Free Trial
→ Who are Nvidia’s New Silent Partners? (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)

Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Written by Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
September 17, 2024
collection of silver coins

Key Points

  • As gold prices hit a new all-time high, investors have a new opportunity to support the potential catch-up coming from silver prices.
  • Statistically speaking, the divergence between the two precious metals should close down in the next few quarters, bringing an outsized return in silver.
  • Two other stocks stand out to bring a higher potential upside in silver mining, backed by Wall Street analyst forecasts and price targets.
  • 5 stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust

The global financial cycle has a few tail ends, and the two are typically divided between stocks and commodities. When one performs, the other tends to underperform, with currency performance in the middle of the price action. Today, the dollar index has retreated from its recent highs, causing the price of dollar-quoted commodities to rise toward new all-time highs.

One of the main basic materials catching a lot of attention is gold. Gold prices are now at a new all-time high, which is a vote of no confidence in the dollar as the S&P 500 starts to slow down near its highs, especially after the Japanese Yen-induced sell-off a few weeks ago. Gold is likely to see a few late buyers, or laggards, so to speak, as they realize that there is still potential upside in the precious metal.

However, this is where the scale of risk to reward loses momentum, as laggards tend to be late to the party and have much more downside than upside. For this reason, silver could be a fundamental and even statistical alternative for investors to tap into this trend. Through the iShares Silver Trust NYSEARCA: SLV, diversification can be achieved, though two other stocks stick out to deliver a bit more concentrated price action.

A Relative Strength Trade Poised for Investors to Capitalize On

iShares Silver Trust Today

iShares Silver Trust stock logo
SLVSLV 90-day performance
iShares Silver Trust
$28.09
+0.85 (+3.12%)
(As of 09/19/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$18.97
$29.56
Dividend Yield
0.00%
Assets Under Management
$14.06 billion
Add to Watchlist

Comparing the iShares Silver ETF against the SPDR Gold Shares NYSEARCA: GLD, investors will notice a great divergence to create a massive opportunity in the coming months. Statistically speaking, these two have over 87% correlation in their prices, so they should move together relatively closely over time.

Recently, however, this pattern has broken. While the gold ETF has rallied 11.7% over the past six months, the iShares Silver ETF has lagged, gaining only 5.6%. Despite this underperformance, the momentum appears to be shifting in favor of silver. Over the past month, silver has started to close the gap, and the strong historical correlation between the two suggests that silver may have room to catch up.

Silver has had a 10.9% run against gold’s lagging 4.4% in the past month. This trend could continue for a bit longer as the historical divergence between the two needs to be narrowed down. Upcoming events in the stock market, like the Federal Reserve (the Fed) meeting on interest rates, could spark another run in silver.


While this is a stable enough play for investors, it is a pretty diversified view through ETFs. Some need to squeeze a little bit more upside and aggressive positioning before the year ends, which is where two other individual stocks could come into play as a potential consideration.

Hecla Mining's Earnings Growth Poised to Deliver the Upside Investors Crave

Hecla Mining Today

Hecla Mining stock logo
HLHL 90-day performance
Hecla Mining
$6.68
+0.14 (+2.14%)
(As of 09/19/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$3.33
$6.99
Dividend Yield
0.75%
Price Target
$7.56
Add to Watchlist

Hecla Mining NYSE: HL is now trading at a new 52-week high, but Wall Street analysts think there is much more room to keep moving higher. The forecast is now set at 125% earnings per share (EPS) growth for the next 12 months, which should be enough to bring the stock to a new all-time high.

This new insight has led those at HC Wainwright to place a price target of up to $10.25 a share for Hecla mining stock, directly calling for as much as a 50.3% upside from where the stock is trading today. Other technical indicators show more potential in this name as well.

Over the past quarter, Hecla Mining stock’s short interest has declined from $115 million to $79 million today, showing investors a new sign of bearish capitulation and opening more room for bullish investors and traders to take their place in Hecla Mining stock.

