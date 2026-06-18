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Why Rocket Lab’s Nasdaq-100 Moment Could Change the Story

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 18, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

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Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
2.4404 of 5 stars		$103.17-4.5%N/AN/AModerate Buy$102.76
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