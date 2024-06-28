Free Trial

Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
June 28, 2024
Fresh Vegetable Stew, Pumpkin, Mushrooms, Cranberries, Onions and Dill Studio Photo

Key Points

  • CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) has surged 113% year-to-date, significantly outperforming its sector and the broader market.
  • Despite solid earnings and growth, CAVA's valuation metrics suggest caution, with a P/E ratio of 359 and recent insider sales totaling almost $350 million.
  • Analysts maintain a moderate buy rating, but the consensus price target of $81.5 predicts an 11% downside.
  Key Points

CAVA Group Today

CAVA Group, Inc. stock logo
CAVACAVA 90-day performance
CAVA Group
$93.14
+1.57 (+1.71%)
(As of 10:47 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$29.05
$97.64
P/E Ratio
227.18
Price Target
$81.50
As the second quarter and first half of the year come to a close, CAVA Group Inc. NYSE: CAVA has gained significant attention for its remarkable stock performance, making it a standout name so far. 

Up 113% year-to-date, the stock has outperformed both its sector and the broader market. From a technical analysis perspective, CAVA shares appear poised for further gains, consolidating just 6% off their highs in a tight range and trending above all major moving averages.

CAVA: Leading the Mediterranean Fast-Casual Dining Revolution

CAVA Group, Inc. is a pioneering brand in the Mediterranean fast-casual dining space. Since its inception, CAVA has redefined this category, offering healthy food choices with bold and satisfying flavors on a large scale. The company's vision extends beyond the Mediterranean segment, positioning it as a key player in the broader limited-service restaurant and health and wellness food categories. CAVA's success lies in its ability to appeal to a wide range of customers across different demographics, including various age groups, genders, and income levels.

However, like any company, CAVA faces risks and challenges. Intense competition in the fast-casual and health-focused restaurant segments threatens CAVA's ability to maintain and expand its market share. The competitive landscape features well-established players and new entrants vying for consumer attention. To stay ahead, CAVA must continue differentiating itself through menu innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service.

CAVA's Key Metrics Suggest Caution

While CAVA's stock performance has provided ample reasons for investor satisfaction, examining its vital performance and valuation metrics is crucial. On May 28th, 2024, CAVA reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, surpassing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. The company posted revenue of $259.01 million, beating the consensus estimate of $246.02 million and marking a 27.5% increase compared to the same quarter last year.


However, when compared to industry benchmarks, CAVA's valuation metrics suggest caution. The stock boasts a P/E ratio of 359 versus the industry average of 32.9 and a price-to-sales ratio of 171 compared to the industry average of 20.07. Additionally, CAVA's one-year performance surge of 116% sharply contrasts with the industry average decline of 3.7%. These lofty metrics and a forward P/E of 205 indicate that CAVA may be overvalued and potentially due for a significant pullback.

Analysts Maintain Moderate Buy on CAVA Despite Valuation Concerns

CAVA Group MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
2.35 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
11.6% Downside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
N/A
News Sentiment
0.66mentions of CAVA Group in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
35.29%
With its solid earnings and growth, analysts have maintained a moderate buy rating on CAVA based on 14 analyst ratings. However, the consensus price target of $81.5 suggests an 11% downside, reflecting concerns about the stock's valuation. Recent insider activity also raises red flags. Over the past 12 months, there have been six insider sales totaling almost $350 million, with no insider purchases. In June alone, insiders sold over $120 million worth of stock.

CAVA's Stock Outlook: Growth Potential vs. Caution Signals

While CAVA's earnings continue to improve and the company demonstrates growth, its stock's valuation and recent insider activity suggest caution. For traders, the stock's current setup might present a momentum play. However, potential investors might consider waiting for a correction, as the stock appears overextended relative to its fundamentals and sector performance.

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) Price Chart for Friday, June, 28, 2024

Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Learn More about Ryan Hasson
Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CAVA Group (CAVA)
2.3492 of 5 stars		$92.24+0.7%N/A224.98Moderate Buy$81.50
