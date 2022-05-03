S&P 500   4,155.38
DOW   33,061.50
QQQ   318.48
onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector 
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
Live updates l Russia-Ukraine War
It's Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street
Live updates l Governor: Russian missile attack hits Odesa
World shares mixed, oil falls ahead of Fed meeting
S&P 500   4,155.38
DOW   33,061.50
QQQ   318.48
onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector 
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
Live updates l Russia-Ukraine War
It's Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street
Live updates l Governor: Russian missile attack hits Odesa
World shares mixed, oil falls ahead of Fed meeting
S&P 500   4,155.38
DOW   33,061.50
QQQ   318.48
onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector 
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
Live updates l Russia-Ukraine War
It's Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street
Live updates l Governor: Russian missile attack hits Odesa
World shares mixed, oil falls ahead of Fed meeting
S&P 500   4,155.38
DOW   33,061.50
QQQ   318.48
onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector 
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
Live updates l Russia-Ukraine War
It's Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street
Live updates l Governor: Russian missile attack hits Odesa
World shares mixed, oil falls ahead of Fed meeting

Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | Jea Yu
Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead Rural lifestyle provider Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) stock has been performing relatively stronger than the benchmark indices. Shares hit a new all-time high of $241.54 as recently as March 31, 2022. However, the macro market sell-off in April managed to collapse shares by nearly (-15%). The farming products retailer has seen remarkable growth in its e-commerce channel with its 39th consecutive quarter of double-digit percentage growth, which now accounts for 7% of total sales with a target of 15%. With 2,003 Tractor Supply and 178 Petsense locations, it has grown to be the largest of its kind in the nation with a 7% market share of its total addressable market (TAM). The Company plans to open 75 to 80 new stores per year despite the volatile and inflationary conditions. Higher commodity input costs and higher labor and freight costs impacted its vendor partners. Its shares fell upon the release due to reaffirmed as opposed to raised guidance, which is considered a let-down in the current financial market market climate. The ESG purpose-driven company seeks to reduce its water footprint by 25 million gallons by 2025. Prudent investors seeking exposure in the rural lifestyle retail market segment can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Tractor Supply.

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release


On April 21, 2022, Tractor Supply released its fiscal first-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending March 2022. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) profit $1.65, beating consensus analyst estimates for $1.42, a $0.23 beat. Revenues rose 8.3% year-over-year (YoY) to $3.02 billion versus $2.92 billion consensus analyst estimates. Comparable store sales rose 5.2% driven by comparable average ticket growth of 6.7% while average transaction count fell (-1.4%). E-commerce experienced its 39th consecutive double-digit growth quarter. Tractor Supply CEO Hal Lawton commented, “While we anticipate that we will continue to operate in a highly inflationary and volatile environment, we believe Tractor Supply is uniquely positioned for growth with a resilient, domestic business model that has stood the test of time. The strength of our business and the needs-based, demand-driven nature of our product categories complemented by our Life Out Here strategy give us confidence in our outlook and in our ability to successfully navigate the continuing challenges of the dynamic environment.”

Reaffirmed Guidance

Tractor Supply reaffirmed fiscal full-year 2022 EPS between $9.20 to $9.40 versus $9.41 consensus analyst estimates. Total fiscal full-year 2022 revenues are expected to come in between $13.6 to $13.8 billion versus $13.79 analyst estimates.

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Lawton says the Company experienced more pressure to the upside on inflation and continues to see rising costs in commodity inputs, higher wages, and transport costs have impacted its vendors. The Company expects these costs to continue rising. However, this was offset by impressive demand in its consumable, usable, and edible (CUE) categories, which are need-based and demand-driven products pulling consumers into its stores. The CUE sales are triple overall sales growth indicating unprecedented strength trends. Its Tractor Supply app surpassed 3 million downloads and accounting for 15% of its digital sales. It’s successful Neighbor’s Club loyalty program grew to 24.8 million members in the quarter, up 24% YoY. He reiterated guidance and noted they are working with the FTC towards a positive resolution in regards to the Orscheln acquisition.

Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead

TSCO Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames enables a precision view of the playing field for TSCO stock. The weekly rifle chart hit a 2022 bottom near the $186.60 Fibonacci (fib) level. Shares were able to rally to new all-time highs of $241.54 before selling off sharply. The weekly 5-period moving average (MA) is falling at $219.88 towards a crossover through 15-period MA at $219.25 to attempt a breakdown. Shares fell hard through the weekly 50-period MA at $208.42 with weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) at $193.41. The weekly stochastic rejected off the 80-band to oscillate through to the 60-band. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggered on the breakout through $181.90, which is a key support level for bulls. The daily rifle chart has been in a downtrend with a falling 5-period MA resistance at $206.21 followed by the 15-period MA at $219.40. The daily 50-period MA resistance sits at $221.21 and 200-period MA resistance at $213.34. The daily lower BBs sit at $191.65 as the daily stochastic triggered below 20-band mini inverse pup than may attempt to coil if it doesn’t slip again. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels at the $197.47 fib, $192.84 fib, $186.60 fib, $181.90 fib, $171.84 fib, $165.49 fib, $159.04 fib, $156.02 fib, and the $149.05 fib. Upside trajectories range from the $226.64 fib level up towards the $258.50 fib level.  

Should you invest $1,000 in Tractor Supply right now?

Before you consider Tractor Supply, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tractor Supply wasn't on the list.

While Tractor Supply currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tractor Supply (TSCO)
3.2168 of 5 stars		$206.32+2.4%1.78%23.66Buy$241.39
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.