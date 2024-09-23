Free Trial
→ War on Elon Escalates… (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

Jump on Intel Now: Qualcomm’s Bid Could Ignite a Rally

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
September 23, 2024
Intel company stand interior on exhibition Cebit 2017 in Hannover Messe, Germany — Stock Editorial Photography

Key Points

  • Intel stock now trades at a low 43% of its 52-week high, creating a steep discount for investors to consider today.
  • Qualcomm noticed enough upside in Intel stock to justify initiating talks of a takeover bid, which could double the stock price.
  • Institutional investors, Wall Street analysts, and even bearish traders agree that Intel's reward is higher than its potential risk.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Micron Technology

Intel Today

Intel Co. stock logo
INTCINTC 90-day performance
Intel
$22.60
+0.76 (+3.48%)
(As of 10:34 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$18.51
$51.28
Dividend Yield
2.21%
P/E Ratio
23.54
Price Target
$32.04
Add to Watchlist

After experiencing a declining trend since its highs in 2021, Intel Co. NASDAQ: ITNC stock is now trading at a mere 43% of its 52-week high today. While this price action could have caused most to avoid such underperformance, there are others who can spot and appreciate the deep value aspect of this steep discount, one that can be taken advantage of today.

For reasons that investors will clear up in a bit, Intel and not peers like Micron Technology Inc. NASDAQ: MU got the benefit of the doubt from the United States government in a recent grant to further build out the semiconductor supply chain domestically. The technology sector has seen major swings since COVID-19, though these two chip makers fell behind by a significant rate.

This could change for Intel stock soon; however, last week alone, it rallied by nearly 10% to end the period on a new announcement. But, before investors know which event drove the stock higher to the end of the week, they should know that the semiconductor industry could be about to shift into its sales cycle as supply tightens and margins improve for Intel.

Qualcomm’s $100 Billion Starting Takeover Bid for Intel: How High Could It Go?

Considering that Intel rose to a near $100 billion market capitalization, investors could safely assume that Qualcomm Inc. NASDAQ: QCOM has to make the starting takeover bid at this price. The fact is, however, that Intel shareholders will likely command a premium price on their holdings, especially after recent events.

So, how high can the bid go? Investors can look to Wall Street analysts for some guidance, particularly their earnings per share (EPS) growth forecasts. At $0.02 a share, analysts expect Intel to earn up to $0.23 EPS in the next 12 months.


Now that Wall Street expects Intel to see a tenfold increase in profits, analysts at Northland Securities decided to keep their "Outperform" rating on Intel stock and boosted their valuations to $42 a share. To prove these valuations right, Intel stock would need to rally by as much as 92.6% from where it trades today.

Despite the stock's underperformance over the past three years, Intel has managed to accumulate enough bullish trends to shake off a few bears. In the past month, Intel stock's short interest declined by 9.6%, showing signs of bearish capitulation, leaving room for bulls to take their place instead.

Some of the bulls that came in to lead the way include Legal & General Group, which boosted their holdings in Intel sock by 1.3% as of August 2024. This may seem like little on a percentage basis. Still, the addition netted the Group's investment in Intel stock at a $1.2 billion level today.

However, this is only a small percentage of the $13.6 billion in institutional capital that entered the company over the past 12 months, one factor that investors should watch out for in the coming months as these takeover talks take place.

Intel Co. (INTC) Price Chart for Monday, September, 23, 2024

Intel Stock Gains Another Major Backer as Markets Spot a Massive Discount

Recently, the government announced another round of grants for the semiconductor industry, and this time, Intel stock earned its place in the funding list with $3.5 billion in grants. It is important for investors to keep this in mind for the following reasons.

It wasn’t NVIDIA Co. NASDAQ: NVDA that received these grants, and it wasn’t Micron Technology that received a takeover bid from Qualcomm despite having a similar market capitalization ($100.8 billion) to Intel. This confidence from investors and the government directly adds value to the company’s brand.

This news also created interest in the sock, another important gauge for investors to consider when evaluating this potential value play. Intel stock has an average volume of 57.6 million, and recently, the volume spiked to 260.4 million shares.

The combination of good news and Intel’s discount caused this much volume to come into the company, showing interest from new buyers. Here’s how steep of a discount Intel offers investors today, the same discount that Qualcomm probably considered when reviewing its takeover bid.

Comparing price-to-book (P/B) ratios between Intel and the computer sector would show this divergence. Intel stock now trades at a low of 0.8x P/E, a discount not only to its own book value but also to the industry’s average valuation of 7.0x P/B.

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
About The Author

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Learn More about Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Intel (INTC)
4.9656 of 5 stars
4.97 / 5 stars		$22.50+3.0%2.22%23.44Reduce$32.04
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.96 of 5 stars
4.96 / 5 stars		$116.53+0.5%0.03%68.15Moderate Buy$142.10
QUALCOMM (QCOM)
4.9965 of 5 stars
5.00 / 5 stars		$168.23-0.4%2.02%22.61Moderate Buy$211.67
Micron Technology (MU)
4.8077 of 5 stars
4.81 / 5 stars		$94.04+3.5%0.49%-66.23Moderate Buy$145.65
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Biden’s Capital Gains Tax to Devastate Savings!
Don't let the corrupt elites dictate your future—ACT NOW! This guide is your first step towards financial inde...
Golden Crest | Sponsored
7 Housing Stocks to Buy Regardless of Interest Rate Changes
According to the Bankrate survey of large lenders, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ...
MarketBeat
Biden to Launch “FedNOW” [Move Your Money Now]
Earlier this year President Biden signed the death warrant for America… Executive Order 14067 will essentia...
Priority Gold | Sponsored
13 Stocks With Strong Institutional Buying
Hedge funds, university endowments, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds have been pouring money into an ...
MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
10 Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
The stock market has largely recovered from its 2022 and 2023 slowdown and continues to hit new all time highs...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Netflix’s Bold Moves: 4 Strategies for Explosive Growth

Netflix’s Bold Moves: 4 Strategies for Explosive Growth

Netflix is shaking up the streaming world again with its new ad-supported tier, leading to a surge in subscribers and revenue.

Related Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines