Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why

S&P 500   5,149.42
DOW   38,790.43
QQQ   437.48
2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Central Bank Gold Heist In Progress (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/18/2024
Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
The world’s greatest investment (Ad)
2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
The ONE AI sSock to own now. (It’s not Nvidia.) (Ad)
Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
Alphabet, Tesla rise; Hertz, Logitech fall, Monday, 3/18/2024
S&P 500   5,149.42
DOW   38,790.43
QQQ   437.48
2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Central Bank Gold Heist In Progress (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/18/2024
Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
The world’s greatest investment (Ad)
2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
The ONE AI sSock to own now. (It’s not Nvidia.) (Ad)
Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
Alphabet, Tesla rise; Hertz, Logitech fall, Monday, 3/18/2024
S&P 500   5,149.42
DOW   38,790.43
QQQ   437.48
2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Central Bank Gold Heist In Progress (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/18/2024
Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
The world’s greatest investment (Ad)
2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
The ONE AI sSock to own now. (It’s not Nvidia.) (Ad)
Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
Alphabet, Tesla rise; Hertz, Logitech fall, Monday, 3/18/2024
S&P 500   5,149.42
DOW   38,790.43
QQQ   437.48
2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Central Bank Gold Heist In Progress (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 3/18/2024
Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
The world’s greatest investment (Ad)
2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
The ONE AI sSock to own now. (It’s not Nvidia.) (Ad)
Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
Alphabet, Tesla rise; Hertz, Logitech fall, Monday, 3/18/2024
Free Trial

Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Don Miller
March 19, 2024
→ The world’s greatest investment (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

Nvidia stock price outlook

Key Points

  • Nvidia is a crowded trade and is set up for consolidation/correction, but it still makes sense to be long. 
  • Market sentiment, including retail traders, analysts, and institutions, is robust and driving the market to new highs. 
  • Traders are selling the news following the GTC developer conference, but a buy-the-dip opportunity is unfolding. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than NVIDIA

Going long NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA stock still makes sense because the multi-trillion dollar AI opportunity has yet to play out, and Nvidia is the dominating source. Its chipsets, GPUs, and accelerators are only the tip of an iceberg that includes a full stack of services. Nvidia has evolved from a mere chipmaker into a technology powerhouse that will drive change over the next decade. 

To put this opportunity into perspective, the AI market is expected to grow by 9X over the next six years to nearly $2 trillion. Because Nvidia already commands about 80% of the market, is advancing technology today, and is raising prices, it should continue to grow and outperform expectations for the foreseeable future.

Nvidia Advancing AI and Expanding Partnerships

The two primary takeaways from the Nvidia GTC Developer Conference are that this company is advancing AI and expanding its partnerships, cementing its position as a full-stack AI provider. Among the new or expanded partnerships is work with Spire Global NYSE: SPIR to advance AI-enhanced weather prediction and advances in medicine and transportation. The company says several med techs use AI to improve drug discovery while transportation companies apply it to fleet management. 

The advance to AI is called Blackwell. Named for a famed mathematician, Blackwell is a new GPU platform with significantly greater speed, processing power, and efficiency compared to the prior system called Hopper. The new platform features 208 transistors and 192 GB of HBM3E memory. Companies planning to use the new chips include Amazon's NASDAQ: AMZN AWS, Google’s NASDAQ: GOOG cloud, Oracle’s NYSE: ORCL Gen 2 data centers, and Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT for Azure. 


Supply has been a concern for NVIDIA and AI because demand has exceeded it since last year. However, numerous chipmakers, including Micron NASDAQ: MU, SK Hynix, Taiwan Semiconductor NYSE: TSM, and Samsung OTCMKTS: SSNLF, are expanding their production to match. Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron are leaning hard into HBM3E memory chip production, while TSM is working on cuLithogrography, a manufacturing process that will speed up chip production while improving quality. 

Nvidia’s Market Sentiment is Robustly Bullish

Market sentiment is among the drivers for the stock. Nvidia’s rise to stardom was quick and still unfolding, attracting new and old money alike. Regarding the stock’s standing on Marketbeat’s platform, it is a Most Followed, Top Rated, Most Upgraded and Searched name. Analysts rate it as a Moderate Buy and continue to lead the market higher. 

The consensus target lags the market, but sixteen of the thirty-odd analysis revisions tracked by Marketbeat issued this year forecast that this stock will trade well above the consensus target. The range of fresh targets ranges from the low $800s up to $1200, implying a 35% upside. Institutional holdings are also robust, with institutions buying on balance for six consecutive quarters and activity ramping in Q1 2024. 

The Technical Outlook for Nvidia: Sell the News, Buy the Dip 

The price action in Nvidia is moving lower following the GTC Conference, which suggests that a sell-the-news event is in progress. However, as expected as the news is, the company is set up to continue accelerating business soon, suggesting a buy-the-dip opportunity is also unfolding. In this scenario, the market could retreat to $825 or lower before rebounding, but a rebound is expected. Assuming the market for NVIDIA finds support at or above the 30-day EMA, it should rebound and set a new high by June.

If not, Nvidia may not reach a new high until the 2nd half of 2024. Nvidia's stock comes with a high valuation, which may lead the market to a wait-and-see mode. However, the outlook for growth puts the valuation back into reasonable territory for blue chip tech as soon as next year, so the market may not have to wait long. The next earnings report is due in late May, when revenue reported revenue is expected to grow 240%. 

NVDA stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in NVIDIA right now?

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Samsung Electronics (SSNLF)
0 of 5 stars		$40.60flatN/A15.15Moderate BuyN/A
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.6927 of 5 stars		$417.32+0.2%0.72%37.73Moderate Buy$415.00
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.8284 of 5 stars		$174.48+0.0%N/A60.17Buy$197.95
Alphabet (GOOG)
3.9969 of 5 stars		$148.48+4.4%N/A25.60Buy$146.33
Oracle (ORCL)
4.7668 of 5 stars		$127.80+1.8%1.25%33.72Moderate Buy$128.33
Spire Global (SPIR)
0.7504 of 5 stars		$12.34+3.3%N/A-3.76Buy$13.13
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)
2.4895 of 5 stars		$136.66-0.2%1.12%26.38Moderate Buy$128.25
Micron Technology (MU)
4.2324 of 5 stars		$93.78+0.6%0.49%-14.93Moderate Buy$105.67
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.7543 of 5 stars		$884.55+0.7%0.02%74.08Moderate Buy$829.66
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas Hughes has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

Associate of Arts in Culinary Technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 

More From MarketBeat
Central Bank Gold Heist In Progress
from Colonial Metals
7 growth stocks that will prove growth is back in 2024
from MarketBeat
Like Tiny Crypto Retirement Funds
from Crypto 101 Media
15 REITs That Wall Street Analysts Love in Today's Market
from MarketBeat
The world’s greatest investment
from Porter & Company
10 Best Small Cap Stocks to Buy Now
from MarketBeat
Biden out June 13?
from Paradigm Press
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Crafting Your Portfolio's Magnificent Seven: Top Stocks for 2024

Crafting Your Portfolio's Magnificent Seven: Top Stocks for 2024

MarketBeat gives you seven stocks that you should be looking at to create your own Magnificent Seven in 2024.

Related Videos

Oracle Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Oracle Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Beyond Nvidia: Hidden AI Picks with Marc Chaikin
Beyond Nvidia: Hidden AI Picks with Marc Chaikin
AI Powerhouse NVIDIA Will Hit $1000 Soon
AI Powerhouse NVIDIA Will Hit $1000 Soon
Search Headlines: