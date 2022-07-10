50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
Is Coupang's Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain down for the week
Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
Is Coupang's Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain down for the week
Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
Is Coupang's Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain down for the week
Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
S&P 500   3,863.16
DOW   31,288.26
QQQ   291.87
Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
Is Coupang's Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain down for the week
Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets

United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On

Thursday, July 14, 2022 | Jea Yu
United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On Organic foods and grocery products distributor United Natural Foods (NASDAQ: UNFI) stock has been performing relatively stronger than the benchmark indices trading down (-19%) on the year. The Company provides organic and natural grocery products, vitamins, supplements, gourmet, ethnic, meat, deli, and private label products under many brands. The Company had to navigate through macro headwinds including inflationary pressures that saw food inflation hit 10.8%, record high fuel prices, and labor challenges impacting both its customers and business. While headwinds are expected to persist, supply chains and driver vacancies are improving with the new accelerated pay and flexible schedule programs. The Company expects food-at-home sales to remain strong as more people continue to work-from-home with managing tighter household budgets in light of food inflation. The Company serves both upstream premium offering and downstream value segment markets enabling it the breadth and agility to continue growing customers throughout various macro environments. United Natural Foods serves over 30,000 independent retail food locations. The Company also supports communities and the planet with its wide-ranging ESG initiatives. Prudent investors seeking exposure in a healthy lifestyle grocery products supplier can watch for opportunistic pullback levels in shares of United Natural Foods.

Fiscal Q3 2022 Earnings Release

On June 7, 2022, United Natural released its fiscal third-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending April 2022. The Company reported a profit of $1.10 per share beating out consensus analyst estimates for $0.98 per share by $0.12 per share. Revenues rose 9.2% year-over-year (YoY) to $7.24 billion beating consensus analyst estimates for $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods CEO Sandy Douglas commented, “Our third quarter performance further demonstrates UNFI’s agility and its focus on servicing customers despite a challenging operating environment. It’s apparent that our Fuel the Future strategy is working and beginning to benefit our customers. As we look towards a successful end to our fiscal year, we continue to make progress in simplifying our business and focusing resources on the most important areas that create value for our customers, suppliers, and shareholders.”


Raised Guidance

United Natural provided upside guidance for full-year fiscal 2022 EPS between $4.65 to $4.90 versus $4.16. Full-year 2022 revenues are expected between $28.8 billion to $29.1 billion versus $28.65 billion.

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Douglas highlighted the many headwinds that United Natural faced in the quarter. The Company continues to stabilize its workforce and supply levels are increasing for many of its products. It finished the quarter with the second highest fill rate month of the year due to the proactive actions taken by the Company. The Company lowered its driver vacancy rate to 9% and DC vacancy rate to 7% by the end of the quarter thanks to its flexible scheduling and incentive pay. The Company continues to grow sales from existing and new customers which has driven it to raise its forward guidance. The Fuel the Future strategy is working to increase its market share of the $140 billion total addressable market (TAM). The four keys of the strategy are to deliver significant value, improve the partnership with suppliers, provide unmatched career opportunities to workers, and support communities with ambitious ESG initiatives. He concluded, “Our strategy to capture the opportunity is simple. We are focused on getting better at what we do. We are working toward enhancing our capabilities and improving our end-to-end execution for the benefit of our customers, suppliers, associates and by doing so, importantly, our shareholders.”

United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On

UNFI Opportunistic Price Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for UNFI stock. The weekly rifle chart recently peaked off the $49.37 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly inverse pup breakdown formed as the 5-period moving average (MA) falls at $39.90 followed by the 15-period MA at $41.72 and 50-period MA at $42.18. The weekly stochastic formed a mini inverse pup falling through the 40-band. The weekly lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) sit at the $35.00 fib area. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggers above the $40.46 level. The daily rifle chart has been in a tight consolidation with a flat 5-period MA at $39.60 and 15-period MA at $39.57. The daily 50-period MA sits at $41.30 and 200-period MA at $43.63. The daily BBs are in a compression which precedes a price range expansion. The daily stochastic has a mini pup pushing up through the 40-band. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullbacks at the $38.82 fib, $37.82, $36.91 fib, $35.29 fib, $33.63, $32.30 fib, and the $30.66 fib level. Upside trajectories range from the $45.00 fib up towards the $55.00 fib level.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United Natural Foods (UNFI)
1.3075 of 5 stars		$41.22+2.3%N/A10.00N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in United Natural Foods right now?

Before you consider United Natural Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Natural Foods wasn't on the list.

While United Natural Foods currently has a "N/A" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.