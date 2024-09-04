Free Trial
→ Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now” (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)

Marvell Technology AI Boom is Just Getting Started with ASIC

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Don Miller
September 4, 2024
Marvell sign, logo on facade of Marvell Technology headquarters in Silicon Valley

Key Points

  • Marvell Technology is a leading semiconductor company serving the data infrastructure, consumer electronics and communication industries.
  • Marvell Technology nearly doubled its data center revenues in fiscal Q2 2025, driven by AI demand for its customer application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).
  • Marvell Technology expects its legacy segments to bottom out as inventories normalize in the enterprise networking, carrier infrastructure, automotive and industrial segments.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology

While semiconductor developer Marvell Technology, Inc. NASDAQ: MRVL is a benefactor in the artificial technology (AI) revolution, headline numbers for their second-quarter fiscal 2025 results don’t paint the immediate upside potential. This is because the rest of the business shows weakness from the non-AI semiconductor cycle slowdown. Their growth segment lies in the viral expansion of data centers, which are benefiting from the surge in AI adoption.

Like many peers in the computer and technology sector, Marvell competes with chip companies that also develop application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and storage and communications chips like Broadcom Inc. NASDAQ: AVGO and Micron Technology Inc. NASDAQ: MU.

Custom ASICs Are Marvell’s Growth Runway

Marvell Technology Today

Marvell Technology, Inc. stock logo
MRVLMRVL 90-day performance
Marvell Technology
$70.02
-6.22 (-8.16%)
(As of 09/3/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$46.07
$85.76
Dividend Yield
0.34%
Price Target
$91.62
Add to Watchlist

Application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) are customized computer chips built for specific tasks. In Marvell's case, these are specialized hardware blocks that accelerate AI specific workloads like inference, using data to make predictions and decisions, and deep learning training for AI models. ASICs are used in storage controllers, enabling faster data storage and retrieval, which is critical for AI applications as they require access to oceans of data quickly. Hardware-specific blocks include tensor cores and matrix multipliers. In a nutshell, these significantly improve energy efficiency and performance on a higher level compared to running tasks on a general-purpose GPU or CPU.  

ASICs: Precision Processing And Lower Power Consumption

AI models are constantly evolving; Marvell's ASICs are tailor-made to support specific AI architectures and frameworks, ensuring optimal performance specific to each client's needs. Since they are calibrated for specific tasks, they are more energy efficient due to lower power consumption compared to general-purpose processors.


Marvell Nearly Doubles Data Center Business

Data centers can’t get enough of ASICs, as evidenced by the doubling of data center revenues posted in Marvell’s fiscal second-quarter 2025 earnings. Data center revenues surged by 92% YoY and 8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to a record $881 million. This is all attributed to the strong demand from AI applications and the continued ramping of customer AI compute silicon.

Enterprise Networking Has Bottomed Out

Marvell reported fiscal Q2 2025 earnings-per-share (EPS) of 30 cents, matching consensus analyst estimates. As strong as data centers were, total revenues fell 5.1% YoY to $1.27 billion but still beat consensus estimates for $1.25 billion. Its legacy enterprise networking market saw revenues collapse 52% to $151 million but only fell 1% QoQ as inventory levels are beginning to normalize. Customers are also seeing their orders improve. Marvell expects its enterprise networking revenues to start to ramp back up with single-digit sequential growth starting in the next quarter, with further improvements in fiscal Q4 2025.

The Carrier Infrastructure Segment Suffered the Worst Drop

Marvell Technology Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$91.62
30.85% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 22 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$120.00
Average Forecast$91.62
Low Forecast$65.00
Marvell Technology Stock Forecast Details

Marvell reported a 72% YoY revenue drop in its Carrier Infrastructure segment, coming in at $76 million. However, it improved by 6% QoQ. This company is forecasting a recovery driven by inventory normalization and the start of its 5-nanometer product cycle. Revenues if expect to grow by single digits starting in fiscal Q3 2025 and further improvements in Q4 2025.

