Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now

S&P 500   3,975.93 (+1.06%)
DOW   33,892.52 (+1.24%)
QQQ   284.01 (+0.70%)
AAPL   143.72 (+1.10%)
MSFT   251.11 (+2.32%)
META   114.77 (-0.97%)
GOOGL   92.72 (-0.12%)
AMZN   89.63 (+0.61%)
TSLA   168.27 (-6.02%)
NVDA   173.47 (+2.04%)
NIO   12.36 (-2.14%)
BABA   89.48 (-2.04%)
AMD   70.18 (+2.32%)
T   19.24 (+0.79%)
MU   54.90 (+0.05%)
CGC   2.98 (+3.83%)
F   13.34 (+1.21%)
GE   82.46 (+1.24%)
DIS   93.96 (+0.62%)
AMC   5.86 (-1.35%)
PFE   52.15 (+0.83%)
PYPL   73.18 (-0.53%)
NFLX   312.05 (-2.49%)
S&P 500   3,975.93 (+1.06%)
DOW   33,892.52 (+1.24%)
QQQ   284.01 (+0.70%)
AAPL   143.72 (+1.10%)
MSFT   251.11 (+2.32%)
META   114.77 (-0.97%)
GOOGL   92.72 (-0.12%)
AMZN   89.63 (+0.61%)
TSLA   168.27 (-6.02%)
NVDA   173.47 (+2.04%)
NIO   12.36 (-2.14%)
BABA   89.48 (-2.04%)
AMD   70.18 (+2.32%)
T   19.24 (+0.79%)
MU   54.90 (+0.05%)
CGC   2.98 (+3.83%)
F   13.34 (+1.21%)
GE   82.46 (+1.24%)
DIS   93.96 (+0.62%)
AMC   5.86 (-1.35%)
PFE   52.15 (+0.83%)
PYPL   73.18 (-0.53%)
NFLX   312.05 (-2.49%)
S&P 500   3,975.93 (+1.06%)
DOW   33,892.52 (+1.24%)
QQQ   284.01 (+0.70%)
AAPL   143.72 (+1.10%)
MSFT   251.11 (+2.32%)
META   114.77 (-0.97%)
GOOGL   92.72 (-0.12%)
AMZN   89.63 (+0.61%)
TSLA   168.27 (-6.02%)
NVDA   173.47 (+2.04%)
NIO   12.36 (-2.14%)
BABA   89.48 (-2.04%)
AMD   70.18 (+2.32%)
T   19.24 (+0.79%)
MU   54.90 (+0.05%)
CGC   2.98 (+3.83%)
F   13.34 (+1.21%)
GE   82.46 (+1.24%)
DIS   93.96 (+0.62%)
AMC   5.86 (-1.35%)
PFE   52.15 (+0.83%)
PYPL   73.18 (-0.53%)
NFLX   312.05 (-2.49%)
S&P 500   3,975.93 (+1.06%)
DOW   33,892.52 (+1.24%)
QQQ   284.01 (+0.70%)
AAPL   143.72 (+1.10%)
MSFT   251.11 (+2.32%)
META   114.77 (-0.97%)
GOOGL   92.72 (-0.12%)
AMZN   89.63 (+0.61%)
TSLA   168.27 (-6.02%)
NVDA   173.47 (+2.04%)
NIO   12.36 (-2.14%)
BABA   89.48 (-2.04%)
AMD   70.18 (+2.32%)
T   19.24 (+0.79%)
MU   54.90 (+0.05%)
CGC   2.98 (+3.83%)
F   13.34 (+1.21%)
GE   82.46 (+1.24%)
DIS   93.96 (+0.62%)
AMC   5.86 (-1.35%)
PFE   52.15 (+0.83%)
PYPL   73.18 (-0.53%)
NFLX   312.05 (-2.49%)

Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now

Mon., December 12, 2022 | Chris Markoch
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

Key Points

  • Biotech stocks offer investors a clear risk/reward proposition. 
  • Investors should look at the company’s clinical focus and its pipeline.  
  • This clinical-stage immuno-oncology company’s stock is up over 135% after announcing updated interim data in a Phase 1 trial for its leading therapeutic. 
  • This pre-clinical company is surging as investors are beginning to speculate on the sector.  
  • This company’s stock is up more than 400% in 2022 as it is waiting for results in a Phase 3 clinical trial. 

Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now

Small-cap biotech stocks are among the riskiest of stocks for investors to own. One reason is that many of these companies are not only unprofitable but are still in the pre-revenue stage of their business.  

It all comes down to the pipeline. These companies are typically working on therapeutics and pharmaceutical products for chronic diseases and conditions that have no current treatment or one for which the standard of care needs improving. 

If just one of their candidates makes it into production, it could bring billions in revenue to the companies. And that means that the stock price could jump significantly. 

That’s the long-term case. Along the way, however, there are many years of clinical trials. These can create short-term opportunities for traders. This article looks at three small-cap biotech companies with stock prices that are making significant moves and have a bright outlook for 2023.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: HARP) - Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company that is attempting to harness the killing power of T cells in a pipeline of wholly-owned immunotherapies for patients with hard to treat tumors.  

HARP stock is up nearly 135% on December 12. This was one day after the company presented updated interim data from its Phase 1 clinical trial for its single-agent HPN217 candidate. The drug is being developed to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The company presented its results at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Expositon in New Orleans. 

This is one of three such therapies that Harpoon has in Phase 1 trials. That means the company is years away from commercial production. But, analysts tracked by MarketBeat give the stock a consensus price target of $8.75. The recent price action has moved HARP stock into overbought territory, but risk-tolerant investors may want to keep an eye on this for an advantageous entry point.  


HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) - HTGM stock is following a similar path as Harpoon Therapeutics. This could be a case of two stocks that are riding each other’s coattails. Although there’s no direct news explaining the move in HTGM stock, the company does present investors with a strong long-term case.  

HTG Molecular Diagnostics is in the pre-clinical phase of developing therapeutic treatments “focused on RNA-Modifying Proteins and other targets” in areas like oncology, autoimmune and neurodegnerative disorders, and rare diseases. According to BIS Research, the global market for molecular oncology diagnostics is expected to exceed $12 billion in 10 years.  

Being in the pre-clinical phase means that HTG Molecular Diagnostics is years away from having a commercially available product. Still speculative investors could phase into a position as the company moves through the clinical trial phase. Analysts tracked by MarketBeat have a $2.83 price target on the stock.  

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) - Continuing with a theme with small-cap biotech companies, Abeona Therapeutics is still in the clinical trial stage. However, of the three companies on this list, Abeona is the closest to having a therapeutic brought to market.  

Abeona is attempting to develop gene and cell therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The company’s EB-101 candidate is an “autologous, engineered cell therapy for RDEB.” This is a rare connective tissue disorder that does not have an approved treatment. The company had $26 million in cash as of June 2022 and believes it is funded through the second quarter of 2023.  

Analysts are confident that EB-101 will be greenlighted in its Phase 3 trial as they are giving the stock a $22 price target which is a gain of over 1,000% from its current price. 

 

Should you invest $1,000 in Harpoon Therapeutics right now?

Before you consider Harpoon Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Harpoon Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)
2.4272 of 5 stars		$2.07+80.0%N/A-0.96Moderate Buy$8.75
HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)
2.1235 of 5 stars		$0.54+117.6%N/A-0.22Buy$2.83
Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)
2.486 of 5 stars		$3.13+0.3%N/A-0.17Buy$22.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: