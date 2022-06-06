×
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   310.88
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Global stocks rise on improved Chinese services data
Canada fund invests $5 billion in DP World's Dubai home base
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   310.88
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Global stocks rise on improved Chinese services data
Canada fund invests $5 billion in DP World's Dubai home base
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   310.88
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Global stocks rise on improved Chinese services data
Canada fund invests $5 billion in DP World's Dubai home base
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   310.88
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Global stocks rise on improved Chinese services data
Canada fund invests $5 billion in DP World's Dubai home base

This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 

Monday, June 6, 2022 | Thomas Hughes

The Stock Market Bottomed, But … 

Equity markets hit a bottom a few weeks ago but we would not call it a buyable bottom. There are numerous risks facing today's market that have so clouded the outlook that buying “the bottom” now is a pure gamble. Jamie Dimon said it best when he described the outlook as stormy and then corrected himself to say “hurricane”. Between the fallout from Ukraine, supply chain disruption related to China lockdowns, energy prices, inflation, and the FOMC the world is facing an economic shift that will take several quarters if not years to play out. The good news is that long-term secular trends within the economy are still driving the market, the bad news is the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) will be in a rolling bear market if not an outright bear market until those trends can catch up with stock valuations. 

The S&P 500 Confirmed A Reversal 

The S&P 500 broke through major support the week of May 2nd and has since confirmed a reversal in the market. That reversal was confirmed last week when the market rebounded and halted at the short-term 30-day moving average. This level is coincident with the 4,130 level and the bottom of a consolidation range that has been in place since the middle of 2020. Now, with the reversal confirmed, the consolidation smacks of a Head & Shoulders pattern that could lead the market much lower. The risk for the bears, however, is that institutional and big-money participants “sold in May and went away” which means downward pressure on the market has abated. In this light, the market is more likely to have reversed into a sideways pattern that will linger into the fall trading season or until the next major catalyst arises. 

This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 


The next most likely catalyst is the inflation data and the FOMC. The PCE price index is due out at the end of the week and it should be another hot one. The economists are expecting to see headline and core inflation accelerate on a month-to-month basis and they could come in above consensus. Not only are energy prices tickling a 14-year high but CEOs across the S&P 500 are still working to offset the impacts of higher inflation. The takeaway is that inflation may moderate now but it is not expected to go away and there are plenty of reasons to think it will reaccelerate later in the year. As for the FOMC, they continue to increase in hawkishness. 

Beware Of The Outlook For Earnings 

The biggest risk to the market, the factor that will bring the S&P 500 to its knees, is the outlook for earnings. Looking at the market from the perspective valuation is based on the expectation for future earnings a downshift in consensus will bring the market down. And the outlook is in decline. While the consensus estimate for Q3 has not budged over the past few weeks the consensus estimate for Q2, Q4 and now FY 2023 are moving lower. The consensus estimate for Q2 has been flat at 4.1% for the last three weeks but that is down almost 300 basis points from the peak and we expect it to move lower as the reporting cycle gets closer. And for Q4 and next year? The consensus for Q4 fell 210 basis points over the last week while the outlook for next year fell by 230 bps. No reason to be bullish on stocks, at all. 

Should you invest $1,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust right now?

Before you consider SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust wasn't on the list.

While SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.