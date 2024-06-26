Free Trial

Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings

→ 2024 Crypto Secrets (From Darwin) (Ad)
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 26, 2024
Carnival Cruise Line cruise ship

Key Points

  • Carnival Cruise stock is rallying after posting its most recent quarterly results, and Wall Street is backing it.
  • The company's dominant market share supports analyst targets and EPS growth projections.
  • Investors have all the fundamental evidence and momentum to justify having Carnival stock on a watchlist.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line

Most investors left no dry powder, Wall Street lingo for buying power, in their accounts after chasing the technology sector in its pursuit of higher prices. Other sectors, such as the consumer discretionary space, aren’t as attractive in their growth projections and sophisticated proposals to deliver value to investors, but that changes today.

Carnival Co. & Today

Carnival Co. & plc stock logo
CCLCCL 90-day performance
Carnival Co. &
$17.84
+1.45 (+8.85%)
(As of 06/25/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$10.84
$19.74
P/E Ratio
68.62
Price Target
$21.61
Add to Watchlist

Shares of Carnival Co. NYSE: CCL are now trading nearly 5% higher on the open. That’s after the company reported its second quarter 2024 results, which gave buyers every reason to come running to the stock and support it higher. Despite this recent rally, Wall Street analysts still forecast another double-digit run higher. This thesis is backed by all of the fundamental factors surrounding Carnival.

Some of these include the potential of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates later this year, but before investors dig inside the outside factors helping Carnival stock rally, here’s how the company stands against peers like Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NYSE: NCLH.

Carnival Stock Leads the Cruise Industry as Wall Street's Top Choice

Wall Street analysts have given Carnival a thumbs up on the company’s latest results. The market seems to agree with these views, considering how they bid on the stock’s price on this recent rally.

According to analysts, Carnival stock’s earnings per share (EPS) could grow by as much as 39.6% in the next 12 months, compared to projections of only 15.2% for Royal Caribbean stock and a competitive—but not as good—projection of 24.8% for Norwegian stock.

Just a month ago, in May 2024, analysts at Wells Fargo saw it fit to boost Carnival’s stock price target up to $23 a share from their previous $22 valuation. This new range means that Carnival stock needs to rally by 32.9% to prove these projections right.


Instead, Royal Caribbean stock sees only a 1.2% upside through its consensus $156.3 share price target today. Norwegian stock sees a 25.1% upside in its consensus $21.8 share price target. While Norwegian stock seems awfully close to Carnival, they have one significant difference.

As of 2023, Norwegian only held 8.6% of the market, while Carnival took over 55% of the industry. Considering that Carnival holds a significantly larger share of the market, investors can lean on Carnival rather than Norwegian to deliver upside in the coming months, and the most recent quarter proves this right.

Carnival Stock Primed for Rally Following Strong Results

After posting a net loss of $407 million a year ago, Carnival pushed out a net profit of $92 million in the most recent quarter. This massive turnaround justifies the rally investors are seeing today.

More than that, operating cash flows nearly doubled over the year, giving investors a free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures) of $1.3 billion compared to $625 million a year prior.

Carnival Co. & MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.50 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
21.1% Upside
Short Interest
Bearish
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
-4.16
News Sentiment
0.68mentions of Carnival Co. & in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
N/A
Projected Earnings Growth
39.60%
See Full Details

As the company also posted record operating income for the second quarter, management had another piece of evidence to boost their 2024 guidance. Total customer deposits reached a record high of $8.3 billion, compared to the previous record of $1.1 billion.

This made analysts’ – and management’s – job easier to project the company’s financials moving forward, but here’s a snippet. “We are very pleased with the continued acceleration of demand for 2025 and beyond…” is the sentiment leading the increased guidance to end the year for Carnival stock.

While some investors may be wary of a press release that sounds too optimistic, there is a genuine reason consumers are feeling comfortable – and confident – spending more on travel and leisure in the coming quarters.

The Technical Factors Propelling Carnival Stock Upwards

According to the CME’s FedWatch tool, the Fed is looking to cut interest rates by September of this year. This means cheaper – and more flexible – financing for consumers, likely boosting demand for consumer discretionary stocks like Carnival.

Understanding the validity of these trends, those at Price T Rowe Associates boosted their stake in Carnival stock by 1.5% over the past quarter, bringing the asset manager’s net investment up to $22.3 million in dollar terms. Considering Carnival stock’s $21.6 billion market capitalization, this position represents roughly 1% ownership in the company, not insignificant.

Last but not least, 9.8% of Carnival stock’s outstanding shares are held in short positions, which is close to placing the stock at risk of another run higher, as short sellers will realize this is a winning stock and be forced to close their positions (which involves repurchasing the stock, increasing upward pressure).

Carnival Co. & plc (CCL) Price Chart for Wednesday, June, 26, 2024

Should you invest $1,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line right now?

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
About The Author

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Learn More about Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Carnival Co. & (CCL)
4.504 of 5 stars		$17.84+8.8%N/A68.62Moderate Buy$21.61
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)
4.2871 of 5 stars		$160.73+4.0%N/A20.71Moderate Buy$156.31
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
4.7896 of 5 stars		$18.29+5.1%N/A26.13Hold$21.79
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
why 99.94% won’t make you money
I believe there's only 5-7 stocks that you should trade in 2024. But here's the catch…because there's alway...
Prosper Trading Academy | Sponsored
7 Stocks Under $20 You Won’t Want to Miss
The price of a stock and the value of that stock are frequently different. And many investors have learned the...
MarketBeat
Loophole for Biden’s New Digital Currency Plan
Have you heard about Executive Order 14067? This lesser-known order introduced the Digital Dollar, an alarming...
Golden Crest | Sponsored
7 Stocks with High Short Interest - Market Getting These Right?
In a healthy market, stocks move both up and down. Traders who speculate that a stock will go down in price ar...
MarketBeat
The #1 Crypto That You Don’t Own… Yet
There’s all kinds of “signals” to follow when investing in cryptos. But there’s one signal you should pay a...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy Regardless of Interest Rate Changes
According to the Bankrate survey of large lenders, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Power of Stock Upgrades: How to Use Them for Your Portfolio
The Best Single Stock to Own for 5 Years
The Power of Stock Buybacks: Investor Insights

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines