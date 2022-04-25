S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon
Live updates | Russia to open Mariupol evacuation corridor
Live updates | Blaze at oil storage facility in west Russia
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon
Live updates | Russia to open Mariupol evacuation corridor
Live updates | Blaze at oil storage facility in west Russia
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon
Live updates | Russia to open Mariupol evacuation corridor
Live updates | Blaze at oil storage facility in west Russia
S&P 500   4,271.78
DOW   33,811.40
QQQ   325.40
Live updates | Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss evacuation
Manhunt on for suspects as 100 die in Nigeria refinery blast
China promotes coal in setback for efforts to cut emissions
4 Polish miners declared dead; search goes on for 6 missing
Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon
Live updates | Russia to open Mariupol evacuation corridor
Live updates | Blaze at oil storage facility in west Russia

Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock

Monday, April 25, 2022 | Jea Yu
Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock Global logistics real estate investment trust (REIT) Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock has been resilient in the face of the sell-off in benchmark indices. The world’s largest REIT focuses on building and managing logistics warehouses throughout America, Europe, and Asia. Shares recently hit an all-time high of $174.54. The Company maintains itself as the world’s leader in logistics real estate solutions and has maintained ESG practices over the last four decades. The Company ended Q1 fiscal 2022 with a 97.4% occupancy rate. The Company is benefitting wildly as rent changes work in their favor with rising rates driving same-store NOI growth to a record high 8.7%, which means $1.6 billion of annual NOI will result in over $2 per share added to the bottom line even with no more rent growth. With all-time low vacancies and supply chains returning to normal, the Company signed 60 million square feet of leases and issued 90 million square feet of proposals for clients to compete for “the little space that remains.” The tight and uncertain global supply chain is prompting Companies to take on more inventory especially in epicenter industries like homebuilding for fear of further disruptions. Prudent investors seeking to monetize supply chain and logistics improvement can look for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Prologis to consider buying-the-dips.

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release


On April 19, 2022, Prologis released its fiscal first-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending March 2022. The Company reported earnings per share (EPS) profits of $1.54 versus $1.07 consensus analyst estimates, a $0.47 beat. Revenues grew 5.4% to $1.08 billion missing estimates for $1.09 billion. Prologis and its co-investment ventures issued $2.6 billion in debt at a weighted interest rate of 1.5% including $1.6 billion in green bonds. The Company has maintained its leading liquidity of $6.8 billion in cash and credit revolvers. Debt as a percentage of total market capitalization was 13.5% and weighted investment interest rate on its share of debt was 1.7% with a weight average of 10 years. The combined investment capacity including its open-ended ventures is nearly $18 billion.

Raised Guidance

Prologis raised its fiscal 2022 FFO to come in between $5.10 to $5.16 versus $5.04 consensus analyst estimates and up from previous range of $5.00 to $5.10. Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam commented, "The need for resilience in the supply chain continues to drive record demand despite today's economic and geopolitical risks. With our well-positioned portfolio, irreplaceable land bank, abundant investment capacity and differentiated customer solutions, we expect to continue to outperform while delivering exceptional customer service."

Conference Call Takeaways

Prologis CFO Tim Arndt starting off the conference call reviewing financial metrics and achievements in the quarter. He noted that core FFO was $1.09 per share ahead of forecast and rent change rollover was 37% led by the U.S. at 42%. Its Southern California, New York, New Jersey portfolios realized 86% and 67% rent change in the quarter. Prologis ended the quarter with 97.4% occupancy. The lease mark-to-market is at 47% which “…equates to $1.6 billion of annual NOI as leases roll to market or over $2 per shares of earnings that will drop to the bottom line even with no additional rent growth.” The Company commenced with more than $1 billion in new development across 32 projects and 15 markets with expectations to generate value creation exceeding $400 million. The buildout land bank is 200 million square feet and $28 billion. Debt-to-market cap is 14%. Vacancy is at all-time lows.

Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock

PLD Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provide a precise view of the price action playing field for PLD stock. The weekly rifle chart uptrend peaked near the $174.07 Fibonacci (fib) level and pulled back to test the uptrend support at the rising 5-period moving average (MA) at $164.64. This is followed by the 15-period MA at $155.74. The weekly upper Bollinger Bands (BBs) are at $176.71. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggered a breakout above $150.96. The weekly stochastic oscillation is testing the 80-band. The weekly 50-period MA is rising at $141.95. The daily rifle chart uptrend is testing its 5-period MA support at $168.95 followed by its 15-period MA at $167.13. The daily upper BBs sit at $175.49. The daily 50-period MA sist at $155.88 and 200-period MA support sits at $146.08. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullbacks at the $161.18 fib, $156.21 fib, $151.29 fib, $146.89 fib, $142.95 fib, $139.13 fib, $133.70 fib, and the $129.63 fib level. Upside trajectories range from the $179.11 fib level up towards the $202.74 fib level.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Prologis right now?

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Prologis (PLD)
2.7122 of 5 stars		$168.73-1.2%1.87%33.81Buy$173.92
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.