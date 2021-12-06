S&P 500   4,538.43
DOW   34,580.08
QQQ   383.13
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46
2 Louisiana insurance companies fail after Hurricane Ida
Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings 'gust' of job growth
Improve Your Time Management With Time Blocking
Lawyer: Chris Cuomo accuser was disgusted by 'hypocrisy'
Asian shares slide after China Evergrande warns of cash woes
Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes
S&P 500   4,538.43
DOW   34,580.08
QQQ   383.13
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46
2 Louisiana insurance companies fail after Hurricane Ida
Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings 'gust' of job growth
Improve Your Time Management With Time Blocking
Lawyer: Chris Cuomo accuser was disgusted by 'hypocrisy'
Asian shares slide after China Evergrande warns of cash woes
Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes
S&P 500   4,538.43
DOW   34,580.08
QQQ   383.13
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46
2 Louisiana insurance companies fail after Hurricane Ida
Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings 'gust' of job growth
Improve Your Time Management With Time Blocking
Lawyer: Chris Cuomo accuser was disgusted by 'hypocrisy'
Asian shares slide after China Evergrande warns of cash woes
Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes
S&P 500   4,538.43
DOW   34,580.08
QQQ   383.13
Average US price of gas drops 2 cents over 2 weeks, to $3.46
2 Louisiana insurance companies fail after Hurricane Ida
Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings 'gust' of job growth
Improve Your Time Management With Time Blocking
Lawyer: Chris Cuomo accuser was disgusted by 'hypocrisy'
Asian shares slide after China Evergrande warns of cash woes
Asian shares mixed after China Evergrande warns of cash woes

Trex Post-Earnings Rally Leads The Stock To New Highs

Monday, December 6, 2021 | Kate Stalter
Trex Post-Earnings Rally Leads The Stock To New Highs If you’re remodeling a deck at your home (as I was a few years ago), it’s very likely you’ll at least consider using wood-alternative products from Trex (NYSE: TREX).  

Trex manufactures wood-alternative products used for decking and other building applications, such as porches, fencing, railings, trim, deck framing and outdoor lighting. 

The distribution is focused on wholesale distributors and retail lumber dealers, which in turn sell Trex products to homeowners and contractors, with an emphasis on professional contractors, remodelers, and homebuilders.

The Virginia-based company has been growing earnings at double-digit rates in each of the past eight quarters, with accelerating growth in the past two. Revenue grew at double-digit rates in seven of the past eight quarters. Revenue growth also accelerated in the most recent two quarters. 

The stock has been trading in a constructive channel formation since gapping up more than 14% on November 9, following the company’s third-quarter earnings report. 

Trex earned $0.64 per share, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 per share. That’s a 56% increase over year-ago earnings of $0.41 per share a year.  

Revenue came in at $335.87 million for the quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $326.01 million. That marked a 45% year-over-year increase. 

According to MarketBeat earnings data, Trex has beaten analysts’ revenues views in the past eight quarters. 

Outperforming The S&P 500

With a market capitalization of $15.52 billion Trex qualifies as a large-cap. As such, it’s relevant to compare its performance to the S&P 500. 

Trex is outperforming the S&P 500 this year. The stock is up 60.99 % year-to-date, trouncing the S&P 500 is a wide margin. The index is up 21.75% this year. 

Although the company was profitable and accelerating its earnings growth for several years, the building and remodeling boom that began last year only bolstered Trex’s position in the building industry - along with its stock.  

In a statement accompanying the earnings release, president and CEO Bryan Fairbanks said,  “The accelerated pace of market share conversion from wood to composites continues, and our ability to capture a large portion of this expanded addressable market reflects the strength of our brand and the range of our product portfolio, which supports consumer decision-making by providing a range of product aesthetics, features and price points that have broad appeal and distinct competitive advantages over wood.”

Of course, every company reporting these days is addressing inflation issues in its earnings calls. An analyst asked Fairbanks and other senior managers about progress on gross margin in the fourth quarter. 

“We expect to see some progress there basically because of we'll have a full three months’ worth of our price increase in place,” said chief financial officer Dennis Schemm. 

“Inflation, unfortunately, has not abated at this point,” added Fairbanks. “When we talked last quarter, we had expected things to soften somewhat during the third quarter, it didn't. So we are still working to catch up and I'm confident that we will. And we've taken more price increases this year than last time.” 

Promising Chart Patterns

The stock formed a first-stage after it retreated from a September 13 high of $114.61. It’s categorized as a first-stage base because its structure low of $90.59 undercut the prior base’s structure low of $91.56. 

When that happens, it’s a sign that enough selling has taken place that institutional investors are comfortable backing up the truck and loading up shares at a lower valuation. Of course, if a stock has future potential in terms of earnings, that can result in more buying. 

Trex cleared its base before the earnings report. Since then, it’s been carving out a formation that appears like tight, sideways trade on a weekly chart. On a daily, you can see the trend of higher lows, indicating strong support from buyers, three weeks after the report. That bodes well for future gains. 

At this point, Trex shares are too extended for a buy. However, a pullback with support to a key moving average could offer an opportunity to add shares. 
Trex Post-Earnings Rally Leads The Stock To New Highs

Should you invest $1,000 in Trex right now?

Before you consider Trex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trex wasn't on the list.

While Trex currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Trex (TREX)2.2$134.78-0.4%N/A68.77Hold$116.58
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.