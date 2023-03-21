S&P 500   3,951.57
5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes 
GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings 
Will Advanced Micro Devices Follow NVIDIA Higher? 

Tue., March 21, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Key Points

  • NVIDIA is moving up after reversing on better-than-expected results and analyst upgrades. 
  • AMD is not far behind and is supported by analysts. 
  • A break out could get AMD shares up double-digits by early summer. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices stock price

The entire chip sector shows a bottom and is on the cusp of reversal, with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA)  in the lead. The company’s Q4 results were better than expected due to unexpected strengths that led to solid guidance. The stock is up about 150% from its latest bottom and on track to hit higher highs this year. The move is partly driven by the analysts lending support to the market. In the case of NVIDIA, its stock has received 2 dozen analyst updates that have it breaking out of a Head & Shoulders Reversal and ready to tackle the next resistance point near $275. 

The 36 analysts rating NVIDIA have it pegged at a Moderate Buy with a price target trending higher than last quarter and last month. The caveat is that the consensus has the stock trading at fair value at its current levels, but the trend points to higher levels. The latest update comes from Robert W. Baird, who upped its target to $300. That is a full 21% above the current consensus and has the stock trading above its next resistance point. Citigroup and Morgan Stanley both see another few hundred basis points of upside on top of that. 

NVIDIA Up On AI, Next-Gen: Gains Will Be Capped 

The risk for NVIDIA shareholders is the outlook. The outlook is good, undoubtedly less bad than it could have been, but the company is still expecting a 20% decline in revenue for the current quarter. The strength in Q4 was driven by a shift to next-gen technologies and not so much by end-user demand, so there is a chance the weakness could persist through the end of the fiscal year. 


AMD’s (NASDAQ: AMD) results weren’t better than NVIDIA’s and may fall into the “worse” column. The takeaway is that the analysts had secretly feared even worse than the company reported, which has put a bottom in the share prices. The results were driven by AMD’s diversification which is expected to continue supporting business this year. The Data Center and Embedded segments will offset weakness in Client and Gaming, resulting in a 10% YOY decline in revenue for the current quarter. 

The analyst reaction was favorable, so there is a chance the market could follow NVDA up to retest resistance at higher levels. The 30 analysts produced 11 updates that confirmed the consensus price target. The stock is pegged at a Moderate Buy with a price target that assumes fair value at current levels. The caveat is the same as with NVIDIA; the latest updates have the stock trading closer to $115 or about 25% above the current price action. Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri views the chip market as mixed with strengths and weaknesses depending on the end market. 

NVIDIA Broke Out: Will AMD Follow Suit 

The price action in NVIDIA has been textbook over the last 3 months. The stock moved down to a low, confirmed a bottom, traced out a Head & Shoulders pattern, and then broke out of it. This has the stock on track to reach new highs, and AMD is right behind. So far, this market has formed the Head & Shoulders bottom but has yet to confirm the reversal A move above the neckline near $100 would confirm the reversal and bring targets near $140 into play. 

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NVIDIA (NVDA)
2.4727 of 5 stars		$259.00+0.7%0.06%148.85Moderate Buy$247.22
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
2.3381 of 5 stars		$96.81-1.1%N/A110.01Moderate Buy$93.60
iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)N/A$429.94+1.1%1.02%17.05N/AN/A
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
2.3381 of 5 stars		$96.81-1.1%N/A110.01Moderate Buy$93.60
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.

NVIDIA Stock Confirms Reversal Headed Higher?

This video highlights NVIDIA's earnings report and covers the market response to NVIDIA's performance, including a confirmed reversal in the stock chart.

