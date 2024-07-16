Free Trial
Tech Leader's Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 16, 2024
Broadcom Signage Logo Top of Glass Office Building

Key Points

  • Broadcom's strong revenue growth, fueled by AI demand and VMware integration, positions the company for continued expansion.
  • While a cosmetic change, the company's stock split could increase investor interest and potentially enhance liquidity.
  • Despite its strong performance, Broadcom's high debt load, competitive pressure, and dependence on key customers present significant risks for investors.
Broadcom Today

Broadcom Inc. stock logo
AVGOAVGO 90-day performance
Broadcom
$167.90
-3.52 (-2.05%)
(As of 11:45 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$79.51
$185.16
Dividend Yield
12.51%
P/E Ratio
7.22
Price Target
$170.64
Broadcom Inc. NASDAQ: AVGO, a global technology powerhouse specializing in semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, recently announced a 10-for-1 forward stock split, effective July 12, 2024. This move has sparked renewed interest in Broadcom’s stock, leading many investors and Broadcom’s analyst community to question whether the split signals a compelling buying opportunity or a cautionary tale.

Broadcom's Financial Performance: A Look at the Numbers

Broadcom’s financial performance has been solid lately, driven by robust demand for its semiconductor and software solutions. Notably, revenue growth has been impressive, fueled by the company's strategic expansion into artificial intelligence (AI) and its successful acquisition of VMware, a leading provider of cloud infrastructure software.

Broadcom’s earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 reported revenue of $12.49 billion, representing a 43% year-over-year increase. This growth was primarily driven by strong demand for AI products, contributing a record $3.1 billion in revenue for the quarter. Earnings per share (EPS) also exceeded expectations, reaching $1.10, compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Price Chart for Tuesday, July, 16, 2024

Broadcom's financial strength is further evidenced by its profit margins. The company's gross profit margin for the second quarter was 59%, demonstrating its ability to generate substantial profits from its operations. The company's free cash flow also remained healthy, reaching $4.45 billion for the quarter. This strong cash flow generation capability provides Broadcom with ample resources to fund future acquisitions, invest in research and development, and return value to shareholders through dividends.


However, while the company's financials are strong, it's crucial to consider Broadcom's substantial debt load. As of the end of the second quarter, Broadcom's debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.02, indicating a significant reliance on debt financing. While the company's cash flow generation provides adequate resources for servicing its debt obligations, investors should carefully monitor this metric to ensure its financial stability remains resilient.

Broadcom's Stock Split: A Closer Look at its Implications

A stock split involves increasing the number of outstanding shares while proportionally decreasing the stock price per share. In Broadcom's case, the 10-for-1 split means that shareholders will receive an additional nine shares for every share held. While the total market capitalization remains unchanged, the stock price per share will be reduced to one-tenth of its pre-split value.

The primary rationale behind Broadcom's stock split is likely to make the company's stock more accessible to a broader range of investors. The split lowers the entry barrier for retail investors, who may be deterred by high stock prices. Additionally, the split can increase liquidity, making it easier to trade the stock.

However, investors should recognize that a stock split is a purely cosmetic change and does not alter the company's underlying fundamentals. While the split may attract increased investor interest and potentially boost trading volume, it does not guarantee future stock price appreciation.

Positive Outlook for Broadcom: Key Drivers and Challenges

Broadcom's future outlook is positive, driven by several key factors, including the continued growth of the AI market, its expansion into cloud infrastructure solutions, and its aggressive acquisition strategy. The company's recent acquisition of VMware positions it as a dominant player in the enterprise software market, offering a comprehensive suite of cloud infrastructure and security solutions.

However, Broadcom faces significant challenges, particularly intense competition within the semiconductor and software industries. The company's reliance on large customers creates potential business risks if these larger customers require contract changes or choose to change providers. Additionally, the semiconductor industry's cyclical nature could lead to revenue and earnings fluctuations.

From a regulatory perspective, Broadcom has faced scrutiny from antitrust authorities in the past. Regulators are currently reviewing the company's acquisition of VMware, and any potential delays or challenges could impact its future growth plans.

Broadcom's Path Forward: Opportunities and Risks for Investors

Broadcom MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
4.94 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
2.4% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
Sustainability
-1.45
News Sentiment
0.62mentions of Broadcom in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
32.43%
Broadcom's strong financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and expansion into high-growth markets present a compelling opportunity for investors. However, it's crucial to acknowledge the significant risks associated with the company's high debt load, competitive pressure, regulatory uncertainties, and dependence on key customers.

Ultimately, the decision to buy or sell Broadcom stock after the split is complex, requiring a careful assessment of the company's fundamentals, strategic direction, and potential risks. Investors should consider their risk tolerance and goals before making investment decisions.

The stock split itself is not a guarantee of future stock price appreciation. While the split might initially attract investor interest, it's ultimately the company's ability to execute its strategy, manage its debt load, and navigate the competitive landscape that will determine its long-term success.

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
About The Author

Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Contributing Author

Retail and Technology Stocks

Learn More about Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Broadcom (AVGO)
4.9434 of 5 stars
4.94 / 5 stars		$167.90-2.1%12.51%7.22Moderate Buy$170.64
