Walmart Winds Up For The Next Move Higher

S&P 500   4,709.89 (+0.58%)
DOW   36,218.53 (+0.36%)
QQQ   397.59 (+0.76%)
AAPL   151.16 (+0.77%)
MSFT   340.06 (+1.19%)
FB   344.43 (-0.90%)
GOOGL   2,964.84 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,540.80 (-0.14%)
TSLA   1,043.15 (+2.94%)
NVDA   301.41 (+0.39%)
BABA   168.64 (+1.26%)
NIO   40.39 (-0.44%)
CGC   14.52 (+0.48%)
AMD   151.97 (+3.74%)
GE   103.26 (-3.20%)
MU   76.78 (+0.00%)
T   24.78 (-0.08%)
F   19.82 (-0.20%)
DIS   159.14 (+0.45%)
ACB   8.40 (+3.58%)
AMC   44.10 (+3.33%)
PFE   49.91 (+0.52%)
BA   227.75 (-2.29%)
S&P 500   4,709.89 (+0.58%)
DOW   36,218.53 (+0.36%)
QQQ   397.59 (+0.76%)
AAPL   151.16 (+0.77%)
MSFT   340.06 (+1.19%)
FB   344.43 (-0.90%)
GOOGL   2,964.84 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,540.80 (-0.14%)
TSLA   1,043.15 (+2.94%)
NVDA   301.41 (+0.39%)
BABA   168.64 (+1.26%)
NIO   40.39 (-0.44%)
CGC   14.52 (+0.48%)
AMD   151.97 (+3.74%)
GE   103.26 (-3.20%)
MU   76.78 (+0.00%)
T   24.78 (-0.08%)
F   19.82 (-0.20%)
DIS   159.14 (+0.45%)
ACB   8.40 (+3.58%)
AMC   44.10 (+3.33%)
PFE   49.91 (+0.52%)
BA   227.75 (-2.29%)
S&P 500   4,709.89 (+0.58%)
DOW   36,218.53 (+0.36%)
QQQ   397.59 (+0.76%)
AAPL   151.16 (+0.77%)
MSFT   340.06 (+1.19%)
FB   344.43 (-0.90%)
GOOGL   2,964.84 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,540.80 (-0.14%)
TSLA   1,043.15 (+2.94%)
NVDA   301.41 (+0.39%)
BABA   168.64 (+1.26%)
NIO   40.39 (-0.44%)
CGC   14.52 (+0.48%)
AMD   151.97 (+3.74%)
GE   103.26 (-3.20%)
MU   76.78 (+0.00%)
T   24.78 (-0.08%)
F   19.82 (-0.20%)
DIS   159.14 (+0.45%)
ACB   8.40 (+3.58%)
AMC   44.10 (+3.33%)
PFE   49.91 (+0.52%)
BA   227.75 (-2.29%)
S&P 500   4,709.89 (+0.58%)
DOW   36,218.53 (+0.36%)
QQQ   397.59 (+0.76%)
AAPL   151.16 (+0.77%)
MSFT   340.06 (+1.19%)
FB   344.43 (-0.90%)
GOOGL   2,964.84 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,540.80 (-0.14%)
TSLA   1,043.15 (+2.94%)
NVDA   301.41 (+0.39%)
BABA   168.64 (+1.26%)
NIO   40.39 (-0.44%)
CGC   14.52 (+0.48%)
AMD   151.97 (+3.74%)
GE   103.26 (-3.20%)
MU   76.78 (+0.00%)
T   24.78 (-0.08%)
F   19.82 (-0.20%)
DIS   159.14 (+0.45%)
ACB   8.40 (+3.58%)
AMC   44.10 (+3.33%)
PFE   49.91 (+0.52%)
BA   227.75 (-2.29%)

Walmart Winds Up For The Next Move Higher

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 | Thomas Hughes
Walmart Winds Up For The Next Move Higher

Walmart Slips After Strong Results 

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has been one of the biggest winners from the pandemic and it looks like those tailwinds continue to blow. The company reported its Q3 results blowing past consensus estimates and offering improved guidance but the shares are falling anyway. The market may have been expecting more, it’s hard to say, but what we can say is that the fundamental story in Walmart is still sound. While price action may be showing weakness now, we don’t think it will last for long because the company is still growing and the long-term technical indications are so bullish. In our view, the price action in Walmart is winding up for the next move and we think it will be a move higher.

Walmart Has Strong Quarter Despite Divestiture 

Walmart had a strong quarter on a YOY and two-year basis even with the divestiture of an International business segment. The company reported $140.5 billion in net revenue which is up 4.3% over last year and 18% versus calendar 2019. The revenue beat the consensus estimate by 480 basis points as well and gives evidence of the strength of the consumer. Comps in the U.S. were up 9.9% for the quarter with notable strength in eCommerce. eCommerce sales rose a smaller 8% in the U.S. but are up 87% versus two years ago. Digging deeper, the U.S.comps are up on the combination of higher ticket traffic and ticket averages. Ticket count rise 5.7% while ticket average rose by 3.3%. 

Sams Club also showed some strong growth. The Sams Club unit grew by 13.9% and 25% versus two years ago and it looks like growth will stay in the double-digits for at least another quarter. The company reports membership rose by over 11% marking the 5th quarter of double-digit membership growth. The International segment was the only area of weakness and that due to divestiture. The company reported a 20% decline in net sales that is more than made up by the sale of the business. That impacted net revenue by 670 basis points or more than $9 billion. 

Walmart’s margin is another area of strength despite a minor contraction in gross margin. The company reported a 42 basis point contraction in gross margin that we find remarkable given the fact Walmart is one of few companies not raising prices. Walmart also says labor conditions are easing which should reduce pressure on margin as well. Moving down to the bottom line, Walmart was able to squeak out a 4 basis point improvement in the operating margin that helped drive bottom-line strength. The GAAP earnings fell short by $0.29 but the adjusted $1.45 is up a dime from last year and beat the consensus by a nickel. 

Walmart Guides A Bullish Market Higher 

Walmart adjusted its guidance to assume a slightly higher comp in the U.S. and for earnings to come in a range above both the previous guidance and the analyst’s consensus. In this light, we are expecting to see some bullish analyst activity and for the consensus estimate to move higher. The Marketbeat.com consensus estimate is already well above the current all-time high and assumes about 20% of the upside from the $143 level. 

The Technical Outlook: Walmart Is In A Bullish Triangle 

Walmart is in a bullish triangle and it is a large, long-term triangle at that. This pattern began forming in the wake of the peak pandemic buying spree and could easily lead the stock up by double digits. The triangle alone is worth about $30 or 20% of upside from the all-time high and we think Walmart could go even higher. 

Walmart Winds Up For The Next Move Higher

Walmart is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Walmart right now?

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walmart (WMT)3.0$143.28-2.5%1.54%40.36Buy$171.18
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.