Is CrowdStrike Stock a Hidden Gem After the Recent Selloff?

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 23, 2024
Person holding smartphone with logo of US software company CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. on screen in front of website

Key Points

  • CrowdStrike stock has been down over 20% since the company announced a recent bug in its software release that caused customers to be shut down globally.
  • As a fix is being implemented now, markets believe the stock will find its way back to recent highs, and Wall Street analysts back this belief.
  • Leading EPS growth projections and a reiterated buy will show investors this is a potential dip-buying opportunity.
The market seems so sure about what will happen in the next few quarters that the volatility index (VIX) has remained near 2018 levels for most of 2024. However, uncertainty often creeps up in certain stocks, and what’s more volatile today than the technology sector?

CrowdStrike Today

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stock logo
CRWDCRWD 90-day performance
CrowdStrike
$263.91
-41.05 (-13.46%)
(As of 07/22/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$140.52
$398.33
P/E Ratio
497.95
Price Target
$370.21
After stellar runs in stocks dealing with artificial intelligence, like NVIDIA Co. NASDAQ: NVDA and others, any news that discredits an otherwise bright and perfect future could send a stock crashing down instantly. That is the case with CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. NASDAQ: CRWD, as a recent incident has caused its shares to plummet by over 20% in the past few trading days.

The reason behind the price action is a bug that acted up within the company’s systems, causing a global shutdown in global services that relied on the company. For example, New York’s Times Square experienced blacked-out digital billboards, and airlines had to cancel hundreds of flights due to system shutdowns. Despite this recent fiasco, it looks like markets are still willing to bet in favor of a recovery and outperformance this year.

Why Event-Driven Discounts Are a Smart Move for Investors

As long as an event-driven discount doesn't mean that the company is forever changed or going bust, these events often create short-term discounts that many miss out on because of fear. However, many others in the market do come in to squeeze the opportunity before it is corrected.

One example is Warren Buffett's purchase of American Express NYSE: AXP after the company suffered fraud in the 1963 salad oil scandal. Knowing that this fraud had nothing to do with American Express's core operations and had no effect on the company's brand and market penetration worldwide, it was an easy buy for Buffett.


CrowdStrike may have just gone through its own version of this scandal. The good news is that a fix is nearly implemented, so the crisis has been averted to send CrowdStrike to business as usual. This is good news for the over 29,000 subscription-based customers who rely on the company for their cybersecurity needs.

Among these customers are electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc. NASDAQ: TSLA and software behemoth Microsoft Co. NASDAQ: MSFT. This is sort of when Buffett realized that many giants were reliant on American Express, increasing the odds of the storm passing by sooner rather than later.

Markets Stick by CrowdStrike Stock Amid Volatility

Outside of price action, which has seen double-digit selloffs in the past couple of days, there are other metrics investors can use to decrypt how the market really feels about CrowdStrike stock moving forward. The good news is that these metrics haven’t changed.

Investors have two main ways to gauge a stock’s potential future. The first is by checking the forecasts for earnings per share (EPS) growth. In the case of CrowdStrike, Wall Street analysts still expect to see EPS growth of 55.6% in the next 12 months.

This compares to peers like Datadog Inc. NASDAQ: DDOG and its 25% EPS projections or Zscaler Inc. NASDAQ: ZS and its expected contraction in EPS for next year. CrowdStrike’s forecast is even above Fortinet Inc. NASDAQ: FTNT, and its forecast is for 9.5% EPS growth in that name.

Moving onto the second metric, investors should check how markets feel about these forecasts through the forward price-to-earnings (Forward P/E) ratio. Checking for a premium is key, as markets will typically pay more for a stock that they believe will be a winner.

CrowdStrike MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.67 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
40.3% Upside
Short Interest
Bearish
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
-1.11
News Sentiment
-0.23mentions of CrowdStrike in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
55.56%
Knowing this, investors will be pleased to see CrowdStrike trade at a 55.0x forward P/E multiple. This valuation commands a premium of 81% over Fortinet’s 30.3x multiple (a closer comparable based on size). But, there is one more metric investors should consider, particularly for software companies.

That metric is the price-to-book (P/B) ratio. CrowdStrike stands out again, trading at massive premiums above the entire computer sector. A 31.6x valuation means CrowdStrike is trading nearly three times the 6.9x valuation for the rest of the peer group, so markets still have faith in the stock recovering.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group recently reiterated their buy rating for the week, which is a trading day after the bug incident. Their price target is $405 a share for CrowdStrike stock, daring it to rally back and deliver a 53.1% run from where it has sold off to today.

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
About The Author

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Learn More about Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
CrowdStrike (CRWD)
4.6757 of 5 stars
4.68 / 5 stars		$263.91-13.5%N/A497.95Moderate Buy$377.55
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.717 of 5 stars
4.72 / 5 stars		$123.54+4.8%0.03%72.25Moderate Buy$131.59
American Express (AXP)
4.6917 of 5 stars
4.69 / 5 stars		$244.75+1.0%1.14%20.16Hold$227.65
Tesla (TSLA)
4.5165 of 5 stars
4.52 / 5 stars		$251.51+5.1%N/A64.16Hold$203.03
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.6888 of 5 stars
4.69 / 5 stars		$442.94+1.3%0.68%38.35Moderate Buy$484.94
Datadog (DDOG)
4.7111 of 5 stars
4.71 / 5 stars		$121.22+1.8%N/A378.81Moderate Buy$138.21
Zscaler (ZS)
4.1417 of 5 stars
4.14 / 5 stars		$188.41-0.1%N/A-369.43Moderate Buy$225.21
Fortinet (FTNT)
4.8164 of 5 stars
4.82 / 5 stars		$58.45-0.1%N/A38.20Hold$69.90
