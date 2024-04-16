Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get

S&P 500   5,061.82
DOW   37,735.11
QQQ   431.06
3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Red Alert: Your Money's Disappearance Act - Banks' Greed Unleashed! (Ad)
M&T Bank, Goldman Sachs rise; Salesforce, Tesla fall, Monday, 4/15/2024
Kinder Morgan Stock Bid Up In An Oil Breakout
The "Smart Money" Is Ready for May 1st Are You? (Ad)
The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
Biden replacement revealed? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
S&P 500   5,061.82
DOW   37,735.11
QQQ   431.06
3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Red Alert: Your Money's Disappearance Act - Banks' Greed Unleashed! (Ad)
M&T Bank, Goldman Sachs rise; Salesforce, Tesla fall, Monday, 4/15/2024
Kinder Morgan Stock Bid Up In An Oil Breakout
The "Smart Money" Is Ready for May 1st Are You? (Ad)
The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
Biden replacement revealed? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
S&P 500   5,061.82
DOW   37,735.11
QQQ   431.06
3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Red Alert: Your Money's Disappearance Act - Banks' Greed Unleashed! (Ad)
M&T Bank, Goldman Sachs rise; Salesforce, Tesla fall, Monday, 4/15/2024
Kinder Morgan Stock Bid Up In An Oil Breakout
The "Smart Money" Is Ready for May 1st Are You? (Ad)
The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
Biden replacement revealed? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
S&P 500   5,061.82
DOW   37,735.11
QQQ   431.06
3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Red Alert: Your Money's Disappearance Act - Banks' Greed Unleashed! (Ad)
M&T Bank, Goldman Sachs rise; Salesforce, Tesla fall, Monday, 4/15/2024
Kinder Morgan Stock Bid Up In An Oil Breakout
The "Smart Money" Is Ready for May 1st Are You? (Ad)
The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
Biden replacement revealed? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
Free Trial

Johnson & Johnson is as Cheap as it’s Going to Get

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Don Miller
April 16, 2024

Johnson & Johnson company logo on headquarters building

Key Points

  • Johnson & Johnson's mixed quarter revealed core strength and a widening margin. 
  • Guidance was raised with the mid-point for earnings above consensus. 
  • Analysts support this market and see it advancing at least 10%. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson

Shares of Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ are as cheap as they will get. The stock is down in premarket trading following the Q1 release, but there is a bottom in play and reality to face. Trading near $145, JNJ stock is valued at less than 14X this year’s earnings guidance, which is a deep discount from historical norms. Add in the fact that the dividend yield is at the high end of the historical range, which was increased again, and the odds are high that this stock will rebound soon and resume its long-running uptrend

Johnson & Johnson’s Mixed Quarter Is Good News for Investors

Johnson & Johnson had a mixed quarter, but in a way that should leave the market in good shape. The company reported $21.4 billion in net revenue for a growth of 2.3% compared to last year. The growth was as expected, which is good news given the number of moving parts within the business, but the margin exceeded the consensus reported by Marketbeat.

Operationally, the ongoing business grew by 3.9% adjusted for the Kenvue NYSE: KVUE split and 7.7% adjusted for the impact of COVID-19; both are good numbers. Sales in the US offset sales abroad; the US is up 7.8%, while International sales declined modestly. Medtech led segmentally, good news for names like Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT and Intuitive Surgical NASDAQ: ISRG, with growth near 6.5% followed by a 2.5% gain in Innovative Medicines. 


The margin news is good. The company was able to widen the net margin and deliver solid GAAP and adjusted results. The GAAP earnings of $2.20 reverse losses posted in the previous year, while the adjusted $2.71 is up 12.4%. Adjusted earnings also outpaced the Marketbeat.com consensus estimate by $0.06 and played into the guidance. 

Johnson & Johnson raised its mid-point for revenue and earnings to put revenue in alignment with consensus and earnings above it. Because the company is gaining momentum now, guidance may be raised later this year. 

Johnson & Johnson Analysts Think This Stock is Undervalued

Johnson & Johnson analysts think this stock is undervalued because it is trading below the low end of their target range. The low end of the range is 10% above the current price action, and the consensus adds another 1000 basis points of upside. The trend in sentiment has the stock pegged at Hold, but the price target is rising compared to last year and last month and is unlikely to reverse now. Analysts may not catalyze a rally, but they support a floor in the market that is unlikely to be broken. The latest revision is from Cantor Fitzgerald, reiterating an Outperform rating and price target of $215, the highest on tracked by Marketbeat. 

Johnson & Johnson’s dividend is among the reasons analysts Hold this stock. The payment is running near 3.25%, with shares near long-term lows, and it increased this quarter. The Q1 report included a 4% increase in payouts, which extends JNJ's record to 62 consecutive annual increases. The payout ratio remains low at 45%, so annual increases should continue indefinitely. 

Oversold Johnson & Johnson Falls to Solid Support

The price action in JNJ stock fell in premarket action but already shows some signs of support. The market is at a critical level and likely to sustain support if it does not rebound. Assuming the market takes advantage of the opportunity, JNJ should begin to rebound soon. If not, the market could wallow at these levels until later in the year. However, there is always the risk the market will fall through critical support at the $145 level. In that scenario, JNJ stock could fall into the $120 to $135 range, but that is not expected. 

Johnson and Johnson Stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in Johnson & Johnson right now?

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Kenvue (KVUE)
4.0472 of 5 stars		$19.13flat4.18%N/AHold$24.85
Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
4.9929 of 5 stars		$108.89-0.2%2.02%33.40Moderate Buy$122.14
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
4.6919 of 5 stars		$377.36-1.9%N/A75.02Moderate Buy$375.70
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
4.6378 of 5 stars		$147.490.0%3.23%10.68Hold$177.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas Hughes has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

Associate of Arts in Culinary Technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 

More From MarketBeat
Red Alert: Your Money's Disappearance Act - Banks' Greed Unleashed!
from Priority Gold
7 Uranium Stocks That Can Fuel a Growth Portfolio in 2024
from MarketBeat
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
from Crypto Swap Profits
The 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy for a Post Gasoline World
from MarketBeat
This Apple-like Innovator is Revolutionizing Healthcare
from Wall Street Star
15 REITs That Wall Street Analysts Love in Today's Market
from MarketBeat
Healthcare Takes A Big Step Forward With The Help Of AI
from The Bull Report
7 Stocks That Can Become Your Own Magnificent Seven
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Johnson & Johnson's Stock Price at Critical Turning Point

Johnson & Johnson's Stock Price at Critical Turning Point

Johnson & Johnson had a solid quarter in Q4 despite the impacts of the Kenvue spin-off and the deleveraging of COVID-19 sales.

Recent Videos

Early Stage-Investing: Spot Top Startups and Secure the Best Valuations
Early Stage-Investing: Spot Top Startups and Secure the Best Valuations
Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
Inflation Heats Up: Unpacking the Latest CPI Surprise
Inflation Heats Up: Unpacking the Latest CPI Surprise
5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases
5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases
Search Headlines: