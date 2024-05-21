Free Trial

Grab Holdings: It’s Time to Snatch Up Shares While They’re Cheap

Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
May 21, 2024

closeup photo of mobile device displaying Grab app in operation

Key Points

  • Grab operates an ecosystem that includes ride-hailing, delivery, and financial services on a single platform that users can access through their super app in Southeast Asia.
  • Grab embodies the network effect as cross-selling is naturally embedded into the platform through loyalty programs and promotions for 38.5 million users throughout 8 countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.
  • Grab is narrowing losses as revenues rose 24.4% YoY in Q1 2024 as the company raised full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $250 million to $270 million, up from $180 million to $200 million.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Grab

Grab Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: GRAB operates a one-stop super app platform offering ride-hailing, delivery and financial services in Southeast Asia. Grab embodies the spirit of the network effect. Customers who are comfortable and satisfied with one service, like ride-hailing, will trust the brand and be more accepting of trying new services, such as food and grocery delivery along with financial services. Cross-selling unrelated services is embedded into the platform.

Grab is a computer and technology sector company that operates an ecosystem comprised of services offered by Uber Technologies Inc. NYSE: UBER, Door Dash Inc. NASDAQ: DASH, Block Inc. NYSE: SQ and Sofi Technologies Inc. NASDAQ: SOFI.

Network Effect: Era of the Super App

Grab Today

Grab Holdings Limited stock logo
GRABGRAB 90-day performance
Grab
$3.72
-0.02 (-0.53%)
(As of 05/21/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$2.76
$3.92
Price Target
$5.01
Add to Watchlist
Grab has built its brand by offering various services integrated under a single ecosystem using a super-app model. The seamless user experience and added convenience have enabled the company to compound its presence throughout Southeast Asia, operating in eight countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. Grab grew its monthly transacting users (MTUs) by 16% YoY to 38.5 million in Q1 2024. 

It continues to foster loyalty and the network effect with loyalty programs, promotions and discounts. Its diversified offerings enable diversified revenue streams as the company leverages data and technology to optimize pricing, personalize services and improve efficiency. 

GRAB stock daily cup breakout pattern

Daily Cup Breakout Pattern

GRAB formed a daily cup breakout pattern. The cup lip line formed at $3.60 on September 13, 2024, as shares fell to a swing low of $2.90 on January 17, 2024. A rounding bottom formed as shares rejected the cup lip line breakout attempt on February 16, 2024. GRAB finally triggered a breakout on the $3.60 cup lip line break following Q1 2024 earnings, sending shares to a $3.77 high. The daily relative strength index (RSI) surged to the 74-band. Pullback support levels are at $3.60, $3.43, $3.20 and $3.02.


Growth Accelerating

Grab reported a Q1 2024 EPS loss of three cents versus consensus estimates for a loss of a penny, missing estimates by two cents. Revenues spiked 24.4% YoY to $653 million, falling short of the $673 million consensus estimates. On-Demand GMV rose 18% YoY to $4.2 billion. Operating loss was $75 million, a $129 million improvement over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA hit a record at $62 million, a $129 million improvement over the prior year. The company closed the quarter with $5.3 billion in liquidity, comprised of $5 billion in cash.

Growth by Segment

The Deliveries segment revenue rose 19% YoY to $350 million, driven by robust food deliveries. The Mobility segment revenues rose 27% to $247 million YoY due to increased domestic and tourist travel demand. Financial Services had 53% YoY revenue growth to $55 million, driven by increased lending across its GrabFin and Digibank services.

Reaffirms and Raises Guidance

Grab reaffirmed its full-year 2024 revenue guidance of $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion versus the $2.74 billion consensus estimates. It also raised its adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 to $250 million to $270 million, up from the previous estimate of $180 million to $200 million.

Grab CEO and Co-Founder Anthony Tan commented, “Our focus on product-led growth is bearing fruit, with On-Demand GMV scaling to new highs in spite of the seasonal impact we usually see in the first quarter of the year. Our push on affordability and reliability is pulling more people onto our platform and driving up order frequency. We also continue to see our partner earnings trending up.”

Grab Holdings analyst ratings and price targets are on MarketBeat. 

→ $1,500 to $9,400 in one month? (A.I. Trade List) (From Prosper Trading Academy) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Grab right now?

Before you consider Grab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grab wasn't on the list.

While Grab currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Grab (GRAB)
3.3509 of 5 stars		$3.72-0.5%N/A-53.14Buy$5.01
Uber Technologies (UBER)
4.9711 of 5 stars		$63.99-1.0%N/A103.21Moderate Buy$84.38
DoorDash (DASH)
3.2287 of 5 stars		$112.82-1.0%N/A-104.46Moderate Buy$132.28
Block (SQ)
4.0562 of 5 stars		$71.45-2.8%N/A92.79Moderate Buy$87.59
SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
3.5245 of 5 stars		$7.08-1.5%N/A-22.84Hold$9.08
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

  • JeaYu21@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Experience

Jea Yu has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2018.

Areas of Expertise

Equities, options, ETFs and futures; fundamental, qualitative, quantitative and technical analysis and pattern identification; active and swing trading; trading systems and methodology development

Education

Bachelor of Arts, University of Maryland, College Park

Past Experience

U.S. equity markets trader, writer and analyst for over 25 years. Published four books by publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. Speaker at various expos and seminars and has been quoted and featured in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine, The Financial Times and various trade publications, including Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor.

More From MarketBeat
Next President (Not Trump. Not Biden.)
from The Freeport Society
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
from MarketBeat
The ONE AI Stock to own now. (It’s not Nvidia.)
from Weiss Ratings
7 Manufacturing Stocks to Buy as Sector Activity Increases
from MarketBeat
Shocking $16T Elon Musk Crypto Leak
from Crypto 101 Media
20 Stocks Analysts Won't Stop Upgrading
from MarketBeat
Exposed: 10 CENT Crypto to Explode May 20th?
from True Market Insiders
7 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

4 Downgraded Stocks Still Worth a Look
4 Downgraded Stocks Still Worth a Look
April CPI Update: Slight Cooling in Inflation
April CPI Update: Slight Cooling in Inflation
Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Lucid’s Stock Price Still in Reverse
Lucid’s Stock Price Still in Reverse
Search Headlines: