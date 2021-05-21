 Skip to main content

What More Does Golden Nugget Have to Prove?

Friday, May 21, 2021 | Chris Markoch
What More Does Golden Nugget Have to Prove?

The online gaming sector has been among the hottest sectors since the pandemic began. When gamblers were not permitted to enter casinos, they turned their attention online. One of the companies to take advantage of this trend was Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) 

However, GNOG stock is down 35% in 2021 despite delivering an earnings report that was impressive by virtually any measure. The company delivered $26.7 million in revenue which was a year-over-year increase of 54%. 

The company’s expansion efforts into other states is also going smoothly. Golden Nugget now has potential market access in 12 states and plans to go live in seven of those states by the end of 2021.  

And the company reported that public warrants were exercised to the tune of $110 million. The significance of this is that having the warrants outstanding was putting pressure on, and temporarily debasing GNOG stock.  

So why is Golden Nugget not getting more lover from investors? I can point to three possible reasons.  

SPAC Fatigue is Real 

The first reason may be SPAC fatigue. Companies going public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is not new. But in 2020 a record number of companies chose this route and the trend is continuing into 2021. 

SPAC stocks tend to be more volatile because there is less of a vetting process than in a traditional initial public offering (IPO). One of the attractive qualities of a SPAC is their availability to retail investors. But that can be a double-edged sword. In many cases, there are reasons that institutional investors choose to stay away from SPAC companies.  

Like many SPAC stocks, shares of GNOG spiked sharply higher at the end of 2020. And like many SPAC stocks, Golden Nugget saw its share price drop dramatically and it hasn’t recovered.  

Just like fear of missing out is a real emotion, there’s also a fear of holding the bag. However the company’s revenue and forecast show that GNOG deserves to be looked at as an online gambling stock in its own right 

Another reason that is related to SPAC fatigue is that Golden Nugget chairman Tilman Fertitta is bringing his company, Feritta Entertainment, public via a SPAC, FAST Acquisition (NYSE:FST). As I wrote back in March, the $6.6 billion deal includes Fertitta’s controlling stake in GNOG as one of its assets.  

The Company’s Debt 

At the end of 2020 around the time the company went public, Golden Nugget had approximately $170 million in total assets and about $141 million in debt. That put debt at about 82% of total assets.  

The problem is that other companies in the sector, such as DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) for one, have a much better debt position with similar, or better, revenue outlooks.  

Investors can appreciate that Golden Nugget has an operating profit. But the debt could be serving as a headwind for GNOG stock.  

The Field is Crowded 

Much like the electric vehicle sector, a lot of companies are competing for online gaming dollars. Golden Nugget is not the largest of these companies and therefore it’s likely that investors are expecting more from the company.  

Is GNOG Stock a Buy? 

Back in March, I said I liked the opportunity at $14 more than I did when the stock was trading around $27. GNOG stock has come down more since then and I like it even more. However the technical outlook for the stock looks very messy. It’s possible that GNOG may have further to drop.  

Nevertheless, if the stock can form a base of support at its current price, there is likely to be a good setup going forward. For now, I’d put it on your watch list and look for a confirmation that it’s time to buy.  

 

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?


7 Stocks to Buy For the Gig Economy

Before the global pandemic, it was referred to as a side hustle—a way for some individuals to make a little extra money. However, as the pandemic has changed the nature of how we work, and as consumers how we spend, the gig economy has become an essential way of life for many workers.

There is much that’s not known about the long-term effects of the pandemic. But if there’s one lesson we learn from history, it’s that there will be ripple effects. We believe that society will get back to something resembling normal. However, what that normal looks like may be different.

Americans were becoming less social since before the pandemic. Now consumers have begun to realize there truly is no reason to leave their house to shop for anything. And while many crave physical connection during these times, there will be many that have changed their purchasing habits for good.

Other elements of the gig economy, such as ride-hailing and home rentals, were devastated due to the pandemic. Those businesses are likely to come back.

And that’s why companies that have created the gig economy aren’t going away anytime soon. In this special report, we’ll highlight several stocks that investors should consider as the gig economy moves forward.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy For the Gig Economy".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)1.7$12.44+25.8%N/AN/ABuy$24.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.