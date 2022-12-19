Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   269.75
10 Ways You’re Blowing Your Retirement Savings
“The Bull Market Is Officially OVER”  (Ad)
Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here's Why
“The Bull Market Is Officially OVER”  (Ad)
Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
EU member countries reach compromise on gas price cap
“The Bull Market Is Officially OVER”  (Ad)
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   269.75
10 Ways You’re Blowing Your Retirement Savings
“The Bull Market Is Officially OVER”  (Ad)
Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here's Why
“The Bull Market Is Officially OVER”  (Ad)
Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
EU member countries reach compromise on gas price cap
“The Bull Market Is Officially OVER”  (Ad)
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   269.75
10 Ways You’re Blowing Your Retirement Savings
“The Bull Market Is Officially OVER”  (Ad)
Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here's Why
“The Bull Market Is Officially OVER”  (Ad)
Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
EU member countries reach compromise on gas price cap
“The Bull Market Is Officially OVER”  (Ad)
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   269.75
10 Ways You’re Blowing Your Retirement Savings
“The Bull Market Is Officially OVER”  (Ad)
Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here's Why
“The Bull Market Is Officially OVER”  (Ad)
Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
EU member countries reach compromise on gas price cap
“The Bull Market Is Officially OVER”  (Ad)
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges

Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?

Tue., December 20, 2022 | Kate Stalter
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

Key Points

  • The stock is down 57.35% so far this year, with many analysts attributing at least part of the decline to Musk being distracted with his purchase of Twitter.
  • Regulatory filings show that on December 14, after the closing bell, Elon Musk sold almost 22 million Tesla shares between December 12 and 14, for a value of $3.58 billion.
  • Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to Tesla's board chair asking if Musk was creating conflicts of interest and misappropriating corporate assets.
  • Tesla's third-largest individual investor said he believes Musk should resign from his role at Tesla.
  • One prominent analyst expects Musk to resign from Twitter and re-focus his attention on the EV maker. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Tesla

Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?

One company that’s been in the headlines lately is Elon Musk’s “other” company Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). The stock is down 57.35% so far this year, with many analysts attributing at least part of the decline to Musk being distracted with his purchase of Twitter. 

Investors and even politicians are taking notice. 

To some degree, Tesla’s downward trajectory has paralleled the broader auto industry. Still, it’s inescapably true that Tesla’s performance is worse than established automakers such as General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) or Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), or even some rival EV makers such as China’s BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS: BYDDF).

Regulatory filings show that on December 14, after the closing bell, Musk sold almost 22 million Tesla shares between December 12 and 14, for a value of $3.58 billion. Many analysts who follow the company believe the proceeds will go toward funding Twitter, which Musk purchased in October. 

There was heavier-than-normal downside trading volume on December 12, 13, and 14. The stock declined 6.27% on December 12, 4.09% on December 13, and 2.58% on December 14.

Big investors are taking notice. Insider selling is just a fact of life for publicly traded companies. Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t always signal that an insider is acting on secret information that will send lower shares. Executives sell shares for prosaic reasons, such as raising cash to buy a house or fund college tuition. 


Violating Fiduciary Duty? 

But there’s also a corporate governance angle whenever an insider, particularly the CEO, sells large numbers of shares. The CEO’s fiduciary obligation is to the company’s shareholders. If Musk, or any CEO of a public company, takes actions that are to the detriment of other shareholders, that may be violating his fiduciary duty. 

Over the weekend, Indonesian billionaire KoGuan Leo, the third-largest individual owner of Tesla shares, called for Musk to step down from his role as the car maker. 

On Monday, news broke that Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm, asserting that Musk’s actions may hurt Tesla shareholders. Warren also raised the question of whether Tesla’s board, which also has a fiduciary duty to shareholders, has been adequately addressing the situation with Musk. In her letter, Warren asked Denholm if Musk had been misappropriating corporate assets and creating conflicts of interest. 

In another twist, Musk asked Twitter users in a poll if they believed he should step down as CEO, saying he would abide by their opinion. Tesla shares initially rose on news that the majority believed Musk should resign as Twitter CEO. Shares pulled into the red about an hour into Monday’s session before rallying again.

Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?

Not All The News Is Bad 

To be sure, there’s been some good news for S&P 500 component Tesla recently. 

Bloomberg reported last week that Tesla is planning to build a new manufacturing facility in Mexico. There’s been no announcement yet from the company, and it’s unclear precisely what Tesla plans to build there.

In addition, PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is prepping the rollout of 100 Tesla Semi trucks next year. Thirty-six are already in operation. 

MarketBeat analyst data for Tesla show a “hold” rating on the stock. Since November 29, 12 analysts have lowered their price target on Tesla or downgraded their rating. Six boosted their targets or upgraded their rating. One reiterated its “buy” rating. 

On Monday, Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “market perform” from “outperform.” 

Meanwhile, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote that he expects Musk to step down from his role at Twitter and renew his focus on Tesla. 

Analysts’ consensus price target for Tesla is $264.91, representing a potential upside of 78.23%. That’s certainly a plus for Tesla at the moment, along with Wall Street’s expectation that the company will earn $4.08 per share this year, up 81% from 2022. Next year, that’s seen rising another 40% to $5.72 per share. 

Tesla is a part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks some of the largest publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tesla right now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)
3.0716 of 5 stars		$149.87-0.2%N/A46.30Hold$264.91
General Motors (GM)
2.99 of 5 stars		$35.42-2.0%1.02%6.00Moderate Buy$51.74
Ford Motor (F)
2.5665 of 5 stars		$11.69-3.5%5.13%5.31Hold$17.85
BYD (BYDDF)
0 of 5 stars		$25.67-2.8%N/AN/ABuyN/A
PepsiCo (PEP)
2.3282 of 5 stars		$181.34+0.6%2.54%25.94Hold$182.21
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: