Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity

S&P 500   5,026.61
DOW   38,671.69
QQQ   437.05
Israel's finance minister blasts Moody's downgrade of the the country's credit rating
Obama’s 2024 Confession (Ad)
FMC stock just set a new ceiling higher, 50% higher indeed
Mardi Gras beads are creating a plastic disaster in New Orleans. Are there green alternatives?
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Super Bowl Live Updates | 49ers are Super Bowl favorites in 2025
Airbnb stock bulls just went all in before earnings
An Unusual Way to Invest in Gold (Ad)
3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine's Day spending
Recession risks are fading, business economists say, but political tensions pose threat to economy
S&P 500   5,026.61
DOW   38,671.69
QQQ   437.05
Israel's finance minister blasts Moody's downgrade of the the country's credit rating
Obama’s 2024 Confession (Ad)
FMC stock just set a new ceiling higher, 50% higher indeed
Mardi Gras beads are creating a plastic disaster in New Orleans. Are there green alternatives?
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Super Bowl Live Updates | 49ers are Super Bowl favorites in 2025
Airbnb stock bulls just went all in before earnings
An Unusual Way to Invest in Gold (Ad)
3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine's Day spending
Recession risks are fading, business economists say, but political tensions pose threat to economy
S&P 500   5,026.61
DOW   38,671.69
QQQ   437.05
Israel's finance minister blasts Moody's downgrade of the the country's credit rating
Obama’s 2024 Confession (Ad)
FMC stock just set a new ceiling higher, 50% higher indeed
Mardi Gras beads are creating a plastic disaster in New Orleans. Are there green alternatives?
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Super Bowl Live Updates | 49ers are Super Bowl favorites in 2025
Airbnb stock bulls just went all in before earnings
An Unusual Way to Invest in Gold (Ad)
3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine's Day spending
Recession risks are fading, business economists say, but political tensions pose threat to economy
S&P 500   5,026.61
DOW   38,671.69
QQQ   437.05
Israel's finance minister blasts Moody's downgrade of the the country's credit rating
Obama’s 2024 Confession (Ad)
FMC stock just set a new ceiling higher, 50% higher indeed
Mardi Gras beads are creating a plastic disaster in New Orleans. Are there green alternatives?
Biden Out, _______ In? (Ad)
Super Bowl Live Updates | 49ers are Super Bowl favorites in 2025
Airbnb stock bulls just went all in before earnings
An Unusual Way to Invest in Gold (Ad)
3 stocks set to benefit from record Valentine's Day spending
Recession risks are fading, business economists say, but political tensions pose threat to economy

Tradeweb is a disruptive pure play on financial market liquidity

Written by Jea Yu
February 12, 2024

Close-up illustration of computer monitor with different bond rates

Key Points

  • Tradeweb builds and operates electronic marketplaces for credit, rates, equities and money markets.
  • The company grew revenues by 26.6% YoY in Q4 2023.
  • Tradeweb saw record trading volumes of $42.6 trillion in January 2024, averaging $2 trillion in daily trading volume, up 75% YoY.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. NASDAQ: TW is a global developer and operator of electronic marketplaces, notably for bonds, ETFs, and derivatives. It's grown to become one of the leading electronic marketplaces for fixed-income trading. Traditionally, bond markets have been open outcry and specialist-run markets on a trading floor, but it has migrated to electronic trading due to its value proposition. Tradeweb has been a force in electrifying or democratizing fixed-income trading. The financial services sector company competes with exchanges like the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. NYSE: ICE and CME Group Inc. NASDAQ: CME along with electronic bond market platform operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: MKTX.

Global bond markets

Regulated U.S. stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ are regulated to provide full transparency. By contrast, the global bond market is far less transparent. While government, municipal and corporate bonds have transparency and liquidity, more exotic bonds can be as transparent as I.O.U.s written on the back of a cocktail napkin. These are traded through analog means, including by phone, appointments, e-mail, or open outcry.

Migration to electronic marketplaces

The value proposition of electronic marketplaces can't be ignored. The speed, convenience, liquidity and transparency are all drivers that have moved traditional analog markets to electronic marketplaces. The days of open outcry auction-style trading floors have vaporized in the equity, futures, and commodities markets. The bond markets are also migrating to electronic exchanges, and Tradeweb is a major aggregator and beneficiary of this trend. This is evidenced by the total trading volumes reaching $42.6 trillion in January 2024.


