QQQ   284.40 (-1.38%)
AAPL   140.22 (-1.62%)
MSFT   238.44 (-1.49%)
META   141.59 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   94.22 (-3.56%)
AMZN   94.86 (-1.52%)
TSLA   142.96 (-0.65%)
NVDA   188.57 (-2.12%)
NIO   11.54 (-1.20%)
BABA   119.16 (-0.23%)
AMD   73.27 (-1.91%)
T   20.23 (+5.58%)
MU   60.69 (-0.93%)
F   12.65 (-0.71%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
GE   80.19 (-0.63%)
DIS   105.81 (-0.18%)
AMC   5.42 (-1.45%)
PFE   44.96 (+0.56%)
PYPL   78.13 (-1.82%)
NFLX   361.89 (-0.53%)
QQQ   284.40 (-1.38%)
AAPL   140.22 (-1.62%)
MSFT   238.44 (-1.49%)
META   141.59 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   94.22 (-3.56%)
AMZN   94.86 (-1.52%)
TSLA   142.96 (-0.65%)
NVDA   188.57 (-2.12%)
NIO   11.54 (-1.20%)
BABA   119.16 (-0.23%)
AMD   73.27 (-1.91%)
T   20.23 (+5.58%)
MU   60.69 (-0.93%)
F   12.65 (-0.71%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
GE   80.19 (-0.63%)
DIS   105.81 (-0.18%)
AMC   5.42 (-1.45%)
PFE   44.96 (+0.56%)
PYPL   78.13 (-1.82%)
NFLX   361.89 (-0.53%)
QQQ   284.40 (-1.38%)
AAPL   140.22 (-1.62%)
MSFT   238.44 (-1.49%)
META   141.59 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   94.22 (-3.56%)
AMZN   94.86 (-1.52%)
TSLA   142.96 (-0.65%)
NVDA   188.57 (-2.12%)
NIO   11.54 (-1.20%)
BABA   119.16 (-0.23%)
AMD   73.27 (-1.91%)
T   20.23 (+5.58%)
MU   60.69 (-0.93%)
F   12.65 (-0.71%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
GE   80.19 (-0.63%)
DIS   105.81 (-0.18%)
AMC   5.42 (-1.45%)
PFE   44.96 (+0.56%)
PYPL   78.13 (-1.82%)
NFLX   361.89 (-0.53%)
QQQ   284.40 (-1.38%)
AAPL   140.22 (-1.62%)
MSFT   238.44 (-1.49%)
META   141.59 (-1.08%)
GOOGL   94.22 (-3.56%)
AMZN   94.86 (-1.52%)
TSLA   142.96 (-0.65%)
NVDA   188.57 (-2.12%)
NIO   11.54 (-1.20%)
BABA   119.16 (-0.23%)
AMD   73.27 (-1.91%)
T   20.23 (+5.58%)
MU   60.69 (-0.93%)
F   12.65 (-0.71%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
GE   80.19 (-0.63%)
DIS   105.81 (-0.18%)
AMC   5.42 (-1.45%)
PFE   44.96 (+0.56%)
PYPL   78.13 (-1.82%)
NFLX   361.89 (-0.53%)

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone

Wed., January 25, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • Union Pacific had a poor quarter, but business was hampered by weather. 
  • Norfolk Southern performed better but trades at a higher multiple. 
  • Both stocks offer healthy dividends and an outlook for distribution growth. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Union Pacific

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull Into Buying Zone

At least two (2) of America’s Class 1 railroads are pulling back into buying territory, which is good news for investors. These railroads are cash-generating machines that pay healthy dividends and buy back shares. The outlook for 2023 is a little cloudy but one thing is clear, capital returns are going to be delivered.

The question is, which one is in a better position to deliver those returns? Based on the Q4 results it looks like Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) could be the winner, but it is a tough call. Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) is experiencing stronger headwinds than its eastern competitor but offers a touch of value and a slightly higher yield. 

"In the fourth quarter, we grew carloads as we continued to face challenges hiring craft professionals in critical locations and experienced the impact of extreme winter weather on our network in December," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "As a result, revenue growth was more than offset by elevated operating expenses from operational inefficiencies and a higher inflationary environment

"In the fourth quarter and throughout 2022, Norfolk Southern made significant progress in our financial performance, service improvement, and engagement with our craft team members," said Norfolk Southern President and Chief Executive Officer Alan H. Shaw. "Our team delivered double-digit percentage growth in revenue and earnings per share and achieved record revenue and operating income for the year.


A Good Quarter for Rail-Carriers 

The rail carriers had a good quarter despite the headwinds and were able to grow their revenue and were able to grow their revenue and earnings versus last year. The strength was driven by fuel surcharges, pricing strength and volume increases that left Norfolk Southern revenue up 12.3% and Union Pacific up 8.2%. Union Pacific missed its consensus estimates but may have had a better quarter if not for the weather. 

Norfolk Southern beat the Marketbeat.com consensus on the top line, but both companies also experienced margin pressure that left their earnings below the consensus. The difference here is that Norfolk Southern outperformed with 9.6% growth and a smaller margin of underperformance relative to the analyst. Union Pacific grew earnings YOY but only by a penny. 

Norfolk Southern did not give any guidance for the coming year, but we can assume that Union Pacific will continue to experience stronger headwinds, at least in the near to mid-term.

Union Pacific did not give guidance on revenue or earnings but expects carloads to exceed the current Industrial Production forecast for 2023, which is down 0.5%. Coupled with fuel surcharges and the possibility of carload growth UNP could see revenue and earnings grow on a YOY basis which is good news for Norfolk Southern. 

The Value and Yield Comparison

These stocks trade at an elevated valuation relative to the S&P 500 but provide better yields. Union Pacific has the better value and yield, but it is a slim difference between them. UNP is trading at 17.65X earnings and paying 2.55%, while NSC is trading at 18.75X and yielding about 2.25%. NSC raised its dividend as well, the 7th consecutive, and its 35% payout ratio says it can do it again next year.

UNP has a slightly higher 44% payout ratio which isn’t bad news except in the light of the company’s target, 45%, which suggests the next dividend increases will be smaller than the 15% CAGR the company has been running. So, UNP is a better value and yield, but NSC has a more robust outlook for growth. This situation may depend on how long you want to hold the stock. 

The Technical Outlook: NSC and UNP Pull Back Into Buy Zone

Both UNP and NSC are pulling back. It looks like NSC has further to fall before hitting strong support, but it may not due to its slightly superior quality to UNP. Regardless, support is expected to hold at the $220 (for NSC) and $200 (for UNP) levels unless other bad news comes out. Investors looking to get into these stocks may want to wait for a confirmation of support before pulling the trigger. 

Railroads Pull Into Buying Zone, Which Is The Better Ride?

Should you invest $1,000 in Union Pacific right now?

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Norfolk Southern (NSC)
2.1706 of 5 stars		$241.44-5.6%2.05%17.75Hold$247.43
Union Pacific (UNP)
2.4748 of 5 stars		$199.50-1.8%2.61%17.80Hold$219.52
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Recent Videos

Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: