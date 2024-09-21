Free Trial
→ Who are Nvidia’s New Silent Partners? (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)

Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
September 21, 2024
White piggy bank in autumn leaves on the ground. Autumn background

Key Points

  • With inflation cooling and wages increasing, retail stocks are primed for growth thanks to increased customer spending.
  • Abercrombie, Burlington, and Ross have seen stock prices surge on renewed consumer interest and an increased focus on affordable clothing options.
  • These companies have all experienced significant stock improvement in recent quarters but are forecasted to continue to surge.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Ross Stores

U.S. retail and food service sales for August reached nearly $711 billion, an improvement of 0.1% sequentially and 2.1% year-over-year. Though relatively modest, these gains nonetheless represent a surprise, as many analysts had anticipated that poor auto sales and the lingering impact of inflation would prompt a decline in retail sales overall. Growth in this area suggests that consumers in the U.S. are still interested in spending money on retail goods, despite a variety of pressures.

There is reason to think that these trends may continue. Wages climbed by 4.6% in August, outpacing inflation rates of 2.5%. This is the first time wages have climbed faster than inflation in over a year and a half. If inflation continues to cool and wages grow more quickly, consumers as a group will have more money available to spend on non-essential retail items. Spending is also likely to get a boost by the recently-announced 50 basis point reduction in the federal funds rate.

Given these developments, and ahead of the busy end-of-year shopping period, investors may wish to consider retail stocks for the fall. Some retailers have seen share prices pummeled in the last year, but the companies below are all up at least 34% in that timeframe.

ANF: Back in Style, Expanding Carefully

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$176.57
24.54% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 7 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$220.00
Average Forecast$176.57
Low Forecast$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Forecast Details

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. NYSE: ANF has experienced an incredible comeback in the last year, with shares coming close to tripling in value in that time. Net income in the most recent quarter of $133 million was well over double that a year ago, and sales topped $1.1 billion. The company also increased its full-year sales guidance to an improvement of 12% to 13%, despite the fact that its fiscal 2024 will be one week shorter than fiscal 2023.

What's behind Abercrombie's massive gains in the last year? The firm's Hollister brand has surged in popularity among younger consumers as fashion trends from the 90s regain a place in today's popular culture. And the company's Abercrombie Kids has expanded rapidly to reach a broader audience and also include items for babies and toddlers. Abercrombie has managed to balance online sales against costlier brick-and-mortar expansion and its targeted growth in previously underexposed regions has contributed further.


Despite the rapid growth in recent quarters, analysts still see Abercrombie as an attractive prospect. Its average price target is $176.57, representing an upside potential of nearly 27%.

BURL: Discount Apparel and Strong Top-Line Growth

Burlington Stores Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$294.94
8.68% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 16 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$345.00
Average Forecast$294.94
Low Forecast$238.00
Burlington Stores Stock Forecast Details

Affordable apparel is popular among consumers, as evidenced by strong earnings reports from a number of discounted and off-price merchandise outfits. Burlington Stores Inc. NYSE: BURL is notable among them, having grown overall sales by 13% and comparable sales by 5% year-over-year in the most recent quarter.

Burlington has increased its sales while minimizing product sourcing costs relative to those sales, helping it to drive gross margin improvement of 1.1% in the latest quarter.

The company has thoughtfully grown its inventory to match demand for the busy back-to-school season and wisely bought up dozens of leases of former Bed Bath & Beyond store locations, allowing it to expand at a discount.

ROST: Impressive Growth and Improving Margins

Ross Stores Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$169.71
9.98% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 17 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$190.00
Average Forecast$169.71
Low Forecast$135.00
Ross Stores Stock Forecast Details

Ross Stores Inc. NASDAQ: ROST is another affordable apparel retailer to watch. Like Burlington, it has experienced massive sales growth including strong comparable store sales and increasing store counts in recent quarters.

It has also managed to improve its operating margin in the process, making it more efficient and capturing income from each sale.

Though Ross shares have also rallied in the last year, there may be additional room for growth.

Analysts see an average price target of $169.71, almost 10% higher than current price levels, for the stock. Ross also has a history of dividend increases and maintains a sustainable 24.79% dividend payout ratio.

Heading Into Busy Season With Improved Interest Rates

Retail stores often thrive during the end-of-year holiday shopping period, as consumer typically increase their spending levels. Add to this the recent Federal Reserve announcement of greater-than-expected interest rate cuts and consumers may find that they are even more compelled to spend in the final quarter of the year. The retailers above stand to benefit in this scenario, potentially continuing their upward trends established in recent quarters.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ross Stores right now?

Before you consider Ross Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ross Stores wasn't on the list.

While Ross Stores currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link below to learn more about using beta to protect yourself.

Get This Free Report
Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

Contributing Author

Fundamental analysis, ETFs, Consumer Staples

Learn More about Nathan Reiff
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)
4.2143 of 5 stars
4.21 / 5 stars		$141.78+1.8%0.56%17.63Moderate Buy$176.57
Burlington Stores (BURL)
4.3028 of 5 stars
4.30 / 5 stars		$271.39-1.3%N/A45.46Moderate Buy$294.94
Ross Stores (ROST)
4.2989 of 5 stars
4.30 / 5 stars		$154.31-0.1%0.95%26.02Moderate Buy$169.71
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
The Perfect Storm for an EV Revolt
Not many people realize there’s a "perfect storm" for profits unfolding in the auto industry - today. Globa...
Eagle Publishing | Sponsored
7 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
A highlight of every earnings season is the announcement of share buybacks. A share buyback is a corporate fin...
MarketBeat
Forget Trump and Kamala
Forget Trump and Kamala. I don't care who you vote for - This calendar is the only thing that matters right...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk penny stocks. We've all played with them at one time or another, buying shares of a company trading...
MarketBeat
Man who Predicted Trump 2016 Win: “Prepare for Election Meltdown”
Former advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon and the White House Jim Rickards went on multiple TV news programs… ...
Paradigm Press | Sponsored
7 Downgraded Stocks That Still May Be Worth a Look
A key reason a stock price drops is one or more analyst downgrades. An analyst typically downgrades a stock be...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond Meat Stock: Not Beyond Hope?

Beyond Meat Stock: Not Beyond Hope?

In this video, we analyze why this once-popular plant-based food stock, Beyond Meat, could be a surprise rebound candidate despite its recent struggles.

Related Videos

RH Stock: A Hidden Opportunity for Short Sellers?
Massive Gains Ahead? C3.ai’s Short Squeeze Potential
3 Potential Short Squeezes: Stocks to Watch Now

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines