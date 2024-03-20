S&P 500   5,178.51
DOW   39,110.76
QQQ   438.57
Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
Stock market today: World shares are mixed as markets await a rate decision by the Fed
4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders 
FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
International Paper, Unilever rise; Super Micro, Freeport-McMoRan fall, Tuesday, 3/19/2024
European Union pushes ahead with a plan to buy weapons for Ukraine with frozen Russian asset profits
Free Trial

5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Don Miller
March 20, 2024

artificial intelligence stocks to buy

Key Points

  • AI stocks are a hot item, but value can still be found among some critical players. 
  • A double-digit upside is the least that can be expected as the AI story plays out: AI is forecasted to grow 9X over the next six years.
  • UiPath, GitLab, MongoDB, Oracle and Airship AI are undervalued AI stocks with catalysts for higher prices in sight. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than NVIDIA

Value is where you find it, and there is value among AI stocks. This is a look at five AI stocks with value for investors in one form or another. The takeaway is that AI stocks are hot and can continue to rise in 2024 because that’s where the money flows. Total tech spending may not increase much YOY, but spending will be focused on AI, and AI is accelerating. NVIDIA’s NASDAQ: NVDA GTC Developer Conference clarified that traditional computing is old and AI accelerated computing is the new standard; data centers' AI revolution will quickly move to the edge and into our devices. These are tech stocks to watch. 

UiPath Is an Undervalued AI Stock

UiPath’s NYSE: PATH recent results led analysts to reset their outlook, and the revisions are higher. Enough analysts upgraded or lifted a price target to put the company in the #29 position on Marketbeat’s list of Most Upgraded Stocks, highlighting the deep value. The stock trades slightly below the analysts' lowest price target, setting it up for a rebound that could lead to a complete reversal in the stock price. The consensus target of $27 implies a 20% upside; the high target is another $3 above that. A move to $27 aligns with recent highs and puts the market on the brink of completing its reversal. A move above $27.87 is a possible trigger.

Reasons to buy the stock include accelerating demand for AI-powered business automation. Double-digit revenue growth is compounded by double-digit ARR growth and deepening penetration, which suggests that strength will continue this year. Margin is another area of strength, with the net results including 3750 basis points of outperformance on the bottom line. The guidance may also be cautious because of new product launches, a DOD contract, and expanded partnerships. 

UiPath stock price

MongoDB and GitLab Market Resets Are Buying Opportunities

MongoDB NASDAQ: MDB and GitLab NASDAQ: GTLB are in the same boat. Their stock prices imploded because their solid results were shy of analysts' expectations. This doesn’t alter the outlook, but it did alter the timeline, which brought valuations into play—trading over 100X and 200X this year’s earnings, the results needed to be spectacular. 

The takeaway is that these companies are forecasting growth to slow but remain solid at more sustainable levels, about 20% to 25% annually. Profitability is also expected to continue and improve. Guidance may also be cautious, given the anticipated ramp in AI-powered everything over the next decade. While unrelated, the two operate in the same sphere and integrate each other’s services into their platforms; where one goes, the other is likely to follow. The charts are promising; both show action aligning with Head & Shoulders Bottoms that could easily lead to price action reversals, provided solid results in the next earnings cycle. 

MongoDN stock chart vs GTB stock chart

Oracle is Technically Undervalued and Ready to Break Out

Oracle’s NYSE: ORCL share price is trading near the top of a trading range and about to break out because it is undervalued. The stock is trading at roughly 23X its earnings outlook, a deep value relative to blue-chip tech peers that trade anywhere from 28X to 35X. In addition, the analysts are leading the market higher with revisions and see the stock moving to a new high. A move to the consensus of $129.33 would be a technical trigger that could take the market up to $155, a move equal to the range magnitude preceding the breakout. Coincidentally, that target aligns with the recently set high target issued by HSBC. 

Oracle stock chart

Airship AI Holdings Is a Speculative Value

Airship AI Holdings NASDAQ: AISP is an AI-powered video monitoring OS that tracks data in real-time to provide actionable information. Recent news includes new contracts with US government agencies that should lead to follow-on business under the FedRAMP program. Singapore also uses the company’s platform to assist with border control, a primary growth market. The news has the stock price up more than 500% in the last three weeks, suggesting it can go much higher. The move is accompanied by high volume and a new high, indicating a $9 up to 600% upside. 

AISP stock chart

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Airship AI (AISP)
0 of 5 stars		$12.77-5.2%N/AN/AN/A
GitLab (GTLB)
3.7129 of 5 stars		$55.58+0.6%N/A-20.21Moderate Buy$69.05
MongoDB (MDB)
4.7979 of 5 stars		$353.80-0.7%N/A-142.66Moderate Buy$449.67
Oracle (ORCL)
4.7468 of 5 stars		$129.19+1.1%1.24%34.09Moderate Buy$129.33
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.7314 of 5 stars		$893.98+1.1%0.02%74.87Moderate Buy$852.61
Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas Hughes has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

Associate of Arts in Culinary Technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 

