A -14.41 Buy $27.95 S&P Global (SPGI) 2.4 $410.58 -0.1% 0.75% 40.41 Buy $418.92

Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.