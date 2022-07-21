Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,984.15 (+0.61%)
DOW   31,902.61 (+0.09%)
QQQ   306.26 (+1.07%)
AAPL   154.86 (+1.19%)
MSFT   263.73 (+0.56%)
META   182.92 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   113.60 (-0.26%)
AMZN   123.62 (+0.69%)
TSLA   810.88 (+9.21%)
NVDA   180.89 (+1.58%)
NIO   20.54 (+0.83%)
BABA   104.25 (+0.28%)
AMD   91.43 (+2.24%)
MU   62.93 (-0.58%)
CGC   2.80 (-8.20%)
T   19.05 (-6.98%)
GE   68.27 (+0.56%)
F   12.91 (+1.41%)
DIS   103.96 (+0.59%)
AMC   17.77 (+1.43%)
PFE   51.04 (+0.43%)
PYPL   82.98 (+3.41%)
NFLX   219.15 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,984.15 (+0.61%)
DOW   31,902.61 (+0.09%)
QQQ   306.26 (+1.07%)
AAPL   154.86 (+1.19%)
MSFT   263.73 (+0.56%)
META   182.92 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   113.60 (-0.26%)
AMZN   123.62 (+0.69%)
TSLA   810.88 (+9.21%)
NVDA   180.89 (+1.58%)
NIO   20.54 (+0.83%)
BABA   104.25 (+0.28%)
AMD   91.43 (+2.24%)
MU   62.93 (-0.58%)
CGC   2.80 (-8.20%)
T   19.05 (-6.98%)
GE   68.27 (+0.56%)
F   12.91 (+1.41%)
DIS   103.96 (+0.59%)
AMC   17.77 (+1.43%)
PFE   51.04 (+0.43%)
PYPL   82.98 (+3.41%)
NFLX   219.15 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,984.15 (+0.61%)
DOW   31,902.61 (+0.09%)
QQQ   306.26 (+1.07%)
AAPL   154.86 (+1.19%)
MSFT   263.73 (+0.56%)
META   182.92 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   113.60 (-0.26%)
AMZN   123.62 (+0.69%)
TSLA   810.88 (+9.21%)
NVDA   180.89 (+1.58%)
NIO   20.54 (+0.83%)
BABA   104.25 (+0.28%)
AMD   91.43 (+2.24%)
MU   62.93 (-0.58%)
CGC   2.80 (-8.20%)
T   19.05 (-6.98%)
GE   68.27 (+0.56%)
F   12.91 (+1.41%)
DIS   103.96 (+0.59%)
AMC   17.77 (+1.43%)
PFE   51.04 (+0.43%)
PYPL   82.98 (+3.41%)
NFLX   219.15 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,984.15 (+0.61%)
DOW   31,902.61 (+0.09%)
QQQ   306.26 (+1.07%)
AAPL   154.86 (+1.19%)
MSFT   263.73 (+0.56%)
META   182.92 (-0.09%)
GOOGL   113.60 (-0.26%)
AMZN   123.62 (+0.69%)
TSLA   810.88 (+9.21%)
NVDA   180.89 (+1.58%)
NIO   20.54 (+0.83%)
BABA   104.25 (+0.28%)
AMD   91.43 (+2.24%)
MU   62.93 (-0.58%)
CGC   2.80 (-8.20%)
T   19.05 (-6.98%)
GE   68.27 (+0.56%)
F   12.91 (+1.41%)
DIS   103.96 (+0.59%)
AMC   17.77 (+1.43%)
PFE   51.04 (+0.43%)
PYPL   82.98 (+3.41%)
NFLX   219.15 (+1.25%)

Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results

Thursday, July 21, 2022 | Thomas Hughes
Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results

Results Are Why Highly-Valued Tesla Will Move Higher 

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported a mixed quarter but the shares are moving higher anyway. The shares are moving higher because, although mixed, the margin came in well above the consensus estimate despite headwinds that cut into both the top line and margins. Those headwinds are centered in the Covid-related lockdowns in China and they are diminishing, a factor noted by several analysts following the report, and that means a high potential for outperformance in the back half of the year

“The more cars that rattle through Tesla’s enormous gigafactories the lower the per-unit costs, so the disappointing delivery numbers released earlier this month meant investors had already braced themselves for a step down in profitability,” wrote Hargreaves Landsdown analyst Laura Hoy in her note to clients. “On the bright side, this should be a short-term problem. As we saw in the first quarter, fully functioning factories send dollars straight to the bottom line. Once supply chain bottlenecks ease and the factories are humming along at full capacity, margins will get a boost.”

Tesla Proves Resilient In Tough Times 

Tesla had a good quarter despite the shut-downs in Shanghai that affected production throughout the quarter. The company reported $16.93 billion in net revenue for a gain of 41.6% over last year. The gain was driven by pricing increases and volume but in line with the analyst's estimates, a fact mitigated by ramping production in Shanghai and the new Gigafactories in Berlin and Austin. The only bad news is the company reported a slight dip in deliveries but that too is mitigated by the Shanghai shutdowns. The net result of orders and deliveries is a growing backlog that shows no sign of shrinking. 


“We continued to make significant progress across the business during the second quarter of 2022. Though we faced certain challenges, including limited production and shutdowns in Shanghai for the majority of the quarter, we achieved an operating margin among the highest in the industry of 14.6%, positive free cash flow of $621M and ended the quarter with the highest vehicle production month in our history,” said Tesla in the earnings report. 

In regard to the margin and earnings, the automotive margin fell 50 basis points YOY and 500 basis points sequentially to 27.9% but well above the consensus. This left the adjusted earnings at $2.27 which is $0.47 above the Marketbeat.com consensus. The takeaway here is the company is proving its earnings power despite the impacts of inflation and these results improve as production ramps. 

The Analysts Are Driving Tesla Higher 

The analyst activity in Tesla remains mixed but the sentiment is firming and the price target stabilizing. The Marketbeat.com consensus rating is still a Hold but that is a very firm Hold verging on Buy and up in the last quarter due to some upgrades. The consensus price target is down from its peak and assumes the stock is fairly valued at current levels but we think the bottom is in as far as it goes. There have been eight shout-outs so far including 6 price target upgrades and 2 downgrades that are both above the consensus. 

Turning to the charts, the wave of positive commentaries that came out after the earnings release has the stock moving higher. The price action in Tesla is up more than 6.0% and trying to break out to a new high. The break-out, if and when it comes, could easily lead the stock up to the $960 level and our target for stiff resistance. 

Why Highly-Valued Tesla Will Move Higher 

Tesla is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)
2.1945 of 5 stars		$806.75+8.7%N/A109.46Hold$868.54
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Tesla right now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.