Automotive and Consumer Segments Continue to Bottom Out

Marvell's 2 lowest revenue-generating segments, Consumer and Automotive, saw YoY revenue declines of 47% and 31%, respectively. However, their QoQ revenue surged by 112% for its Consumer segment to $89 million and fell just 2% for Automotive to $76.2 million. They are both expected to return to mid-single-digit QoQ growth starting in the fiscal third quarter of 2025.

Data Center Thriving As Other Segments Are Finally Improving

Marvell’s ASICs and electro-optic rollouts are expected to accelerate and extend its growth runway. Electro-optics are vital for high-speed interconnect to move data with low latency in data centers. Its smaller segments are showing improvement driven by inventory normalization as its legacy semiconductor cycle looks to be bottoming out. These are the fundamentals underscoring the sharp reversal on the candlestick charts, which point towards another leg up.

Management is Being Conservative with Guidance

Management is being conservative in providing in-line guidance as it forecasts fiscal Q3 EPS of 30 cents to 45 cents, firmly above the 30 cents consensus estimates. Still, revenues are expected to come in between $1.38 billion to $1.52 billion, indicating a +/- 5% YoY revenue range versus $1.41 billion consensus estimates.

MRVL Stock Forms a V-Bottom Reversal Pattern

A V-Bottom pattern is comprised of 2 trendlines. The first starts at a peak and connects to the bottom, which then connects a trendline back up to the peak. The peak is also called a lip line. The lip line can comprise a double-top until it gets broken and then acts as a support on pullbacks. This is the same dynamic that formed on MRVL stock as it fell from the $75.69 lip line peak to the $53.19 bottom and bounced back up towards the lip line heading into its second-quarter earnings release.

MRVL gapped up to peak at $79 on its second-quarter earnings release and retested the lip line as it attempts to stabilize as a support. The daily relative strength index (RSI) is powering up through the 64-band. Fibonacci (fib) pullback support levels for MRVL are at fib support at $70.65, $65.98, $61.31 and the $54.67 V-Bottom low. Marvell’s average consensus price target is $86.68 and its highest analyst price target sits at $100.00.

Options Strategy Consideration: Seasoned options traders might consider using cash-secured puts at the pullback levels or administer a wheel strategy to enter on pullbacks and generate income.

Should you invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology right now?

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market Cover
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Marvell Technology (MRVL)
4.9127 of 5 stars
4.91 / 5 stars		$70.02-8.2%0.34%-61.96Moderate Buy$91.62
Micron Technology (MU)
4.7747 of 5 stars
4.77 / 5 stars		$88.58-8.0%0.52%-62.38Moderate Buy$157.12
Broadcom (AVGO)
4.9983 of 5 stars
5.00 / 5 stars		$152.79-6.2%1.37%6.57Moderate Buy$255.11
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Pre-IPO| 32,481% Growth: First Disruption to $martphones in 15 Years🤳
45M Users | 32,481% Growth Rate Get in on the biggest disruption to smartphones in over a decade. Reg A inv...
Mode Mobile | Sponsored
7 Low Beta Safe and Sound Stocks
If you've been investing for a significant period of time, you've probably heard a stock described as a &ldquo...
MarketBeat
Tim Sykes’ Urgent Trade Alert: “Make this move now”
WARNING: 80 Wall Street banks are gearing up for MASSIVE D.C. shock This $2 trillion D.C. shock is NOT abou...
Timothy Sykes | Sponsored
15 Stocks That Insiders Won't Stop Buying
An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information...
MarketBeat
“Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Starting as soon as a few months from now, the United States government will make a sweeping change to bank ac...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsored
7 of the Best Stocks to Buy Under $50
Stocks under $50 present investors with an interesting decision. On the one hand, these stocks are inexpensive...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Why Monday.com Is A Top AI-Powered Stock to Buy
Why Major Airlines Are Betting on Archer Aviation’s Air Taxis
Palantir’s Growth Surge: Why This Stock Is A Top Buy

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines