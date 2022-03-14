The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run

S&P 500   4,215.67 (+0.27%)
DOW   33,098.25 (+0.47%)
QQQ   323.41 (-0.31%)
AAPL   151.99 (-1.77%)
MSFT   282.36 (+0.82%)
FB   190.59 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,599.78 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,920.13 (+0.33%)
TSLA   760.69 (-4.36%)
NVDA   216.94 (-1.84%)
BABA   78.82 (-9.10%)
NIO   14.23 (-11.45%)
AMD   102.48 (-1.74%)
CGC   5.96 (-1.97%)
MU   70.98 (-2.53%)
GE   93.19 (+0.99%)
T   23.08 (-0.47%)
F   15.98 (-0.37%)
DIS   130.83 (-0.70%)
AMC   13.51 (-5.52%)
PFE   51.08 (+1.61%)
PYPL   96.10 (-0.49%)
BA   174.77 (-0.83%)
S&P 500   4,215.67 (+0.27%)
DOW   33,098.25 (+0.47%)
QQQ   323.41 (-0.31%)
AAPL   151.99 (-1.77%)
MSFT   282.36 (+0.82%)
FB   190.59 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,599.78 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,920.13 (+0.33%)
TSLA   760.69 (-4.36%)
NVDA   216.94 (-1.84%)
BABA   78.82 (-9.10%)
NIO   14.23 (-11.45%)
AMD   102.48 (-1.74%)
CGC   5.96 (-1.97%)
MU   70.98 (-2.53%)
GE   93.19 (+0.99%)
T   23.08 (-0.47%)
F   15.98 (-0.37%)
DIS   130.83 (-0.70%)
AMC   13.51 (-5.52%)
PFE   51.08 (+1.61%)
PYPL   96.10 (-0.49%)
BA   174.77 (-0.83%)
S&P 500   4,215.67 (+0.27%)
DOW   33,098.25 (+0.47%)
QQQ   323.41 (-0.31%)
AAPL   151.99 (-1.77%)
MSFT   282.36 (+0.82%)
FB   190.59 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,599.78 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,920.13 (+0.33%)
TSLA   760.69 (-4.36%)
NVDA   216.94 (-1.84%)
BABA   78.82 (-9.10%)
NIO   14.23 (-11.45%)
AMD   102.48 (-1.74%)
CGC   5.96 (-1.97%)
MU   70.98 (-2.53%)
GE   93.19 (+0.99%)
T   23.08 (-0.47%)
F   15.98 (-0.37%)
DIS   130.83 (-0.70%)
AMC   13.51 (-5.52%)
PFE   51.08 (+1.61%)
PYPL   96.10 (-0.49%)
BA   174.77 (-0.83%)
S&P 500   4,215.67 (+0.27%)
DOW   33,098.25 (+0.47%)
QQQ   323.41 (-0.31%)
AAPL   151.99 (-1.77%)
MSFT   282.36 (+0.82%)
FB   190.59 (+1.59%)
GOOGL   2,599.78 (+0.09%)
AMZN   2,920.13 (+0.33%)
TSLA   760.69 (-4.36%)
NVDA   216.94 (-1.84%)
BABA   78.82 (-9.10%)
NIO   14.23 (-11.45%)
AMD   102.48 (-1.74%)
CGC   5.96 (-1.97%)
MU   70.98 (-2.53%)
GE   93.19 (+0.99%)
T   23.08 (-0.47%)
F   15.98 (-0.37%)
DIS   130.83 (-0.70%)
AMC   13.51 (-5.52%)
PFE   51.08 (+1.61%)
PYPL   96.10 (-0.49%)
BA   174.77 (-0.83%)

The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run

Monday, March 14, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run

If the Dow Jones Industrial Average was a horse race, Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) would be in front by about three and a half lengths. 

The integrated oil and gas major has sprinted 46% higher in 2022, leaving its Dow peers in the dust. Insurance group The Travelers Companies is a distant second up 11% followed by a half dozen names that are up single digits. The index’s remaining 22 constituents are in the red, most by double digit percentages.

The field of mostly sluggish mares has dragged the Dow down 9% year-to-date with the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and inflation weighing heavily. Not surprisingly, Chevron, the benchmark’s only energy stock, is benefitting from these same headwinds. 

After a year in which it finished up 39%, surging oil prices and geopolitical uncertainty has Chevron all but locked in as the Dow’s 2022 ‘Best in Show”. Will it continue to sprint away from the competition?

Why is Chevron Stock Up?

Chevron’s long rally from its pandemic low reached another gear after Russia invaded Ukraine. The stock has climbed from roughly $130 to $170 over the last three weeks and finished in the green in 10 of the last 11 trading sessions. On Thursday, it reached an all-time intraday high of $174.76 just 24 months removed from trading in the $50’s. 

Most of the early leg work was done by the global economic recovery. As demand came back online and supplies were limited, WTI crude oil futures rebounded from negative territory to around $72 by the end of last year.

The recent spike in oil prices is all about Russia-Ukraine. As the world’s third largest oil producer after the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, Russia is responsible for approximately 10% of global oil supply. So with refineries and traders now refusing to purchase Russian oil, WTI crude prices have screamed past $100 for the first time since 2014.

Chevron’s share price has mimicked oil’s recent run. With some of the lowest operating costs in the industry, the company is expected to get a major boost in profits. Although its transportation and labor costs are also up, they will be more than offset by realized selling prices. 

How Much Money Will Chevron Make This Year?

Analysts have been upwardly revising Chevron’s earnings per share (EPS) estimates in conjunction with the sharp rise in oil prices. The current consensus EPS forecast for 2022 is $11.40 and likely to move higher. 

With 1.93 billion shares outstanding this equates to a staggering $22 billion in profits expected this year. To put this reversal of fortunes in perspective, Chevron recorded a $5.5 billion net loss in 2020 before turning in a $15.6 billion profit last year.

Wall Street’s earnings forecast for this year implies 40% year-over-year growth. And with the Russia-Ukraine war entering its third week, crude prices (and Chevron’s earnings potential) may have not even reached their peaks. 

Is it Too Late to Buy Chevron Stock?

Chevron is trading at 21x trailing earnings and 15x forward earnings. These multiples are a far cry from the bargain levels seen a year ago but remain well below historical averages. Over the last five years Chevron’s trailing P/E has averaged 30x, so there is still a long road ahead for a potential revision to the mean. The stock is also attractively valued considering investors only need to pay 15x for a company poised to deliver 40%-plus bottom line growth this year. 

Since Chevron’s stock has more than tripled over the past two years, paying a premium price of $170 may make investors cringe as if they were paying for premium gasoline prices. But with oil prices likely to trend higher even after a Russia-Ukraine resolution, the quarterly results ahead make it worth it.

Chevron is not the deep value stock it was during the early months of the pandemic but it does still offer value. Despite the recent rise, the stock comes with a 3.3% dividend yield and P/E ratio that is below that of the broader U.S. equity market. It is a dividend that is likely to increase as it has for 34 years straight as Chevron continues to be a cash generating machine for the foreseeable future.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chevron right now?

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chevron (CVX)2.9$166.60-2.5%3.41%20.47Buy$150.09
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.