Sheer volume growing

Average daily volume in January hit a record $2 trillion, up 75% YoY. Tradeweb reached new records for European government bonds, average daily volume (ADV) for U.S. government bonds, European credit, fully electronic U.S. high-grade credit, swaps and swaptions for one year and greater, and global repurchase agreements. Tradeweb also handles the clearing and settling of trades. Get AI-powered insights on MarketBeat.

Accelerating growth

On February 6, 2024, Tradeweb reported Q4 2023 EPS of 64 cents in-line with consensus analyst estimates. Revenues rose 26.3% YoY to $370 million versus $372.49 million. The company raised its dividend to 10 cents per share. Tradeweb expects full-year 2024 adjusted expenses between $755 million and $805 million. Revenues for its LSEG Market Data Contract are expected to be around $80 million.

Average daily trading volume growth

U.S. government bond ADV rose 34$ YoY to $182.1 billion. European government bond ADV grew 19.1% to $50.1 billion. Fully electronic U.S. credit ADV rose 45% to $7.1 billion, while European credit ADV grew 16% to $2.6 billion. Money market, repurchase agreement ADV grew 31% to $546.2 billion. Mortgage ADV rose 23.9% YoY to $219.5 billion. Swaps and swaptions 1 year or greater ADV rose 207.2% YoY to $590.8 billion, and total rates derivatives ADV spiked 194.2% YoY to $922.7 billion.

U.S. ETF ADV rose 41% YoY to $2.6 billion. Rates and credit accounted for 60% and 20% of revenue growth. Money markets hit a record thanks to growth in its retail certificate of deposit (CD) franchise and continued organic growth in institutional reports. The company integrated its NASDAQ fixed-income acquisitions.

Tradeweb CEO Billy Hult commented, "Looking ahead, the client pipeline remains strong as the benefits of our electronic solutions continue to resonate. We believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the long-term secular ETF growth story, not just in equities, but across our fixed income business."

Tradeweb Markets analyst ratings and price targets are at MarketBeat. Tradeweb Markets peers and competitor stocks can be found with the MarketBeat stock screener.

tw stock ascending triangle breakout pattern

Ascending triangle breakout pattern

The daily candlestick chart for TW illustrates an ascending triangle breakout pattern. The ascending lower trendline formed at the $86.06 swing low on December 15, 2023. TW ground higher through the daily 50-period moving average resistance, which has now transformed into support at $94.29. The upper flat-top trendline at $97.18 attempted a breakout on January 18, 2024. Shares rose to a high of $100.24 but reversed back down into the triangle range after bouncing off $91.19. As TW got closer to the apex point, it formed a breakout again on its Q4 2023 earnings release which rocketed shares towards retesting its all-time highs at $102.33. The daily relative strength index (RSI) is rising to test the overbought 70-band. Pullback support levels are at $97.18, $91.19, $86.06 and $78.75.

→ Biden Out, _______ In? (From The Freeport Society) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Tradeweb Markets right now?

Before you consider Tradeweb Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tradeweb Markets wasn't on the list.

While Tradeweb Markets currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2024

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tradeweb Markets (TW)
4.2161 of 5 stars		$102.39+1.3%0.35%59.53Moderate Buy$99.73
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
4.6857 of 5 stars		$135.49+1.0%1.24%32.26Moderate Buy$139.15
CME Group (CME)
4.6545 of 5 stars		$205.09+0.5%2.15%24.47Hold$213.89
MarketAxess (MKTX)
4.9 of 5 stars		$223.32-0.4%1.29%32.60Hold$266.89
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

  • JeaYu21@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Experience

Jea Yu has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2018.

Areas of Expertise

Equities, options, ETFs and futures; fundamental, qualitative, quantitative and technical analysis and pattern identification; active and swing trading; trading systems and methodology development

Education

Bachelor of Arts, University of Maryland, College Park

Past Experience

U.S. equity markets trader, writer and analyst for over 25 years. Published four books by publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. Speaker at various expos and seminars and has been quoted and featured in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine, The Financial Times and various trade publications, including Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor.


Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Disney Stock Rising!
Disney Stock Rising!
Palantir Stock Continues to Silence Skeptics
Palantir Stock Continues to Silence Skeptics
PayPal a Fundamental Buying Opportunity in 2024?
PayPal a Fundamental Buying Opportunity in 2024?
Microsoft Stock to $450? Here’s How
Microsoft Stock to $450? Here's How
Search Headlines:

My Account -