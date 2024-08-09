Free Trial
Is Dell's Stock Plunge a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 9, 2024
International exhibition of information communications technology — Stock Editorial Photography

Key Points

  • Shares of Dell Technologies have dropped almost 50% from their 52-week and all-time highs in May.
  • Dell is firmly pivoting toward AI, restructuring its sales division, and laying off thousands to capitalize on growing demand, though the benefits may take time to show.
  • Despite challenges, analysts remain optimistic, with a Moderate Buy rating and a price target implying a nearly 50% upside.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Today

Dell Technologies Inc. stock logo
DELLDELL 90-day performance
Dell Technologies
$90.57
-0.89 (-0.97%)
(As of 10:21 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$53.62
$179.70
Dividend Yield
1.97%
P/E Ratio
18.48
Price Target
$135.81
Dell Technologies NYSE: DELL, a household name in the computer industry, has recently found itself in a challenging position. With its stock price in a steep decline, falling nearly 50% from its 52-week high, the company faces a crucial juncture as it prepares to release its following earnings report on August 29. 

Just over two months ago, Dell's stock hit an all-time high of $179.70, only to plummet to $91.46 by Thursday's close. This dramatic drop raises the question: Is Dell's current situation a warning sign for investors, or does it present a generational buying opportunity, especially with the company's strategic pivot towards artificial intelligence (AI)?

Dell's Storied Legacy and Recent Struggles

Headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, Dell is one of the most recognizable computer technology companies globally. With a $64 billion market capitalization, Dell designs, develops, sells, and supports a broad range of technology products, including personal computers, servers, data storage devices, and software. Despite its long-standing reputation, the company has not been immune to the pressures of the rapidly changing tech landscape.

Dell's last earnings report, released on May 30, 2024, delivered a mixed message to investors. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04, slightly above the consensus estimate of $1.00. Additionally, revenue for the quarter came in at $22.24 billion, surpassing the expected $21.70 billion. 

However, despite these positive figures, the stock fell nearly 15% in after-hours trading. The decline was primarily due to concerns that Dell's AI servers, while seeing strong demand, were not yet contributing to profitability. Dell's Infrastructure Solutions Group, which includes data center sales, reported a 22% increase in sales, driven by a 42% surge in server sales, attributed mainly to AI. However, the unit's operating profits remained flat, disappointing investors who expected AI to boost the bottom line.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Price Chart for Friday, August, 9, 2024

Dell's AI-Focused Restructuring

In response to these challenges, Dell has boldly prioritized AI as a central element of its growth strategy. The company recently announced a significant restructuring of its sales division, including staff layoffs and creating a new AI Select Sales team. This restructuring is part of Dell's broader effort to modernize its operations and prepare for the growing demand in the AI sector. The internal memo detailing these changes, titled "Global Sales Modernization Update," highlights Dell's commitment to becoming a key player in the AI-driven future. This pivot is a strategic shift and a necessary adaptation to the evolving technology landscape.


AI has become the new battleground for technology companies, and Dell's proactive approach could position it well for future growth. However, the benefits of this restructuring may take time to materialize, and the upcoming earnings report may not yet reflect the full impact, if any, of these changes.

Technical Analysis: A Potential Turning Point for Dell

From a technical perspective, Dell's stock is at a critical juncture. The sharp decline has pushed the stock below all major moving averages, bringing it back to a critical support area from earlier in the year. This support level, established before Dell's AI-driven surge, could be a pivotal point for the stock. If Dell can stabilize at this level and break its current downtrend, a relief bounce could be on the horizon. However, much will depend on the upcoming earnings report and how the market interprets Dell's recent strategic moves.

Analysts Show Optimism for Dell's Future

Dell Technologies Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$135.81
48.49% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 15 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$185.00
Average Forecast$135.81
Low Forecast$74.00
Dell Technologies Stock Forecast Details

Despite the recent struggles, analyst sentiment towards Dell remains relatively optimistic. Based on 15 analyst ratings, the stock has a Moderate Buy rating, with a consensus price target of $135.81. This price target implies a potential upside of nearly 50% from current levels, suggesting that many analysts believe Dell's long-term prospects remain strong. The combination of a low forward P/E ratio of 9.95 and significant potential upside makes Dell an intriguing option for value-oriented investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dell Technologies right now?

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2024 Cover
These 7 Stocks Will Be Magnificent in 2024

With average gains of 150% since the start of 2023, now is the time to give these stocks a look and pump up your 2024 portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Learn More about Ryan Hasson
Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Dell Technologies (DELL)
4.9918 of 5 stars
4.99 / 5 stars		$89.16-2.5%2.00%18.20Moderate Buy$135.81
