Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead

S&P 500   4,355.10 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,972.13 (-0.31%)
QQQ   341.50 (+0.00%)
AAPL   165.94 (-0.81%)
MSFT   289.62 (+0.59%)
FB   206.47 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   2,627.99 (+0.76%)
AMZN   3,045.55 (-0.21%)
TSLA   845.91 (-1.29%)
NVDA   237.04 (+0.26%)
BABA   113.75 (-4.40%)
NIO   22.69 (-2.24%)
AMD   117.93 (+3.60%)
CGC   7.48 (-2.86%)
MU   93.49 (+2.96%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.96 (+0.38%)
F   17.67 (-2.05%)
DIS   150.43 (-0.61%)
AMC   17.98 (+0.45%)
PFE   48.04 (-1.01%)
PYPL   104.22 (+0.55%)
ACB   4.05 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   4,355.10 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,972.13 (-0.31%)
QQQ   341.50 (+0.00%)
AAPL   165.94 (-0.81%)
MSFT   289.62 (+0.59%)
FB   206.47 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   2,627.99 (+0.76%)
AMZN   3,045.55 (-0.21%)
TSLA   845.91 (-1.29%)
NVDA   237.04 (+0.26%)
BABA   113.75 (-4.40%)
NIO   22.69 (-2.24%)
AMD   117.93 (+3.60%)
CGC   7.48 (-2.86%)
MU   93.49 (+2.96%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.96 (+0.38%)
F   17.67 (-2.05%)
DIS   150.43 (-0.61%)
AMC   17.98 (+0.45%)
PFE   48.04 (-1.01%)
PYPL   104.22 (+0.55%)
ACB   4.05 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   4,355.10 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,972.13 (-0.31%)
QQQ   341.50 (+0.00%)
AAPL   165.94 (-0.81%)
MSFT   289.62 (+0.59%)
FB   206.47 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   2,627.99 (+0.76%)
AMZN   3,045.55 (-0.21%)
TSLA   845.91 (-1.29%)
NVDA   237.04 (+0.26%)
BABA   113.75 (-4.40%)
NIO   22.69 (-2.24%)
AMD   117.93 (+3.60%)
CGC   7.48 (-2.86%)
MU   93.49 (+2.96%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.96 (+0.38%)
F   17.67 (-2.05%)
DIS   150.43 (-0.61%)
AMC   17.98 (+0.45%)
PFE   48.04 (-1.01%)
PYPL   104.22 (+0.55%)
ACB   4.05 (-1.94%)
S&P 500   4,355.10 (+0.14%)
DOW   33,972.13 (-0.31%)
QQQ   341.50 (+0.00%)
AAPL   165.94 (-0.81%)
MSFT   289.62 (+0.59%)
FB   206.47 (+0.15%)
GOOGL   2,627.99 (+0.76%)
AMZN   3,045.55 (-0.21%)
TSLA   845.91 (-1.29%)
NVDA   237.04 (+0.26%)
BABA   113.75 (-4.40%)
NIO   22.69 (-2.24%)
AMD   117.93 (+3.60%)
CGC   7.48 (-2.86%)
MU   93.49 (+2.96%)
GE   94.59 (+2.05%)
T   23.96 (+0.38%)
F   17.67 (-2.05%)
DIS   150.43 (-0.61%)
AMC   17.98 (+0.45%)
PFE   48.04 (-1.01%)
PYPL   104.22 (+0.55%)
ACB   4.05 (-1.94%)

Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | Jea Yu
Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead Global meat and poultry products producer Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) stock recently set new all-time highs on a blowout fiscal Q1 2022 earnings report. However, shares have been sliding since peaking. While inflationary pressures rose 18%, they were able to raise prices 19.6% on average as consumers felt the pinch in grocery stores. Inflationary tailwinds helped bolster margins as the Company passed on higher feed costs and supply chain disruption costs to consumers. The owners of well-known brands Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park and Tyson has proven its pricing power at scale. The bottom line is that demand is still outpacing supply despite logistics constraints felt throughout the country. The Company has plans to bolster capacity with the construction of 12 new facilities and a $2 billion investment in automation and innovation. Shares are trading at high 11X forward earnings. Prudent investors seeking exposure in a benefactor of inflationary pressures can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Tyson Foods.

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release

On Feb. 7, 2021, Tyson Foods reported its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings for the quarter ended in December 2021. The Company reported earnings-per-share (EPS) profits of $2.87, blowing away consensus analyst estimates for $1.93 by $0.94. Revenues grew 23.6% year-over-year (YoY) to $12.93 billion versus $12.17 billion analyst estimates. The Company reaffirmed its full-year fiscal 2022 revenues of $49 billion to $51 billion matching analyst estimates. Tyson CEO Donnie King commented, “Our performance reflects the resilience of our multi-protein portfolio even with continued volatility in the marketplace. We remain committed to winning with our team members, winning with our customers and consumers, and winning with excellence. We have the right team who are taking the right actions and as a result, we believe our future is bright.”

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO King stated his plan to grow revenues and profits aggressively in the next three year are well ahead of schedule achieving double-digit growth compared to high single digit growth goal. This was driven by strong performance in peek and “earlier than expected” recovery in chicken and port as well as prepared foods. Chicken was a very strong performer as volumes grew 3.6%. The Company plans to bolster capacity and growth with the construction of 12 new plants. Inflation was offset as its cost of goods rose 18% YoY, but its average sales price rose 19.6% YoY passing high input costs, supply chain constraints, labor, and transportation to consumers. He notes that customer demands still continue to outpace its ability to supply products. To maintain a galvanized workforce, the Company provided hourly team members with over $50 million in bonuses in the quarter. As for logistics, the Company continues to expand its direct shipment program in addition to its ongoing optimization of the mix of private, dedicated, and third-party fleet utilization to mitigate inflation and delivery on-time to customers.

Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead

Tyson Foods Stock Trajectories

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for TSN stock. The weekly rifle chart recently peaked at the $100.72 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly uptrend stalled on the earnings gap up and pullback as the 5-period moving average (MA) support flattens at the $92.13 fib followed by a rising 15-period MA at the $87.74 fib level. The weekly upper Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at $99.85. The weekly stochastic formed a mini inverse pup as it falls under the 80-band, setting up the channel tightening to the 5-period MA and possible 15-period MA. The daily rifle chart peak and formed a channel tightening as the 5-period MA slopes down at $94.90 towards the 15-period MA at $94.14 for a potential breakdown on a crossover down. The daily stochastic peaked off the 90-band to fall through the 60-band. The daily market structure low (MSL) buy signal triggered on the $90.86 breakout. The daily 50-period MA support sits at $90.03, and the daily 200-period MA sits at $80.86. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullbacks at the $92.13 fib, $90.86 fib, $89.47 fib, $87.74 fib, $84.85 fib, $83.04 fib, and the $80.79 fib level. Upside trajectories range from the $98.16 fib up towards the $114.67 fib level.

Tyson Foods is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tyson Foods right now?

Before you consider Tyson Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyson Foods wasn't on the list.

While Tyson Foods currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tyson Foods (TSN)3.1$92.240.0%1.99%11.06Hold$99.88
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.