These bullish investors, such as B. Riley Wealth Advisors, decided to boost their holdings in Hecla Mining stock by as much as 4.9% as of August 2024, bringing their net investment up to $5.9 million today. This is only a drop in the bucket compared to the $183.2 million of institutional capital that made its way into Hecla Mining stock over the past 12 months.

Hecla Mining (HL) Price Chart for Friday, September, 20, 2024

Institutional Buyers Favor Pan American Silver Stock at Its Current Discount

Pan American Silver Today

Pan American Silver Corp. stock logo
PAASPAAS 90-day performance
Pan American Silver
$21.03
+0.61 (+2.99%)
(As of 09/19/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$12.16
$24.27
Dividend Yield
1.90%
Price Target
$24.64
Add to Watchlist

Compared to Hecla Mining stock’s new high, shares of Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS only trade at 87% of their 52-week high, creating a potential discount to its peers and for investors to take advantage of in the coming months as silver begins to catch up to gold prices.

To spark the price action needed for the stock to catch up to its peer Hecla Mining, Wall Street analysts have forecast up to 116.9% EPS growth in the stock for the next 12 months. Leaning on these outlooks and optimistic price action, those at CIBC decided to boost their price targets during the past quarter.

Going from their previous valuation of $30 a share up to $35 a share is not only a 16.7% boost in price targets but also represents a net upside of 65% from where the stock trades today. More than that, Pan American Silver stock’s short interest has declined to only 2.4% of the overall float, showing a lack of interest coming from the bearish side.

From these trends, institutional investors like the Vanguard Group have decided to boost their holdings in Pan American Silver by as much as 1.2% as of May 2024 before the massive silver rally started, bringing their net investment up to $199.4 million today or 3.6% ownership in the company.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Price Chart for Friday, September, 20, 2024

→ Must-Know for Trading Options (From Unstoppable Prosperity) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in iShares Silver Trust right now?

Before you consider iShares Silver Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and iShares Silver Trust wasn't on the list.

While iShares Silver Trust currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Cover
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement

Almost everyone loves strong dividend-paying stocks, but high yields can signal danger. Discover 20 high-yield dividend stocks paying an unsustainably large percentage of their earnings. Enter your email to get this report and avoid a high-yield dividend trap.

Get This Free Report
Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
About The Author

Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli

Contributing Author

Value Stocks, Asian Markets, Macro Economics

Learn More about Gabriel Osorio-Mazilli
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
iShares Silver Trust (SLV)N/A$28.09+3.1%N/A-7.01N/AN/A
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)N/A$239.14+1.5%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Hecla Mining (HL)
4.2469 of 5 stars
4.25 / 5 stars		$6.68+2.2%0.75%-44.50Moderate Buy$7.56
Pan American Silver (PAAS)
3.4793 of 5 stars
3.48 / 5 stars		$21.03+3.0%1.90%-45.72Moderate Buy$24.64
iShares Silver Trust (SLV)N/A$28.09+3.1%N/A-7.01N/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Act by Friday, August 16th, to collect this 22% dividend
Let's do a little math here... To double your money at a 3% rate of return, you would need around 23 years....
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Sector Rotation Begins
The myth of the Russell 2000 index is that it's a small-cap index. In reality, the index focuses on both small...
MarketBeat
Why You Should NOT Trade This Market
You'll be interested in our 5-Day Options Trading Challenge, starting September 23. So, what makes this dif...
InvestorPlace | Sponsored
7 Cheap Dividend Stocks Offering Value and Price Upside
When you hear the phrase "cheap dividend stocks," what comes to mind? It can mean different things to differen...
MarketBeat
This Crypto Is Set to Explode in September
With thousands of cryptocurrencies out there, it's crucial to focus on the ONE that has the potential to make ...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
7 Flying Car Stocks for Your 2024 Watchlist
Flying cars have been one of the more intriguing investments for speculative investors in the last 12 months. ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Rate Cuts Fuel Volatility: How Long Could it Last?
SMCI Stock: Is a Rebound Coming?
FOMC’s Rate Cut Decision Could Drive Market Swings

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines