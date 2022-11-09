Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist

S&P 500   3,796.24 (-0.83%)
DOW   32,907.89 (-0.76%)
QQQ   267.12 (-0.90%)
AAPL   137.12 (-1.71%)
MSFT   227.10 (-0.77%)
META   103.59 (+7.38%)
GOOGL   88.75 (-0.17%)
AMZN   87.92 (-2.29%)
TSLA   191.40 (+0.05%)
NVDA   139.38 (-4.55%)
NIO   9.77 (-7.48%)
BABA   66.30 (-2.69%)
AMD   61.06 (-4.37%)
T   18.55 (-0.11%)
MU   56.04 (-2.52%)
CGC   3.39 (+5.94%)
F   13.53 (-1.38%)
GE   83.88 (-0.14%)
DIS   88.99 (-10.92%)
AMC   5.23 (-6.94%)
PYPL   79.35 (-2.19%)
PFE   47.38 (+0.06%)
NFLX   257.13 (-2.40%)
S&P 500   3,796.24 (-0.83%)
DOW   32,907.89 (-0.76%)
QQQ   267.12 (-0.90%)
AAPL   137.12 (-1.71%)
MSFT   227.10 (-0.77%)
META   103.59 (+7.38%)
GOOGL   88.75 (-0.17%)
AMZN   87.92 (-2.29%)
TSLA   191.40 (+0.05%)
NVDA   139.38 (-4.55%)
NIO   9.77 (-7.48%)
BABA   66.30 (-2.69%)
AMD   61.06 (-4.37%)
T   18.55 (-0.11%)
MU   56.04 (-2.52%)
CGC   3.39 (+5.94%)
F   13.53 (-1.38%)
GE   83.88 (-0.14%)
DIS   88.99 (-10.92%)
AMC   5.23 (-6.94%)
PYPL   79.35 (-2.19%)
PFE   47.38 (+0.06%)
NFLX   257.13 (-2.40%)
S&P 500   3,796.24 (-0.83%)
DOW   32,907.89 (-0.76%)
QQQ   267.12 (-0.90%)
AAPL   137.12 (-1.71%)
MSFT   227.10 (-0.77%)
META   103.59 (+7.38%)
GOOGL   88.75 (-0.17%)
AMZN   87.92 (-2.29%)
TSLA   191.40 (+0.05%)
NVDA   139.38 (-4.55%)
NIO   9.77 (-7.48%)
BABA   66.30 (-2.69%)
AMD   61.06 (-4.37%)
T   18.55 (-0.11%)
MU   56.04 (-2.52%)
CGC   3.39 (+5.94%)
F   13.53 (-1.38%)
GE   83.88 (-0.14%)
DIS   88.99 (-10.92%)
AMC   5.23 (-6.94%)
PYPL   79.35 (-2.19%)
PFE   47.38 (+0.06%)
NFLX   257.13 (-2.40%)
S&P 500   3,796.24 (-0.83%)
DOW   32,907.89 (-0.76%)
QQQ   267.12 (-0.90%)
AAPL   137.12 (-1.71%)
MSFT   227.10 (-0.77%)
META   103.59 (+7.38%)
GOOGL   88.75 (-0.17%)
AMZN   87.92 (-2.29%)
TSLA   191.40 (+0.05%)
NVDA   139.38 (-4.55%)
NIO   9.77 (-7.48%)
BABA   66.30 (-2.69%)
AMD   61.06 (-4.37%)
T   18.55 (-0.11%)
MU   56.04 (-2.52%)
CGC   3.39 (+5.94%)
F   13.53 (-1.38%)
GE   83.88 (-0.14%)
DIS   88.99 (-10.92%)
AMC   5.23 (-6.94%)
PYPL   79.35 (-2.19%)
PFE   47.38 (+0.06%)
NFLX   257.13 (-2.40%)

Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist

Wed., November 9, 2022 | Sam Quirke

Key Points

  • Shares are down more than 50% from all-time highs. 
  • Last night's earnings missed expectations.
  • It looks like the worst-case scenario is now priced in.
Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist

Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) earnings are always among the most eagerly awaited each quarter and in many ways, can act as a bellwether for the broader economy. On the one hand, their Parks business gives investors a certain type of pulse on consumer sentiment and discretionary spending, while their Streaming unit gives a more nuanced touch point

Unfortunately, the headline fiscal Q4 numbers, which were released after yesterday’s session, didn’t bode particularly well for either. Revenue for the quarter was only up 9% on the year and well below the consensus that was looking for 16% growth, while EPS also missed the mark by some distance. Analysts had expected it to come in around $0.56 for the non-GAAP print, but it was almost 50% lower at $0.30. Looking beyond the headline numbers, there were some positive metrics, such as subscriber growth, and CEO Bob Chapek leaned on this when striking an optimistic tone overall with the release. 

He told investors that “2022 was a strong year for Disney, with some of our best storytelling yet, record results at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment, and outstanding subscriber growth at our direct-to-consumer services, which added nearly 57 million subscriptions this year for a total of more than 235 million.” Still, this messaging will struggle to counter the overall negative effect that most streaming metrics will have had. Operating income was hit hard by a big slowdown in ad investment, which meant it was the company’s Parks unit that once again did most of the heavy lifting this quarter. Revenue gains there were 36% on the year, which went a long way to helping operating profits double


Operational Efficiencies 

Disney will be hoping this lopsided weighting is temporary, as their streaming business continues to hit serious scale while innovating for fresh revenues at the same time. Chapek spoke to this goal specifically when he said, “our fourth quarter saw strong subscription growth with the addition of 14.6 million total subscriptions, including 12.1 million Disney+ subscribers. The rapid growth of Disney+ in just three years since launch is a direct result of our strategic decision to invest heavily in creating incredible content and rolling out the service internationally, and we expect our DTC operating losses to narrow going forward and that Disney+ will still achieve profitability in fiscal 2024, assuming we do not see a meaningful shift in the economic climate.”

It’s looking like he will have to contend with a negative reaction in shares in the short term, as they traded down 8% in Wednesday’s pre-market session. Should they open here, they’ll be close to touching the lows from July, which themselves were the lowest levels since the pandemic fuelled crash of March 2020. It’s hard to believe that Disney went on to rally 155% from those lows, and perhaps harder still to accept they’ve since sold off more than 50% from the all-time highs they reached. But it’s a very different world now from what it was even one year ago, with soaring inflation making many families rethink their choice of an annual holiday if not their streaming service as well. 

Getting Involved 

But if Disney can ride out the current turbulence, you have to be thinking it has brighter days ahead. As Chapek said, “by realigning our costs and realizing the benefits of price increases and our Disney+ ad-supported tier coming December 8, we believe we will be on the path to achieving a profitable streaming business that will drive continued growth and generate shareholder value long into the future.” This is still the entertainment giant it’s always been, with a $180 billion market cap that’s back trading at 2015 levels.

Disney’s leadership sees their DTC operating losses declining from this point forward, suggesting we could be approaching the nadir of investor sentiment. With shares starting to trade along a solid-looking line of resistance, it’s not unreasonable to think the bulls might draw a line in the sand around here. If you think the worst-case scenario might already be priced in, that opens up the possibility of an aggressive recovery rally on the first sign of good news. This is definitely one to watch closely.

Should you invest $1,000 in Walt Disney right now?

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walt Disney (DIS)
3.4458 of 5 stars		$88.60-11.3%N/A51.51Moderate Buy$144.24
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Sam Quirke

About Sam Quirke

Contributing Author: Technical Analysis

After graduating with a degree in finance, Sam worked for a trading technology company as an analyst before joining a prop firm. Here he traded energy, commodity and index futures while utilizing a combination of technical and fundamental analysis.Today he manages his own stock and option portfolio which is made up of longer term positions and shorter term momentum plays. He lives in Chicago.
Contact Sam Quirke via email at s.quirke.us@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.