S&P 500   3,952.23 (-0.33%)
DOW   33,754.55 (+0.03%)
QQQ   281.80 (-1.06%)
AAPL   148.36 (-1.94%)
MSFT   242.43 (+0.50%)
META   109.79 (-2.02%)
GOOGL   95.60 (-1.88%)
AMZN   91.69 (-2.60%)
TSLA   168.03 (-6.75%)
NVDA   152.97 (-0.73%)
NIO   9.96 (-4.87%)
BABA   76.84 (-4.52%)
AMD   72.07 (-2.04%)
T   18.88 (-0.47%)
MU   57.17 (-2.41%)
CGC   3.64 (-0.82%)
F   13.95 (-0.29%)
GE   85.59 (+0.13%)
DIS   97.16 (+5.84%)
AMC   7.20 (-5.14%)
PYPL   81.00 (-4.62%)
PFE   48.19 (-0.08%)
NFLX   284.73 (-1.13%)
Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?

Mon., November 21, 2022 | Chris Markoch

Key Points

  • In a turn of events worthy of a Disney movie, Bob Iger is coming out of retirement to replace outgoing CEO Bob Chapek. 
  • The news sent shares of DIS stock soaring nearly 10% higher in pre-market trading. 
  • That will be music to the ears of investors since DIS sock has dropped over 40% in 2022.  
  • The challenge that Iger faces is more than financial. 
  • In a shortened trading week, investors should be careful about taking a position.
Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) energized what is normally a quiet trading week by announcing the ousting of CEO Bob Chapek and the return of former CEO Bob Iger. The stock is up over 6% in midday trading. However, it was up over 9% in pre-market trading.  

The news comes less than a year after Iger had stepped away as chairman of the board and a little over two years since he turned the CEO position over to Chapek, his hand-picked successor. What followed was a tumultuous two years for Disney. And, in fairness, Chapek had to navigate through a global pandemic that closed the company’s theme parks and cruise line.  

But that doesn’t explain why DIS stock is down 50% in the last 18 months. After all, the theme parks are open, and the cruise line is back in operation. So as investors wonder whether to buy DIS stock, it’s good to take a step back and see how the company got where it is.  

Disney+ is Becoming a Minus 

It appears the last straw for many investors and analysts came with Disney’s most recent earnings report in November. The company missed on both the top and bottom lines. Earnings were particularly troubling, coming in down nearly 50%. 

Much of that decline was due to the company’s Disney+ streaming service. The launch of that service a few months before the pandemic helped the company get through the worst of the theme park and cruise line closings. But as 2022 has shown, competition in the streaming space is fierce.  

One way Disney plans to work around this is by using the Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) model. The company is launching an ad-supported tier in December 2022. This is driving hopes of that unit being profitable sometime in 2024


But Disney has long been seen as a company that was a “sum of its parts” company. In fact, that was a great reason to own DIS stock. That wholistic approach, however, is exactly what seems missing right now.  

Is it Time for Disney to Go Back on Your Watchlist? 

It may be, if Iger can restore the magic. But first, the company will have to rediscover its magical formula. 

In less than two years, Disney has gone from being “the happiest place on earth” to being a place where everyone seems miserable. And that sense of disquiet is not limited to a particular part of the political, or policy, spectrum. 

There are those that are upset that Chapek was slow to support the LGBTQ+ community. Then again, there are those that are upset that Disney has shown support for the community. But it goes beyond that. Many middle-income consumers feel they’re being priced out of Disney properties while others believe that the properties are too crowded.  

This may be a case of the loudest voices drowning out a majority that remain pleased with Disney. But in 2022, the voices on the extremes are the ones that are more likely to set the terms of the debate. As anyone in marketing knows, the ones that love your service may tell a handful of people. The ones that hate your service will let the whole world know.  

That’s hardly a recipe for business success. But that’s the environment that Iger is walking into. That’s something that can’t be patched over with faith, trust, and pixie dust. For that reason, Disney isn’t going on my watchlist yet, but it may get back there if the company can become the happiest place on earth again.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walt Disney (DIS)
3.1915 of 5 stars		$97.15+5.8%N/A56.48Moderate Buy$134.74
Netflix (NFLX)
1.8279 of 5 stars		$284.96-1.0%N/A25.53Hold$311.13
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

Contributing Author: Retirement, Individual Investing

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter with over five years of experience covering various aspects of the financial markets. You may find his writing a little different than other stock articles you’ve read. And that’s OK with him. Chris doesn’t have a traditional finance background. What he does bring to the table is a strong business and marketing background having worked for agencies that serviced Fortune 500 companies. With that in mind, he isn’t overly impressed with what companies say, and more focused on what they do. And because buyer behavior dictates so much of what happens with a stock, Chris always keeps the end consumer close in mind. Chris has been writing for MarketBeat since 2018.

Contact Chris Markoch via email at CTMarkoch@msn.com.
